  Mangaluru: 3 miscreants held for attempt to disrupt peace near mosque

November 15, 2021
November 15, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 15: The police have detained three miscreants attempting to create nuisance near Tajul Ulama Jumma Masjid at Subbaguli in Kurnad near Konaje on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

It was said that the three youths allegedly raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans and attempted to damage the mosque on Sunday night.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the local residents stopped those who tried to create nuisance. 

The Konaje police have detained all three persons. The police are verifying the antecedents to the incident. The investigation is in progress. FIR will be registered at the Konaje police station.

November 4,2021
November 4,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 4: Diesel price in Karnataka will see a reduction of Rs 19.47 a litre, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office said Thursday. Similarly, the price of petrol will drop by Rs 13.30. However, petrol will still cost Rs 100.63.

 “Diesel prices reduced from Rs 104.50 to Rs 85.03, a reduction of Rs 19.47. Petrol prices reduced from Rs 113.93 to Rs 100.63, a reduction of Rs 13.30,” the chief minister’s office said in a note.

“Karnataka’s share of sales tax on petrol is reduced from 35% to 25.9% and that on diesel from 24% to 14.34%,” the CMO said after the Finance Department issued a notification to this effect on Thursday.

The rate of tax on aviation fuel has been revised to 28 per cent whereas it will be 5.5 per cent on piped natural gas (PNG).

“Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel,” Bommai’s office said.

November 2,2021
November 2,2021

In a setback to the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, the saffron party lost the Hangal assembly constituency bypoll to the Congress on Tuesday, a seat located in the chief minister’s home district of Haveri. However, a thumping victory in the Sindagi assembly bypoll gave the BJP something to cheer about.

They were the first assembly constituencies that faced elections after Bommai took charge as chief minister late July. He will soon celebrate 100 days in office.

In Hangal, Congress’ Srinivas Mane won by 7,373 votes against BJP’s Shivaraj Sajjanar, a non-Lingayat winning a Lingayat-dominated seat.  BJP’s Ramesh Bhusanur registered a convincing victory in Sindgi, gaining a lead of 31,185 votes against Congress’ Ashok Managuli.

A win in Hangal was important for Bommai to assert himself: the seat neighbours Shiggaon, which he represents. Also, Bommai campaigned in Hangal for 8-10 days and several ministers were deployed to ensure the BJP’s victory. BJP's CM Udasi, who died in June, had won Hangal in 2018.

"I've taken this setback seriously. And, we will make corrections," Bommai said on the Hangal defeat. According to him, the BJP lost because it did not get votes from Udasi's support base. "Also, the Congress candidate Mane spent 2-3 years and worked during Covid-19 and other occasions. So, people supported him."

BJP’s poll managers conceded that it was a tough election from the get-go. According to sources, there was some split in Lingayat votes because of initial confusion on the candidature of BJP's CR Ballari - he was convinced not to rebel - and consolidation of Muslim votes that helped the Congress. Sajjanar, the defeated candidate, was seen as former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's pick.

In Sindagi, everything seems to have gone as per the BJP’s plan. It banked on two-time MLA Bhusanur, a Ganiga Lingayat, whereas discontentment in the Congress on fielding Ashok Managuli also added to it. Ashok, the son of late JD(S) MLA MC Managuli whose death necessitated the bypoll, was poached by the Congress.

The JD(S) strategy of fielding Muslims in both Hangal and Sindgi did not work and they lost their deposits.

The Congress sees this as a precursor to the 2023 Assembly polls. “It’s not a face-loss just for Bommai, but the entire BJP government,” KPCC president DK Shivakumar said.

"The BJP's downfall has begun. Modi's popularity is waning. It's certain that the Congress will come to power in 2023," Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. He mockingly said the BJP lost a seat in Bommai's backyard. "He said he's the son of that soil, the son-in-law, he'd get buried there and all such emotional talk. Still, people in Hangal voted for our candidate," Siddaramaiah said.

Bommai reminded Siddaramaiah that when he was the CM the Congress won the Nanjangud and Gundlupet bypolls, going on to lose them later. "These elections are at a particular time and on an issue."

Even Yediyurappa maintained that this was not a referendum on Bommai's leadership. "It's always a collective effort and we can't blame one individual. The Congress needn't fly high. The BJP will return to power with 140+ seats," he said.

November 8,2021
November 8,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 8: The Mumbai-Karnataka region will now be officially called Kittur-Karnataka, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said in a cabinet briefing here on Monday.

The decision comes in the wake of Basavaraj Bommai government's plans to rename Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur-Karnataka.

Earlier, while addressing the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day celebrations here, CM Bommai had said that there was no meaning in calling the region as Mumbai-Karnataka because the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute had already been "settled".

He also had assured to rename the region as Kittur Karnataka in the cabinet meeting.

The border dispute has its origin in the States Reorganisation Act of 1956. Maharashtra has been opposing inclusion of some villages falling under Belagavi, Nipani and Karwar, arguing that a majority of Marathi-speaking population lived in these places and should not have been part of the state.

Karnataka, on the flipside, has maintained that the villages are an integral part of the state.

The Marathi organisations every year observe Karnataka Rajyotsava Day as Black Day in the light of their demand for the merger of Belagavi district with Maharashtra.

On a few occasions, the state government had superseded the Belagavi city corporation, which was controlled by MES, for passing a resolution in favour merging the district into Maharashtra.

The MES members including the mayors also used to participate in the Black Day march every year, despite objections raised by various Kannada organisations.

But, at present the BJP is controlling the reins of Belagavi city corporation for the first time in the history of the district which has resulted in uprooting the anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada stance of Marathi organisations led by MES and Shiv Sena.

The MES has been observing Black Day since the 1950s in protest against the merger of Belagavi with Karnataka.

The boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is being heard in the Supreme Court for over a decade.

