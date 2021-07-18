Low-lying areas flooded as rains continue to batter Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Mangaluru, July 18: Moderate to heavy rains continued to batter coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday. The twin districts have been receiving bountiful rain for over a week.

Roads in various parts of Mangaluru were waterlogged, inconveniencing motorists. In the meantime, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka till July 22.

Following heavy rains, the storm-water drains are overflowing in various parts of the district. The water level in rivers, rivulets has increased considerably. The district had received 1769 mm rainfall from January till July 17. As many as 4,059 electricity poles and 201 transformers had been damaged in the district since April.

The Chelyadka bridge connecting Kunjoorupanja-Panaje in Puttur was inundated for the second time in the past five days. As the water continued to remain on the bridge, the movement of vehicles was banned. A few buses were operating on Mani-Santyaru road. Without transportation facilities, the residents of Gummategadde, Ajjikallu, Kapikadu and Olathadka villages faced many inconveniences.

Several houses were flooded in Kaup taluk of Udupi following heavy rain across the district on Sunday.

The artificial flood has inundated houses in Majoor, Uliyaru, Karandadi, Mallar residential areas. Measures have been taken to shift affected people to safer locations. A patient was carried in a chair to the safer area in Kaup.

On the other hand, the sea continued to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture in for fishing. Several layouts in Udupi town are also affected by floods.