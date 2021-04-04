  1. Home
Mangaluru: A herculean task for firefighters after massive fire engulfs dumping yard

coastaldigest.com news network
April 5, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 5: An accidental fire at the dumping yard at Pacchanady on the outskirts of the city triggered panic among the residents of surrounding areas last night. 

A haze of smoke enveloped the entire area following the massive fire. Machines of the plant also gutted in the fire. The loss is estimated to run into several lakhs of rupees.

The fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Residents too are helping in dousing the fire.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Mayor Premananda Shetty, and others have visited the spot. 

The dumping yard receives an average of 330 tonnes of garbage per day from Mangaluru city and Ullal CMC limits.

It may be recalled that garbage sliding from landfill site of Pacchanady in August 2019 had affected several families in and around Pacchanady. 

News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The father and brother of the woman allegedly in the CD have blamed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for the BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex CD scandal. 

Speaking to media persons after giving their statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) the duo said that it is a "handy work" of D K Shivakumar.

"We have spoken to SIT officials and given our statement to them. We have an audio clipping of our sister and the same has been given to SIT officials. During the conversation, my sister had told us that she is at D K Shivakumar's house and he is sending her away from the state safely. Making such videos, keeping a woman to take their political revenge is not the right thing," the brother said.

He added that On March 2, his sister's mobile phone was switched off. "We called on her male friend's phone and spoke to her. She told us that the videos are morphed and edited. D K Shivakumar is sending her to Goa safely," he said.

Her father said, "I am an ex-serviceman, using a Schedule Tribe (ST) woman for their political gain is not a manhood, it's a dirty politics." "We don't want to make any more allegations, we just want our daughter back home. We need the support of policemen and media persons to bring her back home. She had come home last on February, 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone. The suspected kingpin media person's statement about the incident is false."

The SIT had subjected parents to questioning in the Interrogation Cell in Adugodi based on their complaint of kidnap and the woman's video clip. The SIT questioned them for over six hours from 11 am to 5:30 pm. 

Senior officials including Soumendu Mukherjee, additional commissioner of police (West) (head of SIT), Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), and others visited the Interrogation Cell and spoke to the parents of the woman.

This is the second time the parents were questioned. The first time they were questioned in Kalaburagi a few days ago.

News Network
April 3,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Hinting at no relaxation in the new set of guidelines issued by the state government, amid pressure from various sectors, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said it was inevitable to take certain strict measures so that things don't go out of control. 

He said the guidelines have been issued on the advice of the technical advisory committee consisting of experts, after examining the situation, and if things are under control by April 20, activities will be allowed to resume.

"The government is not happy by restricting activities. I have been requesting through the media for the last one month that a second wave is at our doorstep and if we don't understand and take precautionary measures, the government will have no other options and may have to take serious measures," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Karnataka was the first state to resume all the business activities, but the state is today reporting about 5,000 cases per day and 3,500 of them are from Bengaluru alone. "The technical advisory committee has said this will be there for another two months, till the May end and the graph will start declining from June first week. If we don't take measures and something untoward happens, won't it be the government's responsibility?" he asked.

Aimed at curbing Covid-19 with the spike in cases, the government on Friday in a new set of guidelines had ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools while capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in certain districts. It has also ordered apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as party halls and clubhouses.

The new restrictions imposed by the government through the guidelines will be in force till April 20. Noting that the government has issued guidelines after getting several reports from the technical advisory committee, and after consulting senior officials and ministers, Sudhakar said it was not done at one go.

"People from several sectors are saying their activities should not be restricted and should go on freely. Yes, we (govt) too understand, but things should not go out of our control, so it was inevitable for the government to take certain strict measures. We request for cooperation from everyone," he said.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to bring to his notice about the impact of capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent, on the industry, and is likely to seek relaxation so that it doesn't impact films that have just been released.

Also, gym owners have demanded the government to reconsider the decision or allow them to operate with 50 per cent capacity or announce a package so that they can make payment for staff and use it for maintenance. There is pressure from some private schools to allow them to function, similar is the demand from gym, swimming pool and club owners, also people want to hold marriages with large gatherings, the Minister said.

"These measures are not permanent, let's follow these temporary measures for some days... I'm not saying it (Covid- 19 spread) can be controlled 100 per cent by these measures, but we can try to bring things under control," he said. Responding to a question, the Minister said there are guidelines for elections, and religious places too, there is no concession for any sector or activities.

"The government is only trying to control this pandemic that's all, there is no politics or any malicious intent behind this," he said, as he evaded questions on night curfew or weekend lockdown stating that he doesn't want to speak on what measures will be taken in the future. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 22,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 22: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a young engineer, who was heading for his office warming ceremony, lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim has been identified as Mazin (26), a resident of Madda near Bambila in Bantwal Taluk.  

Mazin had made all arrangements for the inauguration of his new office at Maddadka in Belthangady today (March 22). He had also visited office in the morning and returned home to change his clothes before the formal inauguration.

On his way back to office, an unidentified vehicle rammed into his two-wheeler at Arkula near Malady in Belthangady. The vehicle did not even stop after Mazin was thrown on to the road.

A critically injured Mazin was taken to the government hospital in Belthangady only after a few passers-by spotted him lying on the road. He, unfortunately, had breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

A case was registered at the jurisdictional Punjalkatte Police Station. Police are searching for the killer vehicle.

