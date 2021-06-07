  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 2,410 vehicles seized by cops for violating covid lockdown norms

News Network
June 7, 2021

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that 2,410 vehicles have been seized in Mangaluru city police commissionerate jurisdiction for violating lockdown rules during the second wave of Covid-19.

In a tweet, he further said 13,578 cases have been filed over not wearing masks, while 91 cases were registered for failing to maintain social distancing in public places.

As many as 253 cases under NDMA Act and 286 cases under Epidemic Diseases Act have been filed in the district.

The Commissioner said that 92 police officers in city commissionerate jurisdiction have been tested positive during the second wave and 22 active cases are undergoing treatment.

He also appealed to the public to adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 5,2021

Udupi, June 5: An elderly woman, who was tested positive for covid-19, has committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential apartment in Udupi today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Gangamma (70), a resident of Janardhan Tower apartment located at Jodukatte in Udupi city. Her husband is also suffering from covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at the ICU of a private hospital. 

It is learnt that she was under depression after her husband’s hospitalization. Her son is working for Bank of Baroda. 

The family, which hailed from Chitradurga, has been staying in Udupi for past few years.

News Network
May 28,2021

Bengaluru, May 28: The Department of Pre-University Education is exploring the possibility of holding II PUC exams through online mode amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Officials are working on the feasibility of conducting tests online after several stakeholders flooded the department with suggestions for the same.

The department also received suggestions for slashing the duration of exams to 90 minutes, conducting exams only for major subjects and sticking to multiple-choice questions (MCQs). However, department sources said they are by and large considering holding exams via online mode.

"Infrastructure is the major challenge to hold online examinations. But we can collaborate with engineering colleges and PU colleges that have ready infrastructure," said an official.

The department had successfully delivered online question papers during 2019 supplementary exams. "We have realised that it is not a big task," the official said.

In the meantime, teachers and students are also ready for online exams.

Dr Supreeth B R, Secretary and principal of Oxford Independent PU college, Bengaluru, said, "Online mode of examination is 100% possible; only that the department has to keep separate portals ready for each subject." He added that there is a software to "check malpractice".

Prof Ninge Gowda, president of Karnataka State Pre University College Teachers Association, said, "When we have managed classes online, examinations are no big deal."

The way ahead

* Collaborate with colleges that have infrastructure to accommodate students
* Utilise services of faculties at degree and engg colleges to monitor students taking online exams from homes
* Create dedicated portal for each subject
* Provide only MCQs which will be easier during online mode
* Co-ordinate with network providers and electricity dept for uninterrupted supply
* Reduce exam duration to 90 minutes

coastaldigest.com news network
May 26,2021

CentralMarket.jpg

Mangaluru, May 26: Officials of Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) on Wednesday completed the demolition of the old central market here for the construction of a new building under the Smart City project.

The structure was demolished using excavators with police assistance.

Police have set up barricades in and around the old market for the work.

The MCC council had earlier passed a resolution to clear the old central market building and a proposal under the Smart City project was sent to the state government which was stayed by court, MCC commissioner Akshay Sridhar told reporters here.

The MCC received approval from the HC and the demolition began early Wednesday.

The area in the heart of the city will now be handed over to the officials of the Smart City project.

The construction of the new building will begin after clearing the debris, he said.

