Mangaluru: Minor girl brutally murdered, body dumped into drain

Mangaluru, Nov 21: In a shocking incident, a young girl's body was found dumped in a drain at Parari in Ulaibettu here on Sunday November 21.

The deceased, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was the daughter of a factory worker.

It is learnt that the girl had gone missing since 4 pm on Sunday.

A search was conducted for the girl in the surrounding areas, including the premises of the tile factory where her father works.

The girl's body was then found dumped in a drain near the factory.

It is suspected that the girl might have been murdered by someone working at the factory. The parents in their complaint expressed suspicions that the culprit may have beeen a factory labourer known to them.

The police who swung into action have already detained several people for questioning.

Sources said that usually around 30 people work at the factory, but being a Sunday, only 19 were on duty.

Based on prima facie evidence, the police have registered a case of murder. Further investigations are on.