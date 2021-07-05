Karnataka govt decides to promote all II PUC repeater students

Bengaluru, Jul 5: Karnataka government on Monday decided to promote all II Pre-University repeater students without any examinations.

The state government informed the Karnataka High Court that this year there will be no exams for the II PUC repeaters also and all of them will be promoted with minimum marks.

The decision was made based on an expert report, with 76,000 repeaters expected to pass. Already the state government has passed the new PUC freshmen without examination.

Earlier the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government regarding the state’s “discriminatory” passing of Second Pre-University (PU) students based on the marks obtained in I PU. The court questioned why the option of passing the II PU students has not been extended to repeaters and private students.