  1. Home
  2. Low-lying areas flooded as rains continue to batter Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Low-lying areas flooded as rains continue to batter Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

News Network
July 18, 2021

Mangaluru, July 18: Moderate to heavy rains continued to batter coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday. The twin districts have been receiving bountiful rain for over a week. 

Roads in various parts of Mangaluru were waterlogged, inconveniencing motorists. In the meantime, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka till July 22.

Following heavy rains, the storm-water drains are overflowing in various parts of the district. The water level in rivers, rivulets has increased considerably. The district had received 1769 mm rainfall from January till July 17. As many as 4,059 electricity poles and 201 transformers had been damaged in the district since April.

The Chelyadka bridge connecting Kunjoorupanja-Panaje in Puttur was inundated for the second time in the past five days. As the water continued to remain on the bridge, the movement of vehicles was banned.  A few buses were operating on Mani-Santyaru road. Without transportation facilities, the residents of Gummategadde, Ajjikallu, Kapikadu and Olathadka villages faced many inconveniences.

Several houses were flooded in Kaup taluk of Udupi following heavy rain across the district on Sunday.

The artificial flood has inundated houses in Majoor, Uliyaru, Karandadi, Mallar residential areas. Measures have been taken to shift affected people to safer locations. A patient was carried in a chair to the safer area in Kaup.

On the other hand, the sea continued to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture in for fishing. Several layouts in Udupi town are also affected by floods. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 16,2021

rail.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 16: The incessant rains lashing the coastal region since the past few days has resulted in a major landslide near the Kulshekhar-Padil railway tunnel route belonging to the Southern Railway on Friday.

Though the Railways had constructed a retaining wall in the area, the landslide led to huge mounds of soil on the railway track.

The Railways has said that all train services on the route will be affected due to the landslide.

Presently, works are underway to clear the track.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 14,2021

Mangaluru /Madikeri, Jul 14: With heavy rains lashing the catchment area of River Kumaradhara in Karnataka, the inflow of water to the river increased and the bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was inundated on Wednesday.

The intermittent rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and in the catchment area of the river had increased the water level. The river is in spate.

With the increase in water level and submerging of the bathing ghat, the devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple were allowed to carry out ‘theerthasnana’ on the bank of the river itself.

A vented dam near the bathing ghat in Subrahmanya too has been inundated. Home Guards and police personnel have been stationed at the bathing ghat to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In the meantime, intermittent rain continued to lash the district. Since April 1, 3,694 electricity poles and 194 transformers have been damaged in the district.

About 50.45-km road and five culverts too have been damaged following rain since April in the district. A total of 62 houses were fully damaged and 332 houses have been partially damaged in the district since April.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert with heavy rains expected during the next two days. The rains lashing out since last two days with normal life affected.

With previous three years of experience the district administration already taken all precautionary measures across the district besides NDRF team deployed at sensitive places particularly in hilly regions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2021

Mangaluru, July 5: Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has instructed the officials concerned to complete all the arrangements for the SSLC examinations scheduled to be held between July 19 and 22.

Speaking to reporters, he said only 12 students would be allowed to write exams in one classroom owing to COVID situation. Last time, 18 students were permitted to sit in one room.

Stating that as many as 441 students from Kerala will also be appearing for the examination in the district, he added that all arrangements have to be made including transportation to avoid any inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said all examination staff need to be inoculated and that parents who accompany their children from Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR test. Those students who have tested positive should be brought in ambulance and allowed to write exams in Covid Care Centre, he informed.

A total of 32,567 students will appear for the exams in the district in 179 centres this year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.