  2. Karnataka logs 3,382 fresh covid cases, 111 deaths; active cases 76,505

News Network
June 30, 2021

Bengaluru, June 30: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,382 new Covid-19 cases and 111 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,43,810 and 35,040 respectively, the health department said.

Active cases stood at 76,505.

As many as 12,763 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 27,32,242. The positivity rate for the day was 1.97 per cent and Case Fatality Rate 3.28 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 813 new cases and 11 deaths.

The city has so far reported 12,13,559 infections and 15,626 deaths.

There were 43,698 active cases.

Mysuru remained as the second major Covid-19 hotspot with 367 fresh infections and 14 fatalities.

It was followed by Dakshina Kannada which reported 339 cases and 15 deaths.

According to the media bulletin, 265 new cases were reported in Hassan, 209 in Kodagu, 150 in Shivamogga and Udupi, 141 in Udupi, 116 in Belagavi, 110 in Mandya and 109 in Chikkamagaluru.

Infections were reported in other districts as well including Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Kolar and Uttara Kannada.

The department said there were 12 deaths in Davangere, nine in Ballari, six each in Shivamogga and Dharwad and five in Haveri.

Fatalities were reported in 17 other districts as well.

There were zero fatalities in Bidar, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Udupi and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,71,112 Covid tests including 1,30,960 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.43 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

As many as 2.27 crore inoculations have been conducted comprising first and second dose of vaccine including 1,86,558 on Wednesday. 

News Network
June 19,2021

Bengauru, Jun 19: Karnataka has reported 5815 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, lowest in the last two months, taking the total number of people infected so far from the pandemic to 2801936 on Saturday.

According to official sources, in the last 24-hours as many as 161 people had succumbed to the disease taking the total number of fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 33763.

The sources said that while as many as 11832 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely cured from the disease there are 130872 active cases across the state.

In the last 24-hours as many as 171765 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests and the rate of positivity for the day accounted for 3.38 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.76 per cent.

The Bengaluru urban district had reported the highest number of 23 deaths, and Mysusu 17, Dakshina Kannada 16, Davanagere 11 and Ballari 10.

While Dakshina Kannada reported 832 new coronavirus cases and sixteen deaths, Udupi reported 174 fresh cases and two deaths.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 30,2021

>> Covishield 2nd dose vaccines will be administered to those eligible (+84 days between doses) at Wenlock Hospital on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Thursday, July 1st . 

>> Vaccination drive of college students and staff will continue across the district on Thursday, July 1st. 

>> Vaccination at PHCs and community health centres will recommence only on Saturday, July 3rd. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at prices ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app. 

News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday cleared Rs 193 crore in funding support to the greenfield domestic passenger airport project at Hassan, about 200 km from Bengaluru.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who had represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for long, had been pursuing the project, but there had not been much progress.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, accepted the request from the people's representatives of Hassan, and agreed to implement it from the state government.
The Cabinet cleared the funding for infrastructure such as the runway, passenger terminal, and technical structure, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media, after the Cabinet meeting.

Hassan has a good highway and rail network, and is also close to a major seaport. Airport was the only infrastructure the district was lacking.

TDR CERTIFICATE

The Cabinet decided to amend the law and other regulations to speed up issuing of transferable development rights (TDR) certificates to landowners who have surrendered their plots for state's public projects like metro or ring road. Under the present system, the agency implementing the project after acquiring the plot and deciding on the TDR share, would forward the same to the BDA. The planning authorities at BDA would do a survey again before issuing the TDR.

"This led to a lot of delay and harassment to people who have surrendered their plot. On occasions, interested people would also approach BDA officials for a favourable share. Sticking to just one survey report would end a lot of confusion as well as trouble to people," Bommai said.

