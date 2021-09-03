  1. Home
  2. Keralites with negative RT-PCR reports testing positive after reaching DK, Udupi

News Network
September 3, 2021

Managluru, Sept 3: Amid continued covid-19 crisis in Kerala, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from there with negative RT-PCR reports are testing Covid-19 positive during a repeat test in Karnataka and a number of such cases are being reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

In this regard, students and employees coming from Kerala shall compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificates that are not older than 72 hours, irrespective of their Covid vaccination status (one or two doses), and the validity of such certificates is for seven days, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar in a circular issued here on Wednesday.

The necessary arrangements for institutional quarantine of students from Kerala have to be done by the administrators/principals of the educational institutions. In the case of employees, necessary arrangements for institutional quarantine are to be made by the respective offices/companies/firms, the order further said. Under no circumstances will such persons be permitted to be in home isolation.

The persons shall compulsorily be in institutional quarantine and under strict supervision for seven days. On the seventh day they shall be tested by RT-PCR and on testing negative they shall be released. They shall further do self-assessment and in case of onset of symptoms, they shall get RT-PCR test done, seek medical consultation and follow the state protocol.

The person who tests positive shall compulsorily be shifted to a CCC and the contacts tested by RT-PCR, and if negative, placed under institutional quarantine for seven days, and on testing RT-PCR negative on the seventh day, he/she shall be released.

ln cases of breakthrough infection (occurring 14 days after the second vaccine dose) and samples with Ct value higher than 25, the person shall be compulsorily sent for whole genomic sequencing and pending results, the samples may be subjected to reflex/variant PCR testing (after the test kits are validated) to know the variant quickly.

Visitors from Kerala other than students and employees should produce the RT- PCR negative test report and should be in home quarantine for seven days.

Other permitted exemptions for institutional quarantine are constitutional functionaries, health care professionals and their spouses, children below two years, those in dire emergency situations (death in the family, medical treatment etc.), short term travellers (leaving within three days), students arriving in Karnataka for writing exams along with one parent (leaving within three days), and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport.

News Network
August 21,2021

VHP.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 21: The Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ruthlessly deal with anti-nationals and curtail all anti-social activities in coastal region, especially Dakshina Kannada.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, who submitted a memorandum to Jnanendra, said that there was a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the district.

Attacks citing trivial issues were carried out on Hindus. Attempts are being made to disrupt communal harmony in the district, he said.

He said that incidents such as protest against Veer Savarkar by SDPI and PFI members, NIA raid on the house of former MLA late Iddinabba, theft of cattle, illegal transportation of cattle, love jihad, desecrating places of worship and posting derogatory remarks on Hindu gods have occurred in recent times.

Sharan urged the home minister to initiate steps against those who disrupt peace in the district. 

The memorandum urged the minister to book sedition charges against those who had insulted Veer Savarkar by disrupting Independence Day celebrations in Kabaka Gram Panchayat. A law against love jihad should be implemented in Karnataka, which seeks to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage.

Spana Salian
 - 
Saturday, 21 Aug 2021

Good move by Sharananna we need strict rules in this regards so no one in Mangalore disrupt peace also book people who take law & order as per their wish and manhandle the other religious person in the name of Cow etc. I also urge the Govt to find jobs opportunities to our youths including our Sharananna who is very free now a days with our work.

News Network
August 25,2021

AbdullahRehman2.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 25: In an important milestone, Mangaluru based APD Foundation marked the completion of 50 Instagram Live Sessions with an exclusive interview with Abdullah A. Rehman, Founder and CEO of APD Foundation. The discussion focused on the developmental priorities of Mangaluru and the way forward.

The session titled ‘Connecting the Dots’ raised important questions about reducing pollution, waste management and other sustainable development issues. Abdullah A. Rehman observed that it is very important to be practical in our goals. “City Corporation has said that it wants Mangaluru to become a zero waste city. But is it really practical? It would be difficult to even reach the 70-80% mark. It is better to define such goals in realistic and achievable terms like zero waste campuses, apartments, industry, house or office,” he said.

He also envisioned a scenario for Mangaluru whereby the city takes active measures to promote environment friendly and sustainable lifestyle. “Our street lights should be solar powered and we should introduce electrical public transport in a big way. It’s a good time to start urban forestry. City Corporation can also create cycling paths and pedestrian walking paths along all the roads. Citizens should be encouraged to avoid using motor vehicles and walk or use bicycles instead. People of Mangaluru are responsive towards development and I am sure they will accept such initiatives,” he said. 

Yet another perspective that he highlighted was the ‘Young Earthlings’ theme. “Being idealistic, the youth are very vocal about environmental issues. We should give GenNext a platform to involve. We should have TedX like programmes promoting sustainability,” he said. He concluded with a message of caution, saying that the price of neglect of the environment can be very high on individuals as well as on the community. “We have learnt the hard way that without health we can do nothing. Environment has the highest impact on both health and on the GDP. It is a proven fact that the environment, health and the economy are directly interrelated. Hence environment protection should be our main priority and we must get active on this topic,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of APD Foundation, Rehman said that during its seven years of existence, APDF has trained 250 interns, 1500 volunteers and facilitated direct and indirect investment of about Rs. 70 lakh and Rs. 3 crore respectively into public activity through its various projects for mitigating pollution, solid waste management, sanitation, human dignity and ocean plastic.

APD Foundation started Instagram Live Sessions in the year 2020 in an effort to provoke conversation and discussion on important issues concerning sustainable development. The online sessions lasting about 30 minutes are hosted every week by popular programme compere Nivedita Devadiga from Bangalore. It may be viewed on Instagram and is also live streamed on Facebook.

In the previous sessions, important personalities like Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Shridar, UN- Habitat waste management specialist Swathi Singh Sambhyal and home composting pioneer Vani Murthy (popularly known as ‘Wormrani’) have participated in these sessions.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 21,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: A passenger, who arrived from Gulf, was intercepted at Mangalore International Airport, and smuggled gold weighing 115 grams net valued at Rs 5,58,900 was seized from him today. 

The accused, a resident of Murudeshwar, arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384. 

The gold was concealed inside beads of ladies' hair bands along with other personal effects. The operations were led by Rakesh, Superintendent along with Superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma, Inspectors Shri Sandeep and Harimohan.

The officers of Customs had also recently seized gold weighing 350.330 grams worth Rs 16,85,087 concealed in an armature portion of blender along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by the unscrupulous elements who are indulging in these activities. The investigation into both the cases are in progress. 

