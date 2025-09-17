  1. Home
Mangaluru Gets Moving: KMC Hospital to Host World Heart Day Walkathon 2025

News Network
September 17, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 17: In observance of World Heart Day 2025, KMC Hospital Mangaluru is set to host a community-focused Walkathon aimed at spreading awareness on cardiovascular health and encouraging active lifestyles.

Dr. Unnikrishnan B, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, said: “At KMC, our mission goes beyond patient care. We are committed to creating awareness about lifestyle diseases and motivating people to lead healthier lives. This walkathon is part of our broader vision to build a healthier community.”

He also highlighted KMC’s comprehensive cardiac facilities, including a team of five full-time cardiologists, three cardiac surgeons, an electrophysiologist, two cath labs, and highly trained support staff.

Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology, explained the theme for this year—“Don’t Miss a Beat”—emphasizing the importance of preventive care through regular check-ups, stress management, healthy eating, and exercise.

“The rising incidence of heart diseases, particularly among youth, is alarming. Through this event, we want to inspire timely action and lifestyle changes,” he added.

The World Heart Day Walkathon will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 6:30 AM. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mithun H.N. (IPS), will flag off the walkathon at KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle. The route will cover Balmatta Road – Taj Mahal – Milagres Church – IMA Hall – Attavar – SL Mathias Road, and conclude at Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda.

Dr. M.N. Bhat, Consultant Cardiologist, noted: “KMC has pioneered the Walk for Your Heart initiative for over 20 years. This year, we encourage families and friends to join together to make heart health a collective effort.”

Adding to the excitement, Master Yashas, National Gold Medalist in the 1000m Medley Relay, will be the torchbearer. Competitions will also be held with prizes for categories such as Best Group Participation, Most Enthusiastic Participant, Best Slogan, and Best Placard. Participants are encouraged to wear red. Breakfast and return transportation will be provided.

Dr. Harish Raghavan, Cardiac Surgeon, stressed that the event is designed to be “fun, informative, and inspiring”, while Dr. Iresh Shetty reminded participants that registration is free but mandatory via WhatsApp at +91 90081 67071.

Last year’s walkathon attracted over 1,000 participants, and organizers expect to exceed that number in 2025.

September 11,2025

Udupi, Sept 11: In a tragic case highlighting the human cost of online fraud, a 19-year-old youth working as a rubber tapper in Karkala ended his life after losing ₹7,000 to cyber scammers.

The deceased has been identified as Sujek Ram, originally from Jharkhand. His elder brother, Manuram (30), lodged a complaint stating that Sujek had been employed in a plantation in Karkala.

On August 15, around 2 pm, Sujek allegedly consumed pesticide in his room after receiving a fraudulent mobile message and losing ₹7,000. He was rushed to Karkala Government Hospital, shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and later admitted to a private hospital. Despite weeks of medical care, he succumbed on September 7.

Police said the financial loss had driven the youngster into acute distress, prompting him to take the extreme step. Ajekar police have registered a case and are investigating.

September 4,2025

Udupi, Sept 4: A disturbing case of child trafficking has come to light in Udupi district, exposing a nexus of exploitation involving a vulnerable rape survivor, a couple seeking to adopt, and medical professionals who allegedly facilitated the crime. Police say a four-day-old baby girl, born to a 22-year-old rape survivor with mental health challenges, was sold for ₹4.5 lakh in a private hospital in Mangaluru earlier this month.

The arrests of Dr. Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, and 25-year-old Navaneet Narayan have thrown light on a deeply troubling racket. Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the case was registered on August 21 after a Child Development Project Officer flagged irregularities in a birth record. A couple from Kallugudde, who had been married for years without children, were claiming parentage of a baby born on August 3. The suspicion triggered a detailed investigation.

According to the police, Prabhavati and her husband Ramesh Moolya had long sought to adopt a child. Through a relative, they came into contact with Vijayalakshmi, who assured them she could arrange one. Vijayalakshmi, who runs a hospital canteen and a paying guest accommodation in Mangaluru, had at the time provided shelter to a woman and her daughter — the daughter being the 22-year-old survivor. The survivor was already four months pregnant when she was taken in.

It was here that Dr. Somesh, who runs a polyclinic in BC Road, allegedly entered the picture. To erase all traces of the survivor’s pregnancy, her medical scans were fraudulently conducted using Prabhavati’s Aadhaar card. The deception created a fabricated record of pregnancy in the would-be adoptive mother’s name. When the baby was delivered through a C-section, the infant was handed over to Prabhavati and Ramesh in exchange for money. The survivor, meanwhile, was discharged without adequate postnatal care.

Police investigations also revealed that the survivor had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by Navaneet Narayan, who has now been arrested. Her medical treatment is ongoing, and her testimony regarding the assault has been recorded.

The case has been booked under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2016, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials believe the crime may not be an isolated instance. “There are indications that Vijayalakshmi could have been involved in other such cases,” SP Shankar said.

Beyond the immediate arrests, the case highlights systemic vulnerabilities — the desperation of childless couples, the exploitation of survivors of sexual violence, and the complicity of those in positions of medical authority. Investigators are now looking into whether this was part of a larger network of baby trafficking operating under the guise of private healthcare and informal adoption channels.

Mariyamath Shaniba B.S., Mangalore University
September 10,2025

Sir,

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the very bad condition of the Pumpwell–Kankanady road in Mangaluru. The road is full of potholes and is extremely uneven. During the rains, water collects on the surface, making it slippery and dangerous. Several accidents have already taken place because of this.

This stretch is used by thousands of commuters every day, yet no proper repair has been carried out for a long time. Although funds have been allotted under the Smart City project, there has been no improvement. Due to heavy traffic between Pumpwell and Kankanady, ambulances often get stuck and are unable to move freely. School and college students also face difficulties in reaching their destinations on time.

I request the Mangalore City Corporation to repair this road urgently, using good quality materials, and to provide proper drainage so that people can travel safely. Despite repeated complaints from the public, no action has been taken so far. Therefore, I once again urge the authorities to address this issue without further delay.

