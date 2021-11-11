  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Businessman dies as tank truck knocks down two-wheeler

News Network
November 11, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 11: A man lost his life after a reckless tank truck knocked down his two-wheeler today near Panambur Circle on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased has been identified as U K Abdul Raheem, 63, a businessman from Kuloor.

The tragedy occurred when Abdu Raheem was heading to Baikambady from his home on a scooter. 

He was thrown on to the road after a truck hit the scooter. Even though he was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru after the mishap, the doctors declared him brought dead.  

He is survived by his wife, four sons, and a daughter. A case of has been registered at Panambur police station in this regard. 

News Network
November 1,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 1: Two youths were struck and killed by lightning near Moodbidri in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today. 

The deceased have been identified as Yashavant and Maniprasad, both aged around 25 years. 

The tragedy occurred at Kanchibailu Arbi under the limits of Puttige gram panchayat. 

While two people lost their lives, three others suffered injuries.

Moodbidri and surrounding areas today received moderate to heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning for couple of hours.

November 10,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 10: Water supply will be affected in most parts of the coastal city of Mangaluru for two days because of repair work.

According to Mangaluru City Corporation, water supply to areas like Surathkal, Katipalla, NIT(K), MCF, Kulur, parts of Kavoor, part of Kodical, PVS, Ladyihill, , Bunder, Car Street, Kudroli, Pachanady, Ashoknagar, Derebail, Kodialbail, Kadri and other places will be stopped commencing from 6 am on November 12 to 6 am on November 14. 

This is to facilitate jackwell repair work, which is being carried out under the Smart City Project in the HLPS 1 - 18 MGD treatment plant which is part of the city water supply system from Thumbe.

The executive engineer here has asked the people to cooperate with the MCC during this period.

News Network
November 10,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 10: Coastal security police will be strengthened in the coastal belt to check infiltration of foreigners through sea and also to maintain law and order, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

He was speaking after laying foundation stone for the construction of a new police station at Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

“Already 30 boats have been purchased for the coastal security police in the state. In the backdrop of increase in use of satellite phones and cyber crimes, district-level cyber crime stations will be set up and mobile forensic science lab will be set up,” he said.

Jnanendra said interview has been conducted for 930 aspirants for the post of sub-inspectors. The recruitment order will be issued shortly, he said.

The minister said that strict action will be taken to check illegal transportation of cattle and unauthorised slaughterhouses. Also, stringent action will be taken to check moral policing, he said.

The Gram Panchayats will be entrusted with power under new sand policy, he stated.

Earlier at Subrahmanya, the minister said the government is committed to strengthen the police department. The work on new buildings of 100 police stations will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore, he noted.

A sum of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for the construction of the Subrahmanya Police Station and the work will commence shortly, he said.

