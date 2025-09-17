Mangaluru Gets Moving: KMC Hospital to Host World Heart Day Walkathon 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 17: In observance of World Heart Day 2025, KMC Hospital Mangaluru is set to host a community-focused Walkathon aimed at spreading awareness on cardiovascular health and encouraging active lifestyles.

Dr. Unnikrishnan B, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, said: “At KMC, our mission goes beyond patient care. We are committed to creating awareness about lifestyle diseases and motivating people to lead healthier lives. This walkathon is part of our broader vision to build a healthier community.”

He also highlighted KMC’s comprehensive cardiac facilities, including a team of five full-time cardiologists, three cardiac surgeons, an electrophysiologist, two cath labs, and highly trained support staff.

Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology, explained the theme for this year—“Don’t Miss a Beat”—emphasizing the importance of preventive care through regular check-ups, stress management, healthy eating, and exercise.

“The rising incidence of heart diseases, particularly among youth, is alarming. Through this event, we want to inspire timely action and lifestyle changes,” he added.

The World Heart Day Walkathon will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 6:30 AM. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mithun H.N. (IPS), will flag off the walkathon at KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle. The route will cover Balmatta Road – Taj Mahal – Milagres Church – IMA Hall – Attavar – SL Mathias Road, and conclude at Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda.

Dr. M.N. Bhat, Consultant Cardiologist, noted: “KMC has pioneered the Walk for Your Heart initiative for over 20 years. This year, we encourage families and friends to join together to make heart health a collective effort.”

Adding to the excitement, Master Yashas, National Gold Medalist in the 1000m Medley Relay, will be the torchbearer. Competitions will also be held with prizes for categories such as Best Group Participation, Most Enthusiastic Participant, Best Slogan, and Best Placard. Participants are encouraged to wear red. Breakfast and return transportation will be provided.

Dr. Harish Raghavan, Cardiac Surgeon, stressed that the event is designed to be “fun, informative, and inspiring”, while Dr. Iresh Shetty reminded participants that registration is free but mandatory via WhatsApp at +91 90081 67071.

Last year’s walkathon attracted over 1,000 participants, and organizers expect to exceed that number in 2025.