  2. Mangaluru Airport sees steady rise in domestic passenger traffic 

News Network
September 3, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 3: With the re-opening of various states, the domestic passenger traffic from Mangalore International Airport (MIA) has shown a steady rise in the month of August as compared to July.

The latest data showed that 26,067 international passengers landed at MIA in August as compared to 18,557 departures in July, thus showing a jump of 40.5%.

Similarly, 26,732 passengers arrived in August in MIA from domestic destinations as compared to 19,744 passengers in July, a rise of 35.4%.

Industry sources say with the easing of travel curbs within India and abroad, various airlines are re-starting flights from Mangalore International Airport to various destinations, which is the main reason for the healthy rise in traffic.

The traffic is expected to increase manifold in the coming months due to the start of the festival season beginning September 10.

While Air India has increased the frequency of its flights to Mumbai and Coimbatore daily, its subsidiary, Air India Express has re-started flights to various cities in the Middle East in August.

Indigo has re-started its flights to Sharjah after the UAE government allowed travel to the country. Indigo has also started an additional flight to Hyderabad as traffic picked up substantially across India. Similarly, Air India Express re-started its flights to Abu Dhabi as passengers’ flow improved from MIA, said a release.

The passenger flow is expected to improve in the coming weeks as more destinations re-open in the Middle East with the launch of Rapid RT-PCR facilities. The Rapid RT-PCR facility has been started by the MIA in association with Apollo Diagnostics. As per the UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours depending upon destination prior to boarding the aircraft.

The MIA has undertaken various safety measures and has implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by the Government to safeguard the passenger's well-being and curb the spread of the virus, the release added.

News Network
August 29,2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 29: Moderate to heavy rains that resumed with vengeance after a three-week lull  in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Saturday, continued on Sunday morning too. 

Udupi district in particular, received heavy to very heavy rain. Koni in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 19.4 cm (194 mm) while Barkuru and Handadi registered 18.9 cm and 15.3 cm of rain respectively.

The region is likely to receive heavy showers till August 31 due to an offshore trough over the eastern Arabian Sea, according to India Meteorological Department.

Parts of Kodagu and Shivamogga districts also received moderate spells of rain in the day.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2021

Ten-year-old Madhav Gopal Kamath, a Mangaluru origin boy, has made India proud by securing the second place in the 2021 Scrabble World Youth Cup on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The event, which is normally held in different parts of the world, was this time held online due to the pandemic. Madhav’s second-place finish in the main Under-18 event is the best performance by an Indian scrabble player in the history of the World Youth Cup. The prize comprises a trophy and cash award.

Equally impressive was 12-year-old Suyash Manchali from Bengaluru, a class VII student at MESKKPS, Vidyaranyapura, who finished eighth and was named as the best Under-14 player. This was the first time India had two players in the top ten. The Indian team also received the ‘Spirit of Scrabble’ award for being the team that best played in the true spirit of the game.

Madhav narrowly lost out on the top spot to defending champion 15-year-old Syed Imaad Ali of Pakistan. Madhav and Imaad both had nine wins from 13 games, but Imaad won the title due to a better spread (difference between his scores and opponent’s scores). The annual global event is organised by World English-Language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) and was hosted this year by Pakistan Scrabble Association. India's participation in the tournament was coordinated by the Scrabble Association of India.

Madhav, who is a class VI student at Sanskriti School, New Delhi, is the second son of Sudhir Kamath and Malavika P. His father Mangalore born Sudhir Kamath is the CEO and Co-founder of 9stacks, India’s fastest growing online poker platform. His grandmother, Surathkal Gowri Kamath was earlier a resident of Pound Garden, Kadri, Mangalore.

Madhav started playing scrabble when he was six. He has previously won the Under-8, Under-10, and Under-12 works titles held in Malaysia 2017, Dubai 2018 and Kaula Lampur 2019 respectively. This year, apart from runner up (2nd rank) in the main Under-18 event, he has won the Under-12 too. He has participated and won prizes in adult tournaments too, including top five finishes in two national level tournaments for adults.

2021 Scrabble World Youth Cup

2021 Scrabble World Youth Cup tournament featured the top 72 Scrabble players aged under 18 from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, UK and the USA. Each of the players first played 36 games in a hard-fought preliminary round held over two weekends from 7th to 15th August. The top ten players from the group stage proceeded to the final round on 21st and 22nd August and played a further 13 games each. The tournament was played online, with strict monitoring protocols in place to prevent unfair play, with the players being observed constantly.

India’s competitive Scrabble circuit has seen an upswing in recent years, with India-born Akshay Bhandarkar winning the world title a few years back, and Indians consistently ranking in the top 50 in the World Championships for adults and amongst the top 20 in the Youth Championships. The recent lockdown has given a further push to online Scrabble, and many talented youngsters have taken to the game in a big way. With both Madhav and Suyash being under 12, they have many more years to participate in the Under-18 Championships, said a media release by Scrabble Association of India.

News Network
August 29,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 29: The Dakshina Kannada district administration, which has permitted educational institutions to start on-campus classes for II PU students from Sept 1, has taken necessary steps to prevent the spread of covid from neighbouring state.

Deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said that detailed guidelines have been framed to help in the safe commencement of classes.

“The current II PU students had little access to on-campus learning in the first year. Therefore, it has been decided to reopen classes to help students academically, despite the district’s positivity rate being more than 2%,” he said.

According to the circular, it is the responsibility of the college principals to strictly implement the Covid-19 SOPs laid down by the district administration. All the students from Kerala are required to quarantine themselves for a week, and a RT-PCR test must be conducted after a week. Colleges must have Covid care centres, and students in quarantine can attend online classes.

“Students, teaching and non-teaching staff travelling from Kerala must produce a RT-PCR negative certificate when the college reopens, and subsequently every week, even if the faculty is fully vaccinated. Classes for day scholars and boarders will be conducted separately. An inspection team has been constituted headed by the DDPU and including taluk health officials and college principals, to oversee the implementation of the guidelines,” he said.

Once the admission process is complete, I PU classes can start from September 15. However, every college has to take permission from the DDPU, before commencement of on-campus classes.

C D Jayanna, DDPU said: “Since II PU is a critical year for every student, we had requested the district administration to consider commencement of on-campus classes. Last academic year, students had to be promoted despite no examination being held. This batch has hardly attended classes on campus, since their admission to I PU, last year. Online classes will continue parallelly,” he said.

