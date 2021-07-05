  1. Home
  Karnataka govt decides to promote all II PUC repeater students

News Network
July 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Jul 5:  Karnataka government on Monday decided to promote all II Pre-University repeater students without any examinations.

The state government informed the Karnataka High Court that this year there will be no exams for the II PUC repeaters also and all of them will be promoted with minimum marks.

The decision was made based on an expert report, with 76,000 repeaters expected to pass. Already the state government has passed the new PUC freshmen without examination.

Earlier the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government regarding the state’s “discriminatory” passing of Second Pre-University (PU) students based on the marks obtained in I PU. The court questioned why the option of passing the II PU students has not been extended to repeaters and private students.

News Network
July 4,2021

Kasaragod, July 4: Three fishermen are missing after a fishing boat capsizes off Kasaragod coast at wee hours on Sunday.

Reports reaching here said the boat with seven fishermen on board capsized in the Arabian sea off Kizhoor coast near here.

However, four fishermen swam to the shore. Sources said the three men missing are Karthik, Ratgeesh and Sandeep.

The coast guard and fellow fisherfolks are searching for the missing, sources said.

News Network
June 21,2021

Bengaluru, June 21: The Karnataka government on Monday relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in six more districts - Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

In an order issued on Monday, N Manjunath Prasad, Principal secretary, Department of Revenue, said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate'.

The State government had included Dharwad under Category-1 on the same grounds on Sunday.

In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now.

Now, Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Yadgir, Ramanagar, Bidar, Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate.'

In Category -1 districts, shops will be open form 6 am to 5 pm. Buses and Bengaluru Metro will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

While Category-2 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is 5-10 per cent, only essential shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 pm and there is no permission for dine-in services at hotels among other restrictions. Category -2 districts are Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikmagalur, Davangere and Kodagu.

Mysuru, where positivity rate is above 10 per cent, will remain locked down, the order added.

News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to 518.

Till June 30, there were 318 Delta variant cases in Karnataka. 

The Kappa variant of the virus went from 112 cases to 145, an increase of 33 infections. 

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said.

