  Man sexually assaults Class 8 student on pretext of dropping her in school in Dakshina Kannada

Man sexually assaults Class 8 student on pretext of dropping her in school in Dakshina Kannada

June 8, 2022

Mangaluru, June 8: A minor girl from Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man, who had befriended her after. 

In her complaint, the 13-year-old victim, who is a Class 8 student, alleged that the accused, recently visited her house and expressed love for her. 

She identified the accused as Munasir, a resident of Karaya village in Belthangady taluk.

On May 30, on the pretext of dropping the minor girl to school in his car, he had taken her to a lodge in Uppinangady where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Again, on June 7 morning, he took her in the car to the lodge in Uppinangady and raped her. He dropped her at the Uppinangady bus stand and threatened her against revealing the incident to her family members and the police.

On a complaint by her parents on June 7 evening, the police registered a case against Munasir under Sections 5 (L) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Sections 376(2)(N), 363 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. 

June 4,2022

Mandya, June 4: Karnataka's historical town Srirangapatna has turned into a police fortress on Saturday against the backdrop of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) "Srirangapatna Chalo" call to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Jamia Masjid.

The district administration has clamped curfew from Friday evening till Sunday morning in the town.

District Superintendent of Police Yathish N stated that action will be initiated against those who violate the prohibitory orders.

The police have sealed off roads leading to Jamia Masjid and 400 police personnel have been deployed around the mosque.

The police have conducted the flag march in the Srirangapatna town. SP Yathish, who led the flag march, said all necessary measures are undertaken to maintain peace in the town.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has given directions to the police to take appropriate measures to maintain a law and order situation.

He has also stated that Hindutva activists can voice out their rights and demands in a democratic way.

Bajrang Dal leader Kallahalli Balu stated that they are all set to enter Srirangapatna town.

"We will voice out our demands that a survey of Jamia Masjid should be conducted on lines of Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. As the Home Minister has stated, we will voice out our demand peacefully," he said. "If the police will use force, we will not be bogged down with lathi charge," Balu said.

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik slammed the ruling BJP government, stating that measures should have been taken to prevent Muslims from running madrasas inside the masjid instead of stopping Hindus from conducting prayers in the masjid.

"I condemn the ruling BJP government. The masjid is an Archaeological department building," he said.

However, Waqf Board secretary Irfan said: "There will be a reaction for every action. If someone tries to come to Jamia Masjid and pray, we will not sit quietly. Our people are also ready. We have told them that the police have taken care of security. There is no dispute here and it can't be seen along the lines of the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. Outsiders are trying to create trouble here."

ADGP Alokkumar (Law and Order) stated that the police will not let anyone violate the law and order situation.

Jamia Mosque was built by the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Tipu Sultan. Hindutva groups have also sought a nod from authorities to conduct prayers in the mosque. The issue has become a hot topic in the state.

Jamia masjid also called as Masjid-i-Ala, is located inside the Srirangapatna fort. It was built in 1786-87, during the rule of Tipu. The mosque has three inscriptions that mention nine names of Prophet Mohammad. 

Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, an anti-Muslim group, claimed that Jamia masjid was built after razing down the Hanuman temple.

June 6,2022

Bengaluru, June 6: The government of Karnataka is all set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) for the pre-primary level in the current academic year. 

The state government has submitted 26 position papers to the union education ministry about implementing NEP in school education. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh made this announcement, while addressing a World Environment Day programme organised by Housing Minister V Somanna in his constituency on Sunday.

“We will be implementing it in a phased manner. In the first phase, it will be implemented at anganwadis across the state,” said Nagesh. 

The NEP will be extended to primary and secondary education in the next phase.

“The union education ministry has appreciated our efforts to implement NEP,” he added. 

Officials from the department said anganwadis are run by the department of women and child welfare, while the department of primary and secondary education will frame the curriculum as per NEP. 

“Anganwadi teachers will be provided training under NEP,” said an official. 

Karnataka is the first state to implement the NEP at the higher education level and the first batch of NEP students in undergraduate courses took their semester examinations recently. 

Nagesh said that the government has taken up the construction of 7,000 classrooms at government schools across the state and was also repairing dilapidated buildings on a priority basis. 

He promised that there will be no shortage of teachers in government schools this year as the government has hired guest teachers.

“The recruitment of 15,000 teachers is underway. Key answers for the entrance exam held recently have been published,” he said.

May 29,2022

Bengaluru, May 29: Senior Congress leader H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, has quit the Karnataka unit of the party, citing personal reasons. In his resignation letter to the Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Saturday, Chandru said he had joined the "Congress with vast historical background" with an objective to serve people.

"I am content that I have done my duty sincerely. I am resigning from the primary membership. I express my gratitude to all those in the party who supported and loved me," he said.

Sources in the Congress said Chandru was aspiring for a Rajya Sabha ticket and after the denial he decided to part ways. Chandru was not immediately available for comments.

The leader, who acted in many plays, cinemas and tele-serials, got the prefix 'Mukhyamantri' for his stupendous role of a chief minister in some plays.

Chandru joined electoral politics in 1985 when he won assembly election from Gauribidanur on the Janata Party ticket. Later, he joined BJP and became MLC from 1998 to 2004. He had also served as the Kannada Development Authority chairperson till 2013. After the Congress came to power in 2013, he joined the party in 2014 and was there till his resignation.

