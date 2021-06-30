Karnataka logs 3,382 fresh covid cases, 111 deaths; active cases 76,505

Bengaluru, June 30: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,382 new Covid-19 cases and 111 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,43,810 and 35,040 respectively, the health department said.

Active cases stood at 76,505.

As many as 12,763 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 27,32,242. The positivity rate for the day was 1.97 per cent and Case Fatality Rate 3.28 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 813 new cases and 11 deaths.

The city has so far reported 12,13,559 infections and 15,626 deaths.

There were 43,698 active cases.

Mysuru remained as the second major Covid-19 hotspot with 367 fresh infections and 14 fatalities.

It was followed by Dakshina Kannada which reported 339 cases and 15 deaths.

According to the media bulletin, 265 new cases were reported in Hassan, 209 in Kodagu, 150 in Shivamogga and Udupi, 141 in Udupi, 116 in Belagavi, 110 in Mandya and 109 in Chikkamagaluru.

Infections were reported in other districts as well including Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Kolar and Uttara Kannada.

The department said there were 12 deaths in Davangere, nine in Ballari, six each in Shivamogga and Dharwad and five in Haveri.

Fatalities were reported in 17 other districts as well.

There were zero fatalities in Bidar, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Udupi and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,71,112 Covid tests including 1,30,960 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.43 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

As many as 2.27 crore inoculations have been conducted comprising first and second dose of vaccine including 1,86,558 on Wednesday.