Mangaluru: ICG personnel sensitise fishermen on safety at sea

Mangaluru, July 14: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted a community interaction programme with members of Sasihithlu fishermen co-operative society to sensitise the local fishing populace about safety and security at sea as well as providing impetus to the Centre's flagship programme 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', on Tuesday.

As many as 20 fishermen attended the programme. Officers from the state fisheries department, coastal security police and customs also attended the programme, according to a press release from Coast Guard Commander DIG Venkatesh.

During the interaction, the fishermen were sensitised about the present security scenario and the important role they play as eyes and ears at sea.

they were encouraged to share any untoward or suspicious activities at sea with the Indian Coast Guard on toll-free number 1554. They were also briefed about various safety precautions to be adhered to while operating at sea, including the use of safety equipment and gears.