KCCI urges Karnataka CM to set up KSFC’s regional office in Mangaluru

Udupi, Feb 26: Two students of S.M.S.English Medium School, Brahmavara, have been conferred with sate level awards for their scientific project at an award distribution ceremony held on February 25 in Ravindra Kalakshethra, Bengaluru.

The ceremony was held in a joint cooperation of the State Science Council, National Science and Technology Communication Council, Public Education Department, Science and Technology Department, which organized 29th State Level Children Science Conference.

The awards were conferred to the students by Dr. Ashwath Narayana, Minister for Higher Education and B.C.Nagesh, Minister for Primary and High School Education, Government of Karnataka.

The winners from Brahmavara are Hajira Shaistha and Fathima Reem, both Grade 9 students. They hail from Matapady village and Brahmavara respectively. The duo presented the project "CLEANING OF WASTE FROM WATER SOURCES" with the central theme "Science and Technology for Sustainable Life". They have been recognised as “child scientists” and selected for national level.

Both students conducted a field survey on the water resources the people use, for which they contacted more than 500 people in and around Brahmavara area.

Besides, they created an awareness amongst the people on the water resources they utilize. As a result of their close observations and field researches on the water resources, they invented and presented a innovative science model-"Surface Level Solid Waste Cleaner"-at the conference.

The school and management committee heartily congratulated and applauded the girls for their achievement. Both the girls have been grandly welcomed with many felicitations conducted by various organizations across the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Hajira Shaistha is daughter of T.M.Iqbal Hejamady and Shakira Moosa and granddaughter of Moosa, Rtd. Police Officer, who was serving in Manipal Police station.