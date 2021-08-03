  1. Home
Janaagraha congratulates Mangalureans on formation of Ward Committees

Media Release
August 3, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: In the backdrop of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) announcing the provisional list of MCC ward committee members, Janaagraha congratulates the citizens of Mangaluru and the civic groups for their active interest in the formation of Ward Committees.  

Now each of the 60 ward committees is part of urban governance that is more meaningful, sustainable and will systematically engage and collaborate with the City Corporation.  

Janaagraha believes that decentralized governance with the participation of ward committee members will bring much-needed transparency, accountability and lead to effective management of the city roads, footpaths, solid waste management and other developmental works. 

On its part, Janaagraha since October held online webinars, collaborated with Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Civic Groups and conducted multiple awareness drives to encourage citizen participation in ward committees.    

It also appreciates the work done by members of civil society organizations in bringing the impending matter on Ward Committees to the attention of the honourable court and getting favorable verdict which led to the subsequent course of action that we witness today.  

Srinivas Alavilli - Head, Civic Participation at Janaagraha said, congratulations to Mangaluru for becoming the second city in Karnataka and one of the very few cities in India to have constituted ward committees! The promise of ward committees is realized only when the citizen members work in a constructive manner with local elected representatives and officials. Ward Committees realize the dream of Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj by enabling citizens to participate in democracy not just to raise complaints but also to plan the development of their own ward, keeping the needs of all sections of society in the ward.” 

Janaagraha thanks the Honourable Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation Premananda Shetty and Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Former Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, Former Deputy Mayor Vedavathi and all MCC Corporators for their consensus support to the citizen-centric Ward Committees.   

It also acknowledges the support of media and all the individuals and institutional stakeholders for taking progressive steps for the formation of ward committee and meeting the aspirations of all the Mangalureans.  

Janaagraha will be honoured to help create formal systems for ward committees work, including training for all stakeholders and IT support.  

About Janaagraha       

Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy is a non-profit trust in the Jana Group co-founded by Swati Ramanathan and Ramesh Ramanathan in 2001. Janaagraha's mission is to transform the quality of life in India's cities and towns. It works with citizens to catalyse active citizenship in city neighbourhoods and with governments to institute reforms to city governance (what we call "City-Systems"). 

Janaagraha has experience of two decades in urban policy and governance and has  worked extensively across governments on administrative and legislative reforms to urban governance, including on constitutional amendment to 74th Constitution Amendment Act, on JnNURM, with Second Administrative Reforms Commission, XIII, XIV, and XV Finance Commissions, CAG of India, Planning Commission/NITI Aayog and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: Karnataka’s twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have seen a rise in the covid-19 positivity rate in the past couple of weeks. While DK’s positivity rate has increased from 3.05 % to 6.04 %, Udupi’s positivity rate too has crossed 5%.

From July 15 to August 1, Dakshina Kannada registered a total of 4,789 positive cases and 90 deaths. In the past five days alone, the district has recorded 1,853 positive cases and 33 deaths, according to the statistics from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, Udupi district recorded 2,027 Covid-19 cases since July 15.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the rise in covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district might be one of the reasons for increase in cases in the district. However, people should also adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour while in public places, he added.

The Kasaragod district had registered 707 cases on August 1 (8.3% positivity rate), 715 on July 31 (10.7 %), 618 on July 30 (9.2%), 753 on July 29 (11.1%), 895 on July 28 (10.9 %), 813 on July 27 (12.7 %), 762 on July 26 (16.2 %) and 644 on July 25 (12%).

Covid cases in DK

The DK district registered 337 cases on July 28 (4.38 %), 396 on July 29 (5.7%), 345 on July 30 (5.11%) 365 on July 31 (5.59%) and 410 on August 1 (6.04%).

Covid cases in Udupi

Udupi district registered 109 cases on July 28 (5.19%), 156 on July 29 (7.5 %), 174 on July 30 (8.28%), 148 on July 31 (7.04%) and 162 on August 1 (7.71%).

