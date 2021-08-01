  1. Home
  2. Karnataka bars temple funds diversion to non-Hindu religious institutions, notifies order

News Network
August 1, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 1: The Karnataka government has notified an order prohibiting diversion of funds from Hindu temples to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The government has barred deviation of funds from either the 'tastik' amount or the annual grants.

As many as 757 religious centres and 111 prayer centres in the state receive 'tastik' and annual grant from Muzrai department. The order instructs that such grants be given to the concerned institutions through the Department of Minority Welfare, Hajj and Waqf.

A notification in this regard was released by the Karnataka Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department, popularly known as muzrai department, dated 23 July. It restricts diversion of funds from Muzrai department controlled Hindu temples to any other non-Hindu causes.

The decision was taken after members of the state and district Dharmic Parishads opposed the diversion of funds from Hindu temples to other religious institutions.

Diversion of the funds from the muzrai department to imams of mosques were recently opposed by Hindu organisations.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had opposed the decision of the government to provide Covid pandemic relief to the imams of 41 mosques and madrasas of Dakshina Kannada district from the funds of the muzrai department.

The VHP, instead, had urged the government to use the funds from 'devasthanams and temples' for the Hindu community.

In reply, Muzrai Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary had assured the Hindu organisation to stop the financial aid from the department to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The Muzrai department had earlier distributed food kits worth Rs 1,500 each to all archakas of C-grade temples in May this year.

News Network
July 23,2021

rainfury.jpg

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, July 23: Heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives, led to landslides in eight places and evacuation of about 9,000 people, while the government has sounded a red alert in seven districts.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who reviewed the flood situation with top officials on Friday, directed all district in charge ministers and MLAs to oversee relief work in their areas.

He said the government would extend all necessary support to relief and rescue efforts and assist farmers who suffered losses due to the untimely rain and hailstorms.

Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said parts of Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dharward, Haveri, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada are facing the brunt of floods due to incessant rains over the past few days.

The rivers Krishna, Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Bhima, Kapila (Kabini) and many others in Malnad and coastal Karnataka are in spate, said the KSDMA officer.

Details shared by him showed that 131 villages in 18 Taluks are badly hit, affecting 16,213 people.

While three people lost their lives, two are missing.

The rains damaged 21 houses completely and 804 houses partially. 65 bridges, 10 schools and a primary health centre were damaged, while 291.03 km of roads were washed away.

So far, 8,733 people have been evacuated to safety.

The state has opened 80 relief camps where 4,964 people are staying.

Landslides were reported in eight places, including Virajpet in Kodagu district and Arabail Ghat in Uttara Kannada district.

A red alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts for the next 24 hours in view of a possible heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert, in Belagavi and Dharwad, the officer said.

The rains have also led to filling up of most of the reservoirs in Karnataka, including the Almatti, Bhadra, KRS, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, Narayanapura, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha, he said. 

News Network
July 28,2021

Managluru, July 28: A policeman attached to Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction has been arrested under POCSO Act following a complaint from Child Welfare Committee (CWC). 

The head constable rank police is facing the charge of behaving indecently by sending lewd messages to the mobile phone number of a minor girl, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar to mediapersons in Mangaluru.

The victim along with her parents had been to a police station to file a complaint pertaining to a case recently.

The head constable, who had collected the phone number of the minor girl, started sending lewd messages to the victim and was behaving indecently. Based on the available evidence, the police staff has been booked and arrested, said the Commissioner.

News Network
July 19,2021

Mangaluru, July 19: The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams began across the state on Monday, amid Covid-19 concerns. As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination.

This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Due to Covid-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day.

On Monday, students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.

The department this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials have said, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff have been deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

Special arrangements have been made for 23 students who have tested positive for Covid-19, to write the exams at the Covid Care Centres in their respective districts.

All the necessary arrangements have been made at the exam centres keeping the pandemic situation in mind, wherein only 12 students, one per bench, will be seated in a classroom and those with symptoms will be allowed to take the exam in a separate room, officials said.

All the staff involved in examination duty have received at least one dose of vaccination, the official added.

The exam will be in the form of multiple-choice questions and the students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them.

Wishing all the students appearing for SSLC exams good luck, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a tweet said, "I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar too in a tweet assured parents that the exam centres are safe for students and the government has taken all necessary measures to conduct the exams in a safe environment.

Dakshina Kannada

In Dakshina Kannada, the SSLC exams are being held in 179 examination centre this time. 

As many as 32,636 students have registered for the exam in the district. Of which, 441 students are from neighbouring Kasargod district, studying in various schools in Dakshina Kannada. The district administration had made arrangements to ferry students from the border areas. Nine Covid-19 positive students who had registered for the exam have been arranged to write exams in Covid Care Centres in the taluk headquarters.

As the students entered the school premises, the body temperature was checked and their hands were sanitised.

