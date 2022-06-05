  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru man suffers bullet injuries after miscreants open fire in Sullia

Mangaluru man suffers bullet injuries after miscreants open fire in Sullia

News Network
June 6, 2022

Mangaluru, June 6: A 39-year-old man suffered injuries after miscreants opened fire at him in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday late in the night.

The injured has been identified as Mohammed Sayi, hailing from Mangaluru's Jayanagara.

The incident occurred when Sayi had visited his sister’s house situated near Jyothi Circle in Sullia Kasaba after attending his wife’s sister’s wedding in Bantwal.

He was getting into his car parked near Vekataramana credit Cooperative Society on Mani-Mysuru highway near Sullia Kasaba when four miscreants who arrived in a car opened fire at him.

He managed to dodge the bullets but sustained minor injuries from splinters of bullets that hit the vehicle.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 307 ( defines the offence of attempt to murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.), Section 25 and 27 of Arms Act.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 26,2022

Bengaluru, May 26: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet under the anti-money laundering law against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and others, officials said on Thursday.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Delhi court, they said.

The federal probe agency had in September 2018 registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, A Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and other people.

The case was based on an Income Tax Department chargesheet filed against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

Shivakumar, 60, was arrested by the ED in this case in 2019, and a number of people and associates, including his daughter Aisshwarya and Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, were questioned by the agency.

The Congress leader, a former cabinet minister of Karnataka, is out on bail in the money laundering case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2022

Bengaluru, May 24: Strongly defending the controversial revision of school textbooks, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has dubbed the saffronisation of education as  the state government’s attempt to teach students the “real” history. 

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he suggested that “some so-called intellectuals and politicians are trying to play caste politics without seeing the revised textbooks.” 

He said the textbooks revised by the previous committee headed by Prof Baragur Ramachandrappa were “filled with lies and misinformation”. “We are trying to teach the truth. We don’t believe in teaching half-truths, so we have revised the textbooks,” he claimed. 

Justifying the removal of some content on Tipu Sultan, Nagesh said: “Why wasn’t there enough information about the Wadiyar dynasty? And what was the need to tell more about Tipu Sultan? Yes we cut down the content and retained what was necessary.” 

Nagesh confirmed that a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar has been included in the textbook but claimed that the lesson has “nothing about the writer, the RSS or any political party”. 

“We have included only the speech which talks about role models,” he added. 

On the removal of Bhagat Singh and Narayana Guru from textbooks, Nagesh said a lesson on Bhagat Singh written by G Ramakrishna was replaced with the one written by Chakravarty Sulibele. “Those creating a fuss about the writer should know that Ramakrishna was identified with the communist ideology. When you can include a chapter written by him, why not one by Sulibele?” 

On Narayana Guru, he said that the chapter on him was moved from history to Kannada because the history textbook was “overburdened”. “People making a controversy must wait for a hard copy of the textbook. If any correction is needed, we will definitely do it,” he added. 

Nagesh questioned the inclusion of Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi in a textbook by the Baragur committee. “Why should our children study letters written by a father to his daughter? What were they trying to teach,” he said. 

On the removal of the word ‘Hindu’ from Hindu Maha Sagara, Nagesh said: “Even in Kannada, they tried to write it as ‘Indian Ocean’. Wherever there is Matrubhoomi (motherland), they removed the word Matru. They even removed a poem by Kayyar Kinhanna Rai which talks about the Indian flag.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2022

Mangaluru, June 2: Authorities today suspended 6 students for wearing hijab in spite of a series of warnings in Dakshina Kannada district. In another instance, 16 students were sent back for wearing hijab while attending classes.

Six students of the Uppinangadi Government Pre University College have been suspended for refusing to remove hijab. The principal of the college took the decision to suspend the students after holding a meeting with college lecturers.

The 6 girl students were informed about the government order and the decision of the High Court prohibiting the wearing of hijab in classrooms.

Incident repeats in University College

Meanwhile, though the authorities of Mangaluru University College near Hampanakatte have been sending back students wearing hijab, 16 girl students who came wearing hijab on Thursday demanded that they should be allowed to attend classes.

The college principal denied their entry into classrooms and sent them back. The decision was taken in the Syndicate meeting. The students had also gone to the District Commissioner's office and had complained about not being allowed to attend classes while wearing hijab.

The DC had counselled them to follow the rules of the government and the court order. However, the students did not budge and came to the college on Thursday wearing hijabs.

The hijab row, started by 6 students of Udupi Pre-University Government Girl's College, backed by Campus Front of India became a raging controversy in the state making international headlines. 

The Special Bench of the High Court, which was constituted to hear the matter, ruled against wearing any religious symbols including hijab in classrooms. The court had also dismissed the petition filed by students seeking permission to wear hijab in schools.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.