August 2,2021

mallus.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 2: A small group of commuters from Kasaragod district staged a demonstration at the interstate border at Talapady on the outskirts of Mangaluru city today to register their protest against the fresh entry restrictions implemented by Dakshina Kannada. 

The district administration of Dakshina Kannada had strengthened the border surveillance following the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Accordingly, only those with covid-19 negative reports were allowed to enter Dakshina Kannada from Monday.

Meanwhile, students from Kerala studying in various colleges coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction who had their UG exams were allowed to enter the district by showing their hall tickets.

Others, who did not have RT-PCR negative reports, were sent back from the border.

Following this, a group of people from Kerala staged a protest at Talapady and demanded that people should be allowed to enter Karnataka based on their vaccination status.

Following the state government’s direction, Dakshina Kannada district had strengthened the surveillance at the border. Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra K V and manglauru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the border in Talapady on Monday to enforce government directions effectively.

In fact, Dakshina Kannada health department was collecting swabs to conduct RT-PCR/ RAT on interstate commuters at Talapady.

However, that arrangement was also stopped on Monday. This led to tension at the border after people from Kerala opposed the move and held a protest.

They demanded that those who have received two doses of vaccines too should be allowed to enter Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada administration has suspended bus services between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod in Kerala from August 1 to 7.

Dakshina Kannada has been witnessing spike Covid-19 cases in the past few days. On Sunday, the district had recorded the most daily cases in Karnataka.

July 31,2021

Mangaluru, July 31: In the wake of sudden spike in covid cases in Karnataka districts along Kerala border, virologist and state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) member Dr V Ravi has warned that if the test positivity rate (TPR) breaches 5%, it’s a cause for worry.

As per the latest state war room report, four districts along the Kerala border have a weekly TPR (average of seven days from July 23 to 29) inching towards 5%: Dakshina Kannada (4.42%), Chikkamagaluru (3.67%), Kodagu (3.44%) and Udupi (3.39%). Dakshina Kannada currently has 2,688 active cases, up from 1,933 two weeks ago.

“At Talapady check-post near Mangaluru along the Kerala-Karnataka border, about 150 to 170 people who have no negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate are being swabbed daily. At railway stations, up to 50 swabs are being taken daily. The plan is to ramp up testing at 12 such entry points into the state across the district. People from Kasargod, which reports 700 cases daily, come here every day,” said Dakshina Kannada district health officer Dr Kishore Kumar.

Interstate buses were recently allowed between Kasargod and Mangaluru.

As per the figures shared by Dr Ashok H, Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for Covid-19, taluks with a weekly TPR higher than 5% are Mangaluru (5.42%) and Sullia (5.89%).

Belthangady and Puttur also come close with 4.57% and 4.29% TPR respectively. Bantwal reported 3.43% TPR. Out of 44,812 samples tested from July 23 to 29, the district had 2,016 patients testing positive and the TPR reached 4.5%.

Exactly a month ago, Dakshina Kannada was elevated into a category-1 district with respect to unlocking measures as it had shown a reduction in TPR, which reversed on Thursday.

Dr Kumar pointed out, “Almost all activities were opened up four weeks ago. There’s no weekend curfew like before. The main aspect the district administration will focus on is increasing the number of tests. The migrating population will be strictly screened at checkpoints. Even in interior rural areas, our staff are conducting tests.”

While 1,422 active cases were reported in rural areas of the district in the last 14 days, 1,070 cases were reported in urban areas.

Compounding the problem is the fact that the district received 9,000 odd vaccine doses last Monday and hasn’t received a single dose after that.

“We’ve been told that 15,000 more doses have been allocated but we haven’t received any. The district has a target of vaccinating 1.78 lakh college students and staff. About 80% of them have been given at least one dose. But we don’t know how many medical students from Kerala coming to Mangaluru have been vaccinated,” he added.

