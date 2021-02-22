Karnataka will not allow surplus water use by the Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Objecting Tamil Nadu on trying to use surplus water from river Cauvery, Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Monday said the government will not allow anyone to use surplus water from the inter-state Cauvery river and will take strong measures to protect the state's interests.

Speaking to the media here he said the river interlinking project being undertaken by neighbouring Tamil Nadu and the government will fight legally on the matter.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday laid the foundation for the first phase of the Rs 14,400 crore Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking project, aimed at diverting over 6,000 cubic ft of surplus water to drier areas in southern districts.

Asked whether he will be calling an all-party meeting regarding the issue, he said, "we have not thought about it yet."

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who held a meeting with the state's legal team on inter-state water dispute in Delhi said that the state will apprise the Centre of its concern over Tamil Nadu's river interlinking project, aimed at utilising surplus Cauvery water.

Not willing to give any response to a question on the ongoing agitation by the Panchamasali Linngayat community demanding 2A reservation, Yediyurappa merely said, Ministers and legislators from the community will be holding a press meet later in the day.

Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio and will be presenting the state budget on March 8 said, pre-budget meetings with all the departments will end today and from tomorrow we will do all the necessary preparations for the budget.

Karnataka is of the stand that after ensuring 177.25 tmc feet to Tamil Nadu in a normal year at Biligundlu water gauging centre, the rest belongs to the state, which includes its share of 284.75 tmc feet and surplus water available.