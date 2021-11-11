Mangaluru: Businessman dies as tank truck knocks down two-wheeler

Mangaluru, Nov 11: A man lost his life after a reckless tank truck knocked down his two-wheeler today near Panambur Circle on the outskirts of the city.

The deceased has been identified as U K Abdul Raheem, 63, a businessman from Kuloor.

The tragedy occurred when Abdu Raheem was heading to Baikambady from his home on a scooter.

He was thrown on to the road after a truck hit the scooter. Even though he was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru after the mishap, the doctors declared him brought dead.

He is survived by his wife, four sons, and a daughter. A case of has been registered at Panambur police station in this regard.