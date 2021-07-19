  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru-Kasaragod bus services resume after a gap of over 4 months

News Network
July 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Jul 19: Inter-state bus operation between Mangaluru and Kasaragod to resume on Monday after a gap of more than four months.

However, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has set certain conditions for the passengers travelling between the two states.

Passengers travelling in both KSRTC and private buses should have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine or furnish covid negative report which is less than 72 hours old.

The bus conductors should enforce this before allowing passengers to board the bus.

Further, they have to ensure that the passengers adhere to all Covid protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. 

Those who violate these rules will be booked under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act-2020 and Disaster Management Act-2005, said Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra in a press statement.

The DC said the decision to resume the buses was taken after analysing the Covid situation in Kerala state and in the interest of a huge number of people who commute between the two border districts daily for education, office work, business and other reasons.

He appealed to people to take all necessary precautions in order to check the spread of the virus and to manage the third wave of covid-19 which is expected to hit in the coming days.

News Network
July 9,2021

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has decided to conduct the examination on July 25, 2021.

The varsity had postponed the exams twice for April 11 and April 25 due to Covid-19.

The tests were scheduled for 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines. The examination was planned at 11 nodal centres across the state.

More details are available at http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fourth time this week on Saturday as petrol rates in all major cities remained above Rs 100 while diesel also inched towards the Rs100/litre mark. 

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital and diesel was increased by at least 26 paise.

In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, petrol is priced Rs 104.29 and diesel stood at Rs 95.26.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 100.91 per litre against Rs 100.56 on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.46.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.01 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

News Network
July 6,2021

TCG1.jpg

Bengaluru, July 6: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. 

The government has also appointed Kambhampati Hari Babu appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Likewise, PS Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura. Ramesh Bais will take over as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as Governor of Haryana.

