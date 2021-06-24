  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 29-year-old BE and MBA graduate ends life by jumping into Arabian Sea

coastaldigest.com news network
June 24, 2021

Mangaluru, June 24: A 29-year-old youth reportedly ended his life by jumping into the Arabian Sea at Rudrapade, Someshwar on the outskirts of the city yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Bhat (29), son of Ganesh Prasanna, living near Someshwar municipal office.

After completing his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Mysuru, Bhat had come back to his native place and completed his MBA in Mangaluru. He was working in a private company and was working from home for the last few months.

Reportedly, Bhat used to regularly visit the Someshwar temple, but on Wednesday he scaled the Rudrapade on the seashore and unexpectedly jumped into the sea.

Though the lifeguards tried to save him they failed as the sea near the Rudrapade is very deep and the waves were high. The reason behind Bhat’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

After some time on noticing that the body of the youth was floating in the sea a little while later, home guard volunteers Prasad Suvarna, fisherman Sagar, Mohan and Sujith of the Coastal Security Force, as well as the staff of Someshwar temple struggled with the waves and succeeded in retrieving the body and bringing it to the seashore.

News Network
June 15,2021

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, June 15: A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, Indigo Airlines said, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi."

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to crosswind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

"Probably due to hard landing and crosswind, the tyre burst," the official said.

All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday.

"The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added. 

News Network
June 22,2021

Mangaluru, June 22: Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has clarified that all shops in Dakshina Kannada district would be allowed to open between 7am and 2pm from Wednesday, June 23.

Karnataka principal secretary (revenue department), N Manjunatha Prasad, had stated in an order on Tuesday that all shops, except those with air-conditioning, will be allowed to function in Dakshina Kannada district between 6am and 1pm until July 5.

However, the DC said, “The government has given permission to make necessary local changes in the guidelines after consulting with the district in-charge minister. Hence, we have made changes allowing shops to open between 7am and 2pm.”

"While night curfew will be in force between 7pm and 7am, weekend curfew will be imposed from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will be allowed to ply on weekdays from Monday to Friday with 50% seat occupancy between 7am and 1pm. Parks will be opened only for walking and jogging purposes between 5m and 10am. Marriages will be allowed with the participation of 25 relatives with the permission of respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats. No temples are allowed to open for devotees," he added.

Further, children below 18 years of age are restricted from entering the shops.

Earlier, district minister Kota, Shrinivas Poojari, had held a meeting with chief minister, B S Yediyurappa seeking nod to relax the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada.

“People in Dakshina Kannada have faced a lot of inconvenience due to the lockdown. Textile shops, xerox shops and owners of various categories of businesses have expressed their grievances that they have been facing difficulties as their shops are closed. Meanwhile, all MLAs and MP of our district have also requested that the lockdown should be relaxed. Hence, I held a discussion with chief minister B S Yediyurappa and he has agreed to relax the lockdown,” Poojari said.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

This kind of heinous crime only the Honourable High Courts and the Supreme Court of India can put an end to safeguard the future of the children of India. To maintain a law-abiding Nation the Honourable Justices must give a hard look for such crime.

