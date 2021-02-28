Mangaluru | Edu Min still unsure when schools will fully reopen in Karnataka

Benngaluru, Feb 26: The National Investigation Agency’s charge-sheet in Bengaluru’s DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case (August 2020) was in fact filed under the supervision and guidance of Sangh Parivar, according to Social Democratic Party of India.

Addressing a press conference today here, Advocate Majid Khan, the vice president of Karnataka unit of SDPI, said that the Narendra Modi government handed over the case to NIA while the Bengaluru CCB was still investigating the case. “As per the direction of the BJP government, the NIA filed an FIR against SDPI in Delhi before start of their investigation itself. In the last six months of NIA investigation, more than 2000 individuals were subjected to interrogation. Most of them were general local people of those areas, few belong to Congress, JDS, AAP, SDPI, etc. It should be noted that, in Bengaluru CCB charge-sheet Congress leader Sampath Raj and other congress corporators, a few leaders of the JDS and SDPI were named”

“In NIA charge sheet it is mentioned that, both Fairoz (a former Congressman and presently in AAP) and Naveen (an activist of the Sangh Parivar), used to post anti-religious statements regularly on social media. Naveen had uploaded derogatory content against Prophet Mohammed (SA) on social media in response to Fairoz post. However, Naveen was released on bail as he was booked under simple IPC sections. Whereas, Feroz was booked under the UAPA along with other Muslim youths. Investigators have claimed that the Facebook posts of these two persons were the main cause of the violence. However, at the same time they have exhibited communal discrimination.”

“Former Mayor Mr Sampat Raj and other congress corporators were given clean chit by NIA, whereas Bengaluru CCB had called them as the masterminds of these incidents. Even till date MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy believes Sampat Raj as the main person involved in this conspiracy”

He said: “From the day one, NIA was investigating the case focusing only on SDPI. We can see similarity of framing and accusing many Dalit leaders, human rights organization and anti-CAA activists under UAPA cases across the nation. Hundreds of students and activist have been arrested in Delhi under sedition case just because they had participated in anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest.”

In an independent investigation report released by retired Justice Nagamohan Das on the Bengaluru violence, he has clearly mentioned that main cause of the violence is the failure of the state government, its intelligence department, he said accusing the investigation agencies of wilfully targeting SDPI and people of a particular community.

“Since the beginning we have been demanding the state government to order an impartial enquiry under the supervision of a High Court judge. Now, it is clear that investigators have been pressurized to target SDPI and people from a particular community,” he said.

Afsar Kodlipate, Akram Hasan, Fayaz Ahmed, H M Gangappa were present at the press meet.