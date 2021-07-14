  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: ICG personnel sensitise fishermen on safety at sea

Mangaluru: ICG personnel sensitise fishermen on safety at sea

News Network
July 14, 2021

Mangaluru, July 14: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted a community interaction programme with members of Sasihithlu fishermen co-operative society to sensitise the local fishing populace about safety and security at sea as well as providing impetus to the Centre's flagship programme 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', on Tuesday.

As many as 20 fishermen attended the programme. Officers from the state fisheries department, coastal security police and customs also attended the programme, according to a press release from Coast Guard Commander DIG Venkatesh.

During the interaction, the fishermen were sensitised about the present security scenario and the important role they play as eyes and ears at sea.

they were encouraged to share any untoward or suspicious activities at sea with the Indian Coast Guard on toll-free number 1554. They were also briefed about various safety precautions to be adhered to while operating at sea, including the use of safety equipment and gears.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2021

Mangaluru, July 6: A north Indian youth, who was attempting to climb the perimeter wall of Bajpe Airport in Mangaluru, was nabbed by the CISF personnel on patrol duty. 

The 21-year-old was later handed over to jurisdictional Bajpe police station.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport confirmed that an intruder had attempted to scale the perimeter wall on Monday night at about 10.40 pm.

The youth identified himself as Rakesh of Murshidabad in West Bengal during the preliminary interrogation by Bajpe police. Rakesh claimed that he was working as a cleaner and the truck driver had abandoned him near Bajpe old airport. 

Not knowing what to do next, he had attempted to scale the wall and did not realise it was the perimeter of Mangalore Bajpe Airport.

Bajpe police based on the complaint from CISF Inspector Pramod Kumar registered a case under Section 448 of IPC and 3a(b) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. The accused was presented to the court on Tuesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 3,2021

vista.jpg

Mangaluru, July 3: Now, passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru can enjoy the scenic beauty of nature through new Vistadome coach, introduced by the Indian Railways.

The Vistadome coach will be attached from July 7 to the day train number 06211/06212 between Karwar-Yesvantpur at Mangaluru Central station. 

“It is decided to augment two Vistadome coaches and de-augment one general second class coach from three pairs of trains plying between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru/Karwar,” the South Western Railway said in a release.

Accordingly, Yesvantpur – Karwar - Yesvantpur Express Special (06211/06212) will lose a general coach and get Vistadome coach from Yesvantpur (starting July 7) and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 8).

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06575/06576) will undergo a similar change with effect starting July 8 from Yesvantpur and July 9 from Mangaluru Jn.

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06539/06540) will get the coaches from July 10 from Yesvantpur and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 11).

Booking for the facility will start on July 3, and the fare will be same as executive class of Shatabdi, the release said, adding that no concessions of any kind will be applicable for the Vistadome coaches.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2:  Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu attributed the arrest of his aide Rajanna to a “miscommunication” and said that he was not aware of the alleged extortion carried out by him.
 
Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said that he learned about the arrest from the media. "No one should misuse anyone's name. An FIR is registered against him. Let the investigation be completed after which it will be clear whether he was guilty and what punishment should be meted as per law," he said.
 
Sriramulu said that he would have put an end to the alleged extortion if he had known earlier. "I would have spoken to (BJP vice-president) B Y Vijayendra and put an end to this," he said.
 
To a question, he said that Rajanna was not working with him. "He is just an acquaintance and has no official designation," he said.
 
Rajanna was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint by Vijayendra, who is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son. In his complaint, Vijayendra had accused an unknown person of extorting government job aspirants by using his name. 
 
Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted to say he filed a complaint with the police as soon as he came to know that someone misused his name “on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises”.

He also said, “I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises.”

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Saturday, 10 Jul 2021

THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
Extortion, bribery, corruption, influence peddling, rape, mass murder, human rights abuse, atrocities, crimes against humanity, terroristic attack, religious attacks, elder abuse, child abuse, human trafficking, sale of girls, sale of fake Covid-19, vaccine, medicine, alcohol, drugs, and fake university degree, is the reality in India. I am a UP NRI, residing in Canada since 1975. Since 2013, I am dealing with the UP and the Central Government. Fake IAS and PCS are appointed justices in the Subordinate Courts, they are looting the public with both hands and the respective Government is unfit to examine the heinous crime inflicted to the public by the fake IAS and PCS justices. A simple dispute which can be resolved by the highly skilled judge in five minutes in a single hearing is never resolved into five generations by the fake justices. Fake justices are delivering illusory justice to the public by adjourning cases to five generations. Fake IAS, PCS justices, police, politicians, advocates hoodwink the public as a new mother insert a pacifier in the mouth of her baby and disappear. Baby believes that he/she is breastfed by the biological mother, the Subordinate Judiciary of India operates as a " pacifier". The public is cheated. Indian leaders are illiterate, unskilled, mostly criminal, and worthless for any meaningful job. As long India does not maintain law and order by the highly skilled and genuine people the country is dommed, its children are futureless. The Subordinate judiciary presided by fake justices ought to be torn down to protect the future of India. The genuine High Courts and Supreme Court of India ought to intervene to shut down the fake Subordinate Courts of India to protect the public from the vultures, "fake IAS, and PCS justices of India".
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.