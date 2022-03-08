KCCI urges Karnataka CM to set up KSFC’s regional office in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Mar 8: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to establish a regional office of Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) in Mangaluru.
KSFC is a State level Financial Institution established by the State Government in the year 1959 under the State Financial Corporations’ Act 1951 to cater to the long-term and short-term financial needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State of Karnataka.
The objective of the corporation is to promote industrial activity in Karnataka by providing financial assistance to industries, particularly to the small and the medium sized units.
“Since Mangaluru and other places around Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have 17883 micro, small and medium sized units, it is very essential to set up a KSFC regional office in Mangaluru which would immensely benefit the industries here which otherwise have to visit Hassan,”
“We therefore request you to kindly look at this matter in the interest of the MSMEs here. This would save time and also lead to ease of doing business,” said KCCI President Shashidhar Pai Maroor in memorandum submitted to the CM.
Comments
Add new comment