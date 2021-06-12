Mangaluru: KCCI urges Karnataka govt to lower power tariff hike

  1. Home
News Network
June 12, 2021

Mangaluru, Jun 12: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appealed to the Karnataka government to consider the plight of the MSMEs and direct the power entity to charge a lower tariff than what is prescribed by the tariff regulations.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, KCCI President Isaac Vas said that the MSMEs have borne the major brunt of the pandemic and the lockdown. Due to the continuous lockdown during the first wave and once again from April 23 till date, there is no revenue for MSMEs.

However, MSMEs have no other choice than to pay various expenses, including salary, interest on debts, rent, security, and other expenses which are fixed in nature. As there is no work for the majority of the workers, the purchasing power is also affected. During such difficult times, an increase in the electricity tariff is like rubbing salt to the wounds. The government should have been considerate to reduce the tariff during these challenging times.

The tariff fixing method as per the regulations may be appropriate during normal business times. However, during the pandemic and the high increase in all costs, an increase in power tariff would hit a severe blow to the MSMEs, he added.

The tariff regulation permits a Return of Equity of nearly 20 per cent. When the MSMEs are collapsing, it would be illogical to charge 20 per cent on return on equity. The government should have suitably modified the electricity tariff regulations to be suitable during the pandemic times. 

News Network
June 11,2021

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock and Taluk hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia) on Saturday, June 12th. All those due for 2nd dose of Covaxin can walk right in. 

>> Covishield 1st dose will be given at rural PHCs (Bantwal, Bethangady and Sullia) on Saturday, June 12th to +45 on walk in basis. In Puttur, only priority groups are being given vaccinations on June 12th.

>> Vaccinations to general public will NOT be given at Urban PHCs on Saturday, June 12th.

>> Priority frontline workers will be given Covishield 1st dose at designated spots in the city and district on June 12th.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by Private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app. 

News Network
June 6,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 6: Tigress Rani and wild dog in Pilikula Zoo, closed due to lockdown, have given birth to cubs on Saturday.

Zoo sources said that Rani gave birth to four cubs. Mother and cubs are healthy.

In 2019, Rani gave birth to five cubs. The tiger population in the Zoo stood at 13.

Dhole or wild dog gave birth to seven pups, raising total number to 33 in the Zoo.
 

News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over Covid-19 cases not decreasing as expected.

Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

With just four days left to ease the curbs, which are in effect since April 27, he told them that a decision regarding these districts will soon be taken.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the chief minister's Office said.

Of the total cases in the State, 65,000 active cases come from these eight districts and the rate of decrease in the cases are least in these districts, the statement read.

The chief minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent, the CMO said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.

