  Karnataka will not allow surplus water use by the Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister

February 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Objecting Tamil Nadu on trying to use surplus water from river Cauvery, Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Monday said the government will not allow anyone to use surplus water from the inter-state Cauvery river and will take strong measures to protect the state's interests.

Speaking to the media here he said the river interlinking project being undertaken by neighbouring Tamil Nadu and the government will fight legally on the matter.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday laid the foundation for the first phase of the Rs 14,400 crore Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking project, aimed at diverting over 6,000 cubic ft of surplus water to drier areas in southern districts.

Asked whether he will be calling an all-party meeting regarding the issue, he said, "we have not thought about it yet."

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who held a meeting with the state's legal team on inter-state water dispute in Delhi said that the state will apprise the Centre of its concern over Tamil Nadu's river interlinking project, aimed at utilising surplus Cauvery water.

Not willing to give any response to a question on the ongoing agitation by the Panchamasali Linngayat community demanding 2A reservation, Yediyurappa merely said, Ministers and legislators from the community will be holding a press meet later in the day.

Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio and will be presenting the state budget on March 8 said, pre-budget meetings with all the departments will end today and from tomorrow we will do all the necessary preparations for the budget.

Karnataka is of the stand that after ensuring 177.25 tmc feet to Tamil Nadu in a normal year at Biligundlu water gauging centre, the rest belongs to the state, which includes its share of 284.75 tmc feet and surplus water available.

February 17,2021
February 17,2021

Mangaluru, Feb 17: Sleuths of Income Tax department today raided properties belonging to four prominent entrepreneurs in the coastal city of Mangaluru. 

According to sources, around six teams of I-T officials simultaneously raided offices and residences of the entrepreneurs, who are known for their contribution towards education field in coastal Karnataka. 

Sources privy to the development claimed that search is raid is underway at residences, offices and hospitals belonging to the owners of the Yenepoya Medical College, AJ Hospital, Srinivas hospital/college and Kanachur Hospital in the city.

February 19,2021
February 19,2021

Image result for Yakshganga artist Shridhar Bhandari Puttur passes away

Puttur, Feb 19: Well-known Yakshagana exponent from the Dharmasthala Mela, Shridhar Bhandari Puttur passed away on Friday morning.

He was 73 and survived by wife, two daughters and one son.

Recipient of Karnataka Rajyotsava award, he achieved wide acclaim for portraying the role of Abhimanyu. He had also played role of Babhruvahana, Ashwathama, Kusha and Bhargava. He was famous for the 'Dhingina' (whirling one’s body) performed by him and had set a record by performing 148 dhinginas in 3 minutes live on television.

He was also awarded an honorary doctorate by a US University.

February 11,2021
February 11,2021

Udupi, Feb 11: A teenage boy who was riding a motorbike at high speed died on spot after accidentally ramming into a road divider at Alvegadde near Shiroor in Udupi district today.

The deceased has been identified by police as Aaron (15), hailing from Hadavinakone near Baindoor.

It is learnt that a few days ago, the Baindoor police had caught Aaron while riding motorbike without a driving licence and seized the two-wheeler. 

After a couple days, the police summoned the boy’s parents to the station and returned the motorbike after issuing a warning. 

Aaron, however, ignored the warning and rode the motorbike today. He lost control over the motorbike after increasing the speed and hit the divider, sources said. 

A case was registered at Byndoor police station and investigations are on.

