  1. Home
  2. Man arrested after attack on 3 female staff of Mangaluru institute

Man arrested after attack on 3 female staff of Mangaluru institute

September 20, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 20: An unidentified miscreant allegedly assaulted three staff members of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) in Mangaluru, on Monday using a lethal weapon.

The assailant, in the age group of 30 to 35 years, was asking the whereabouts of a "madam" as he wanted to "give the madam a gift".

Out of nowhere, he attacked a first division assistant, a D group staff and a stenographer, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

The injured, Nirmala, Reena and Gunavathi, have suffered injuries in the head, face and hand.

All are undergoing treatment in two different hospitals and are said to be out of danger. 

On hearing the loud cry, the personnel from district prison situated adjacent to the DIET compound, police personnel and public rushed to the spot and caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police.

However, he has not revealed his name or place from where he belongs to.

He had reportedly told the staff that he was an alumnus of DIET. The reason for the assault is not known, said the Commissioner.  ZP CEO Dr Kumar visited the spot.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 20,2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC result has been declared today (September 20). The result can be checked on the official website of Karnataka PUC, pue.kar.nic.in. This year, 29% pass percentage has been recorded. While 36% of girls passed the exam, 26% is the pass percentage of boys.  

Nearly 7 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination this year. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, while 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream. The result was declared in July.

Another exam for Karnataka 2nd year PUC was held in August-September for those candidates who were not satisfied with the class 12 result earlier. 
 

Karnataka 2nd PUC result >> Direct link

How To Check

•    Go to the official website-- karresults.nic.in.

•    On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021

•    Feed in your credentials-- registration number

•    Click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen

•    Download and keep a hard copy for the future use

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 6,2021

Bengaluru, Sep 6: The National Investigation Agency today filed charge sheet in special NIA court here against 13 accused illegal Bangladesh nationals in human trafficking case.

An FIR was filed against the accused Bangladeshis on June 8 after conducting a raid by Ramamurthy Nagar police at a rented house in Channasandra in Bengaluru.

In the raid, police rescued seven women and one child of Bangladesh nationality from the custody of four human traffickers.

Investigation revealed that the chargesheeted accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh.

They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs. The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation.

The accused had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card etc., for themselves and their victims.

The chargesheeted accused are: Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Mohammad Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Mohammad Babu Molla, and Mohammad Alami Hossen.

Other accused are: Mohammad Dalim, Hossain Mohammad Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam, and Mohammed Milon Biswas.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Comments

Shan
 - 
Thursday, 9 Sep 2021

Yeh Bandu Bhai Logon ko akhal mandh nahi hain.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 6,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 6: Undergoing covid-19 test is now mandatory for all staff of hotels and restaurants under the limits of Mangaluru City Corporation.

The MCC took this decision in the wake of surge in covid-19 cases in the coastal city which shares its borders with Kerala.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that for public convenience, all the Urban Healthcare Centres in MCC limits have been conducting Covid-19 tests in the evening. 

The general public, including staff of hotels and restaurants can make use of the Covid testing facilities. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.