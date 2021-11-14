Mangaluru: 3 miscreants held for attempt to disrupt peace near mosque

In a setback to the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, the saffron party lost the Hangal assembly constituency bypoll to the Congress on Tuesday, a seat located in the chief minister’s home district of Haveri. However, a thumping victory in the Sindagi assembly bypoll gave the BJP something to cheer about.

They were the first assembly constituencies that faced elections after Bommai took charge as chief minister late July. He will soon celebrate 100 days in office.

In Hangal, Congress’ Srinivas Mane won by 7,373 votes against BJP’s Shivaraj Sajjanar, a non-Lingayat winning a Lingayat-dominated seat. BJP’s Ramesh Bhusanur registered a convincing victory in Sindgi, gaining a lead of 31,185 votes against Congress’ Ashok Managuli.

A win in Hangal was important for Bommai to assert himself: the seat neighbours Shiggaon, which he represents. Also, Bommai campaigned in Hangal for 8-10 days and several ministers were deployed to ensure the BJP’s victory. BJP's CM Udasi, who died in June, had won Hangal in 2018.

"I've taken this setback seriously. And, we will make corrections," Bommai said on the Hangal defeat. According to him, the BJP lost because it did not get votes from Udasi's support base. "Also, the Congress candidate Mane spent 2-3 years and worked during Covid-19 and other occasions. So, people supported him."

BJP’s poll managers conceded that it was a tough election from the get-go. According to sources, there was some split in Lingayat votes because of initial confusion on the candidature of BJP's CR Ballari - he was convinced not to rebel - and consolidation of Muslim votes that helped the Congress. Sajjanar, the defeated candidate, was seen as former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's pick.

In Sindagi, everything seems to have gone as per the BJP’s plan. It banked on two-time MLA Bhusanur, a Ganiga Lingayat, whereas discontentment in the Congress on fielding Ashok Managuli also added to it. Ashok, the son of late JD(S) MLA MC Managuli whose death necessitated the bypoll, was poached by the Congress.

The JD(S) strategy of fielding Muslims in both Hangal and Sindgi did not work and they lost their deposits.

The Congress sees this as a precursor to the 2023 Assembly polls. “It’s not a face-loss just for Bommai, but the entire BJP government,” KPCC president DK Shivakumar said.

"The BJP's downfall has begun. Modi's popularity is waning. It's certain that the Congress will come to power in 2023," Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. He mockingly said the BJP lost a seat in Bommai's backyard. "He said he's the son of that soil, the son-in-law, he'd get buried there and all such emotional talk. Still, people in Hangal voted for our candidate," Siddaramaiah said.

Bommai reminded Siddaramaiah that when he was the CM the Congress won the Nanjangud and Gundlupet bypolls, going on to lose them later. "These elections are at a particular time and on an issue."

Even Yediyurappa maintained that this was not a referendum on Bommai's leadership. "It's always a collective effort and we can't blame one individual. The Congress needn't fly high. The BJP will return to power with 140+ seats," he said.