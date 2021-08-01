Karnataka bars temple funds diversion to non-Hindu religious institutions, notifies order

Bengaluru, Aug 1: The Karnataka government has notified an order prohibiting diversion of funds from Hindu temples to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The government has barred deviation of funds from either the 'tastik' amount or the annual grants.

As many as 757 religious centres and 111 prayer centres in the state receive 'tastik' and annual grant from Muzrai department. The order instructs that such grants be given to the concerned institutions through the Department of Minority Welfare, Hajj and Waqf.

A notification in this regard was released by the Karnataka Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department, popularly known as muzrai department, dated 23 July. It restricts diversion of funds from Muzrai department controlled Hindu temples to any other non-Hindu causes.

The decision was taken after members of the state and district Dharmic Parishads opposed the diversion of funds from Hindu temples to other religious institutions.

Diversion of the funds from the muzrai department to imams of mosques were recently opposed by Hindu organisations.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had opposed the decision of the government to provide Covid pandemic relief to the imams of 41 mosques and madrasas of Dakshina Kannada district from the funds of the muzrai department.

The VHP, instead, had urged the government to use the funds from 'devasthanams and temples' for the Hindu community.

In reply, Muzrai Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary had assured the Hindu organisation to stop the financial aid from the department to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The Muzrai department had earlier distributed food kits worth Rs 1,500 each to all archakas of C-grade temples in May this year.