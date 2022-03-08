  1. Home
  2. KCCI urges Karnataka CM to set up KSFC’s regional office in Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
March 8, 2022

Mangaluru, Mar 8: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to establish a regional office of Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) in Mangaluru.

KSFC is a State level Financial Institution established by the State Government in the year 1959 under the State Financial Corporations’ Act 1951 to cater to the long-term and short-term financial needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State of Karnataka.  
 
The objective of the corporation is to promote industrial activity in Karnataka by providing financial assistance to industries, particularly to the small and the medium sized units.
 
“Since Mangaluru and other places around Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have 17883 micro, small and medium sized units, it is very essential to set up a KSFC regional office in Mangaluru which would immensely benefit the industries here which otherwise have to visit Hassan,” 

“We therefore request you to kindly look at this matter in the interest of the MSMEs here. This would save time and also lead to ease of doing business,” said KCCI President Shashidhar Pai Maroor in memorandum submitted to the CM. 

P A Hameed Padubidri
February 26,2022

Udupi, Feb 26: Two students of S.M.S.English Medium School, Brahmavara, have been conferred with sate level awards for their scientific project at an award distribution ceremony held on February 25 in Ravindra Kalakshethra, Bengaluru. 

The ceremony was held in a joint cooperation of the State Science Council, National Science and Technology Communication Council, Public Education Department, Science and Technology Department, which organized 29th State Level Children Science Conference.

The awards were conferred to the students by Dr. Ashwath Narayana, Minister for Higher Education and B.C.Nagesh, Minister for Primary and High School Education, Government of Karnataka.

The winners from Brahmavara are Hajira Shaistha and Fathima Reem, both Grade 9 students. They hail from Matapady village and Brahmavara respectively. The duo presented the project "CLEANING OF WASTE FROM WATER SOURCES" with the central theme "Science and Technology for Sustainable Life". They have been recognised as “child scientists” and selected for national level. 

Both students conducted a field survey on the water resources the people use, for which they contacted more than 500 people in and around Brahmavara area. 

Besides, they created an awareness amongst the people on the water resources they utilize. As a result of their close observations and field researches on the water resources, they invented and presented a innovative science model-"Surface Level Solid Waste Cleaner"-at the conference.

The school and management committee heartily congratulated and applauded the girls for their achievement. Both the girls have been grandly welcomed with many felicitations conducted by various organizations across the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. 

Hajira Shaistha is daughter of T.M.Iqbal Hejamady and Shakira Moosa and granddaughter of Moosa, Rtd. Police Officer, who was serving in Manipal Police station. 

News Network
March 1,2022

An Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The deceased student has been identified as Naveen from Karnataka. According to the reports, Naveen along with his friends had left for the train station to leave for Lviv to reach the western border when he was killed.

The Foreign Secretary has called Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones, Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in "barbaric" shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv.

Fierce resistance on the ground has so far denied Russian President Vladimir Putin decisive early gains after he last week launched the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Staging a push for the capital, Russia has massed a convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment that stretches about 40 miles (64 km), U.S. satellite company Maxar said late on Monday.

"The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update on Tuesday, adding that Russia had increased its use of artillery.

"The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties." it said.

Russian forces were attacking on several fronts and Ukrainian officials reported a bombardment of Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, had killed dozens of civilians.

News Network
March 6,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 6: The Karnataka government has approved 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 crore that would provide jobs for over 6,393 people in the state. The clearance for the projects was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday.

According to Nirani, the panel has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects worth Rs 1,275.67 crore, which are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people in the state.

Also, at the SLSWCC meeting, 40 new projects each with investment of more than Rs 15 crores and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. These projects valued at Rs 724.87 crore would generate 3,212 jobs, the minister noted on Sunday.

A total of 48 projects with investments of Rs 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people were cleared. Among the new investments that were approved are Rockwell Collins India Enterprises of Raytheon Group, Nithin Sai Agrotech, Brighflexi International, Cookson India and Adcock Ingram Pharma and Starling Chem.

