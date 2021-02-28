  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru | Edu Min still unsure when schools will fully reopen in Karnataka

February 28, 2021

Mangaluru, Feb 28: Minister of State for Primary & Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said here on Sunday that the academic year 2020-21 was a very challenging as the COVID-19 has disrupted the whole education system and still it is uncertain when the schools will reopen and life becomes normal.

Speaking after inaugurating Reshma Memorial Auditorium at Shakthi Campus, he said it is good that the teachers have found an alternative of Vidyagama and online classes, saving the students from wasting the whole year.

He requested the educators and the parents to create social awareness and social responsibility in the minds of students rather than insisting in marks alone.

He quoted the effort of teacher Nirmala, responsible for the success of Anjanappa hailing from the rural background who scored 92 pc in SSLC, 131 rank in CET, 91 rank in JEE and today pursuing his studies at IIT Mumbai.

Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Mangaluru south, who was also present, said, "Life is a race no doubt but passing in life is utmost important than winning a race."

He shared his views on the 17 crore swimming pool project coming up in Yemmekere for the public as a part of the smart city project.

Sri Mahabaleshwar, chairman Karnataka Bank, quoted the four strong pillars that make up a school, namely the students, teachers, parents and the management. The co-ordination of all the four is very vital, failure to which the consequence is uncertain, he said.

February 26,2021

sdpi.jpeg

Benngaluru, Feb 26: The National Investigation Agency’s charge-sheet in Bengaluru’s DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case (August 2020) was in fact filed under the supervision and guidance of Sangh Parivar, according to Social Democratic Party of India.

Addressing a press conference today here, Advocate Majid Khan, the vice president of Karnataka unit of SDPI, said that the Narendra Modi government handed over the case to NIA while the Bengaluru CCB was still investigating the case. “As per the direction of the BJP government, the NIA filed an FIR against SDPI in Delhi before start of their investigation itself. In the last six months of NIA investigation, more than 2000 individuals were subjected to interrogation. Most of them were general local people of those areas, few belong to Congress, JDS, AAP, SDPI, etc. It should be noted that, in Bengaluru CCB charge-sheet Congress leader Sampath Raj and other congress corporators, a few leaders of the JDS and SDPI were named”

“In NIA charge sheet it is mentioned that, both Fairoz (a former Congressman and presently in AAP) and Naveen (an activist of the Sangh Parivar), used to post anti-religious statements regularly on social media. Naveen had uploaded derogatory content against Prophet Mohammed (SA) on social media in response to Fairoz post. However, Naveen was released on bail as he was booked under simple IPC sections. Whereas, Feroz was booked under the UAPA along with other Muslim youths. Investigators have claimed that the Facebook posts of these two persons were the main cause of the violence. However, at the same time they have exhibited communal discrimination.”

“Former Mayor Mr Sampat Raj and other congress corporators were given clean chit by NIA, whereas Bengaluru CCB had called them as the masterminds of these incidents. Even till date MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy believes Sampat Raj as the main person involved in this conspiracy”

He said: “From the day one, NIA was investigating the case focusing only on SDPI. We can see similarity of framing and accusing many Dalit leaders, human rights organization and anti-CAA activists under UAPA cases across the nation. Hundreds of students and activist have been arrested in Delhi under sedition case just because they had participated in anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest.”

In an independent investigation report released by retired Justice Nagamohan Das on the Bengaluru violence, he has clearly mentioned that main cause of the violence is the failure of the state government, its intelligence department, he said accusing the investigation agencies of wilfully targeting SDPI and people of a particular community.   

“Since the beginning we have been demanding the state government to order an impartial enquiry under the supervision of a High Court judge. Now, it is clear that investigators have been pressurized to target SDPI and people from a particular community,” he said. 

Afsar Kodlipate,  Akram Hasan, Fayaz Ahmed, H M Gangappa were present at the press meet.

February 27,2021

LS polls: BJP leader V Srinivas Prasad announces his candidature – Mysuru Today

Mysuru, Feb 27: Reacting to the demand by various communities, Former union minister and MP, Srinivas Prasad on Friday expressed disappointment that there is no clarity on part of the state government.

Speaking to newspersons here, he said every community wants to show its strength, demanding reservation, the state government has never said it has no powers under the constitution, it is the centre which has to take the final call.

He said have a detailed discussion and form a committee on the reservation demand. At best, they can forward the committee recommendations to the Centre, the state government should make it clear to the protesters, chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa should firmly say what his position is. All the demands should be discussed in the state cabinet to see if there is a solution .

He said the entire country is in trouble because of COVID-19 pandemic. The farmers are on a long protest.

''Trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi , people voted BJP to power for the second time. We need to protect their trust,'' he added

February 28,2021

dks.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 28: KPCC President DK Shivakumar said that BJP leaders have failed to give details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the pandemic.

"The government failed to release documents about the distribution of packages with the details of the beneficiaries. People, including beedi workers in Dakshina Kannada, are on the streets fighting against the government," he said.

"The price of petrol and diesel was hiked 10 times in the last few days. When the prices of petrol and diesel are hiked, the price of all essential commodities too goes up," he said.

Further, he accused the BJP-led government of hiking the property tax during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Congress will fight for the demands of the people, he said.

