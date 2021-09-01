  1. Home
  2. Illegal transportation of sand from Mnagaluru to Kerala rampant, alleges U T Khader

September 1, 2021

Managluru, Sept 1: Former minster and Mangaluru city MLA U T Khader has alleged that sand is being illegally transported from Mangaluru to Kerala despite strict surveillance on the border.

The illegal transportation of sand is carried out unabated, he told media persons and questioned the district administration for failing to act against illegal sand transporters.

“We have an ‘out of order’ and ‘not reachable’ government,” he said.

On one hand, the government has made RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory for those arriving from Kerala, on the other hand illegal transportation of sand is allowed, he alleged.

He urged the government to frame foolproof Covid-19 guidelines which can be implemented effectively.

The district administrations and health departments of Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts should convene a coordination meeting, Khader demanded.

Stating that there is shortage of staff especially nurses and ambulance drivers in the district, he said that the service of 108 ambulance has been affected in the district.

Though the government has launched mobile applications for the convenience of accredited social health activists (ASHA), they have not been provided with smartphones, Khader said.

August 25,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 25: In an important milestone, Mangaluru based APD Foundation marked the completion of 50 Instagram Live Sessions with an exclusive interview with Abdullah A. Rehman, Founder and CEO of APD Foundation. The discussion focused on the developmental priorities of Mangaluru and the way forward.

The session titled ‘Connecting the Dots’ raised important questions about reducing pollution, waste management and other sustainable development issues. Abdullah A. Rehman observed that it is very important to be practical in our goals. “City Corporation has said that it wants Mangaluru to become a zero waste city. But is it really practical? It would be difficult to even reach the 70-80% mark. It is better to define such goals in realistic and achievable terms like zero waste campuses, apartments, industry, house or office,” he said.

He also envisioned a scenario for Mangaluru whereby the city takes active measures to promote environment friendly and sustainable lifestyle. “Our street lights should be solar powered and we should introduce electrical public transport in a big way. It’s a good time to start urban forestry. City Corporation can also create cycling paths and pedestrian walking paths along all the roads. Citizens should be encouraged to avoid using motor vehicles and walk or use bicycles instead. People of Mangaluru are responsive towards development and I am sure they will accept such initiatives,” he said. 

Yet another perspective that he highlighted was the ‘Young Earthlings’ theme. “Being idealistic, the youth are very vocal about environmental issues. We should give GenNext a platform to involve. We should have TedX like programmes promoting sustainability,” he said. He concluded with a message of caution, saying that the price of neglect of the environment can be very high on individuals as well as on the community. “We have learnt the hard way that without health we can do nothing. Environment has the highest impact on both health and on the GDP. It is a proven fact that the environment, health and the economy are directly interrelated. Hence environment protection should be our main priority and we must get active on this topic,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of APD Foundation, Rehman said that during its seven years of existence, APDF has trained 250 interns, 1500 volunteers and facilitated direct and indirect investment of about Rs. 70 lakh and Rs. 3 crore respectively into public activity through its various projects for mitigating pollution, solid waste management, sanitation, human dignity and ocean plastic.

APD Foundation started Instagram Live Sessions in the year 2020 in an effort to provoke conversation and discussion on important issues concerning sustainable development. The online sessions lasting about 30 minutes are hosted every week by popular programme compere Nivedita Devadiga from Bangalore. It may be viewed on Instagram and is also live streamed on Facebook.

In the previous sessions, important personalities like Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Shridar, UN- Habitat waste management specialist Swathi Singh Sambhyal and home composting pioneer Vani Murthy (popularly known as ‘Wormrani’) have participated in these sessions.

August 25,2021

Mysuru, Aug 25: Sunanda Palanetra of BJP has been elected as Mayor of Mysuru. She is the 24th Mayor of Mysuru.

BJP came to power for the first time in the history of MCC. Palanetra, a corporator of Ward 59 of MCC, is a close relative of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

It is to be noted that Palanetra had decided to resign from her corporatorship when she was defeated in previous Mayor election held in January. 

Palanetra had written to then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the party leaders expressing her desire to resign for the post.

BJP Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha congratulated Sunanda Palanetra tweeting, “Congratulations to Sunanda Palanetra who was elected mayor of Mysuru. A heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this victory,” he wrote in his tweet.

The Congress and JD(S) had earlier in February formed an alliance to keep BJP out of power. JD(S) Candidate Rukmini Made Gowda became the Mayor while Congress candidate Anwar Baig was elected as Deputy Mayor. 

However, Rukmini’s election as JD(S) corporator in the 2018 polls was annulled by the Karnataka High Court in May, thereby necessitating mayoral elections. The High Court’s order was based on a petition filed by Rajani Annaiah, the Congress candidate who lost to Rukmini, who accused her of a false declaration of assets during her nomination. 

August 28,2021

Mysuru, Aug 28: The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill.

Police arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu. The accused also includes a 17-year-old boy.

The gang had raped the girl on August 24 after assaulting her male friend.

The police arrested them based on technical evidence.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) said that all the accused were labourers, including an electrician and a driver.

The officer said the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the students before raping her.

"There is no question whether it was accidental or planned. Rape is rape," he said, adding that Mysuru is the safest city even today. 

The police did not get any information from the girl as she still needs to fully recover. 

As per the primary investigation, the accused have not blackmailed the victims.
 

