Mangaluru: 29-year-old BE and MBA graduate ends life by jumping into Arabian Sea

Mangaluru, June 24: A 29-year-old youth reportedly ended his life by jumping into the Arabian Sea at Rudrapade, Someshwar on the outskirts of the city yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Bhat (29), son of Ganesh Prasanna, living near Someshwar municipal office.

After completing his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Mysuru, Bhat had come back to his native place and completed his MBA in Mangaluru. He was working in a private company and was working from home for the last few months.

Reportedly, Bhat used to regularly visit the Someshwar temple, but on Wednesday he scaled the Rudrapade on the seashore and unexpectedly jumped into the sea.

Though the lifeguards tried to save him they failed as the sea near the Rudrapade is very deep and the waves were high. The reason behind Bhat’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

After some time on noticing that the body of the youth was floating in the sea a little while later, home guard volunteers Prasad Suvarna, fisherman Sagar, Mohan and Sujith of the Coastal Security Force, as well as the staff of Someshwar temple struggled with the waves and succeeded in retrieving the body and bringing it to the seashore.