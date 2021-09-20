Man arrested after attack on 3 female staff of Mangaluru institute

Mangaluru, Sept 20: An unidentified miscreant allegedly assaulted three staff members of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) in Mangaluru, on Monday using a lethal weapon.

The assailant, in the age group of 30 to 35 years, was asking the whereabouts of a "madam" as he wanted to "give the madam a gift".

Out of nowhere, he attacked a first division assistant, a D group staff and a stenographer, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The injured, Nirmala, Reena and Gunavathi, have suffered injuries in the head, face and hand.

All are undergoing treatment in two different hospitals and are said to be out of danger.

On hearing the loud cry, the personnel from district prison situated adjacent to the DIET compound, police personnel and public rushed to the spot and caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police.

However, he has not revealed his name or place from where he belongs to.

He had reportedly told the staff that he was an alumnus of DIET. The reason for the assault is not known, said the Commissioner. ZP CEO Dr Kumar visited the spot.