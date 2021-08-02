  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: 1,285 new covid cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

Karnataka: 1,285 new covid cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

News Network
August 2, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Karnataka on Monday reported 1,285 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.07 lakh and the toll to 36,612.

The day also saw 1,383 discharges, as it outnumbered the fresh cases in a reversed trend noted in the last few days. The total number of recoveries in the state so far has increased to 28,47,627.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 290 new cases, as the city saw 168 discharges and five deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 24,021. While the positivity rate stood at 0.96% per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.94 per cent. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada, and Mysuru (4 each). 

Dakshina Kannada reported 219 fresh covid cases whereas Udupi reported 135 cases.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 24,2021

uttarakannada.jpg

Karwar, July 24: The Indian Coast Guard conducted a day-long rescue operation in Karnataka, saving 155 people who were stranded in flood-ravaged Uttara Kannada district on Friday.

According to a Coast Guard release, units were kept on standby for rescue and providing relief to marooned and stranded people.

The rescue operation was part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) with each team consisting of seven to nine Coast guard personnel was formed and deployed in the flood-affected region of Kadra, Unglijoog Island and Kharegoog Island of Uttar Kannada, it said.

The statement added that a team one rescued a total of 90 people from Khargejoog village while the rescue team two rescued 10 from Bodojoog island in association with the state administration.

The rescue operations were conducted by the Disaster Response Teams (DRTs) using two rubberised inflatable boats, life jackets, and lifebuoys.

In this early morning operation, 23 stranded personnel were rescued and engaged for the relief operation, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that this is the first time that more than 500 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the state.

The Ankola-Dongri stretch in Uttara Kannada witnessed 541 mm of rainfall in 24 hours between July 22 and July 23.

In the same duration, 42 TMC of water was added in 13 major reservoirs of the state.

According to the KSNDMC officials, a total of 18 taluks across six districts have reported notable damages. A total of 8,733 persons living in low-lying and vulnerable areas have been shifted by respective district administrations. A total of 4,964 persons residing in Uttara Kannada (3,066), Shivamogga (8) and Belagavi (1,890) districts have taken refuge in 80 relief camps.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 19: Inter-state bus operation between Mangaluru and Kasaragod to resume on Monday after a gap of more than four months.

However, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has set certain conditions for the passengers travelling between the two states.

Passengers travelling in both KSRTC and private buses should have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine or furnish covid negative report which is less than 72 hours old.

The bus conductors should enforce this before allowing passengers to board the bus.

Further, they have to ensure that the passengers adhere to all Covid protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. 

Those who violate these rules will be booked under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act-2020 and Disaster Management Act-2005, said Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra in a press statement.

The DC said the decision to resume the buses was taken after analysing the Covid situation in Kerala state and in the interest of a huge number of people who commute between the two border districts daily for education, office work, business and other reasons.

He appealed to people to take all necessary precautions in order to check the spread of the virus and to manage the third wave of covid-19 which is expected to hit in the coming days.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 24,2021

Bengaluru, July 24: As he stares at his possible exit, B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

The Chief Minister also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all-round development. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore and laying the foundation for various projects worth Rs 560 crore in Shivamogga district, from his home office here.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again there is a flood like situation," Yediyurappa noted.

Stating that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioners of eight districts, including Shivamogga, and directed them to take up relief and rescue works, he said "I'm satisfied that despite all these (challenges), I have been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position. ...I thank the people for their support in facing the challenges."

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will begin "his work" from July 26. His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there. The Chief Minister's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Pointing out various initiatives on infrastructure development, irrigation works to provide water to farms, filling up of lakes in Shivamogga, among others, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the irrigation projects taken up in the district would change the financial condition of the farmers in the days to come.

Noting that Shivamogga airport work at Sogane village was under progress, he said the Rs 384 crore airport is viable for operating Airbus aircraft and would also benefit neighbouring districts in terms of tourism, industries and employment generation. The airport will start operations by next April, he added.

Comments

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Sunday, 25 Jul 2021

Step mother treatment to other parts of Karnataka

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.