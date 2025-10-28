  1. Home
  2. Malpe’s ghost fleet: Hundreds of trawlers idle as weather chaos shuts down deep-sea fishing

October 28, 2025

Udupi, Oct 28: The deep-sea fishing season along the Karnataka coast has been dealt a crippling blow, as persistent heavy rainfall and the impact of recent cyclonic activity have forced the entire fleet to return and anchor. Malpe harbour, a bustling hub, is now eerily still, with hundreds of trawlers moored not only at the port but also crowding the backwaters near Baputota.

Fishermen are reporting significant losses and growing distress, lamenting that unpredictable and severe weather conditions have plagued the season almost from its start. Repeated cyclonic warnings and sudden changes in the Arabian Sea have made deep-sea ventures hazardous, if not impossible.

The industry’s woes began just as the trawling restrictions were lifted. Strong winds and heavy rain repeatedly forced boats to remain docked. After only a few operational days in August, intermittent cyclones disrupted activity throughout September. Now, the renewed spell of heavy rain and powerful winds this month has brought the deep-sea fishing operations to a complete standstill.

Compared to previous years, the current season is proving disastrous. While a fortunate few initially netted decent quantities of prawns and sardines, the majority have been unlucky. "Even though fish are available in the sea, the conditions are making it impossible to go out and catch them," a fisherman stated. The community is lamenting the loss of the peak season months. "Usually, August, September, and October are the best months for fishing, but this year, due to adverse weather, activities have remained far below expectations," another added.

Narayan Karkera, President of the Malpe Fishermen’s Association, highlighted the dual challenges facing the sector. “At the beginning of the season, many boats could not go out due to a shortage of workers. Though workers from other states have now returned, the cyclone has again made fishing impossible.” He further noted that even for the boats that did manage to venture out, catches of high-value fish like mackerel have been disappointingly low, leading to a stark disparity in hauls. The severity of the weather has even forced some Malpe boats to seek refuge as far as Karwar port. “For the last four to five days, due to the cyclone, boats have returned to shore. So far, this year’s fishing season has not been satisfactory,” Karkera concluded.

October 25,2025

saleem.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 25: In a decisive move to redefine the relationship between law enforcement and citizens, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M. A. Saleem has issued comprehensive, stringent guidelines to the state’s police personnel. The circular, released today, mandates a complete overhaul in public interaction, placing dignity, respect, and courtesy at the core of all police duties.

This directive is being seen as a critical step towards enhancing police accountability and transparency, a long-standing demand of civil society and a key focus area under police reforms in India.

Zero Tolerance for Misconduct, Total Transparency

The circular emphasizes that every officer must maintain absolute transparency in official proceedings. Crucially, it directs police stations to treat all visitors equally, irrespective of their social or economic background. Public grievances must be heard patiently, and the prompt, lawful registration of complaints—without unnecessary delay—is mandatory. Officers have been explicitly told to refrain completely from using harsh or offensive language and must communicate politely and respectfully at all times.

In a strong message against corruption, the DGP has directed personnel to reject any illegal benefits, favours, or assistance from individuals or organizations. This strict emphasis on upholding moral conduct and departmental ethics is intended to rebuild public trust which has often been eroded by instances of misconduct.

Safeguarding the Vulnerable and the 'Zero FIR' Mandate

A vital component of the new guidelines is the heightened sensitivity required when dealing with victims, women, senior citizens, and children. Police are expected to show special care and keep complainants informed about the status of their cases, underscoring a victim-centric approach.
The circular particularly stresses two key procedural reforms:

1.    Zero FIR: Reaffirming judicial and central government guidelines, the police have been instructed to register a 'Zero FIR' immediately, even if the crime falls outside their station's jurisdiction, and then transfer the case to the appropriate police station. This closes a notorious loophole where complainants were often turned away by police citing jurisdictional issues.

2.    Protection for Women: The directive strictly reiterates that women should not be called to the police station for inquiry or statement recording after 6 PM, a long-standing legal protection aimed at ensuring their safety and dignity.

Technology, Accountability, and Community Outreach

Beyond behaviour, the DG&IGP’s instructions cover investigative and administrative duties. Accurate and systematic maintenance of station house diaries and case files is a must, with transparency and accountability required at every investigation stage. Officers are reminded not to cause unnecessary hardship to citizens during inquiries.

Furthermore, the circular highlights the responsible use of body cameras and available technology to ensure fairness and provide an objective record of police-public interactions. The DG & IGP also encouraged police personnel to actively engage in community programs to foster trust, promoting an image of law enforcement that is "transparent, lawful, and compassionate."

This set of comprehensive guidelines comes in the backdrop of continuous efforts across the country to modernize and humanize the police force, ensuring the police act as a service and not an instrument of fear, thereby reinforcing the principles of democratic policing.

October 24,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 24: A 49-year-old woman was swindled out of Rs 11.45 lakh in a sophisticated online investment scam. According to a complaint lodged with Konaje police, the victim discovered a stock market advertisement on Facebook. After clicking the link, her number was added to a WhatsApp group named “NUVAMA-J289HIGH-Energy Growth Circle.”

In the group, a woman identifying herself as Ananya Verma persuaded the complainant that she could earn substantial profits through online stock trading. The accused then collected her personal details and opened an account in her name on an app called “NUVAMA.”

Subsequently, two individuals, Prof Shiv Sehgal and Ananya Verma, allegedly conducted online sessions to convince the complainant to invest in the stock market. Following their advice, she transferred a total of Rs 11.45 lakh from her and her husband’s bank accounts to multiple accounts controlled by the accused between September 25 and October 9.

When the complainant attempted to withdraw her investment, she received no response from the WhatsApp group members. She has now approached the police, urging legal action against those responsible for the online fraud.

Awareness Note: Authorities advise caution while responding to social media investment schemes, verifying the authenticity of online financial platforms, and never sharing personal banking details with unverified individuals.

October 14,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A domestic passenger arriving from Mumbai was detained at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel discovered around 500 grams of hydroponic ganja in his luggage.

According to CISF officials, the passenger, identified as Shankar Narayan Poddar, had arrived on an IndiGo flight that landed at 6:10 p.m. Acting on a specific tip-off, the CISF Crime Intelligence Wing (CIW) team intercepted him for questioning shortly after arrival.

Upon inspecting his checked-in baggage, officials recovered approximately 512 grams of hydroponic ganja. Following the seizure, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, and the local police were notified.

The passenger, along with the confiscated substance, was subsequently handed over to the Bajpe Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

