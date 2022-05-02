  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru MLA spotted feeding children chocolates in Makkah on Eid

Mangaluru MLA spotted feeding children chocolates in Makkah on Eid

coastaldigest.com news network
May 2, 2022

utk.jpg

Makkah, May 2: Former Karnataka Health Minister and incumbent Mangaluru city MLA U T Khader today spotted distributing chocolates among children in Makkah’s Masjid al Haram, the holiest mosque in the world. 

Mr Khader, who had undertaken Umrah pilgrimage in the month of Ramadan offered the Eid al Fitr prayers in Makkah and exchanged greetings with devotees. 

After prayers, he took a stroll on the mosque premises distributing and feeding chocolates to children. He also met NRIs from coastal Karnataka in Saudi Arabia. 

utk2.jpg

utk4.jpg

utk3.jpg

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 27: Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh today said that religious books and practices cannot be introduced into the curriculum of the schools which are registered under the Karnataka Education Act. He however, added that Bhagavad Gita, cannot be considered as merely a religious book.

“Religious books cannot be in the syllabi. Bible and Quran are religious books and Bhagavad Gita is not a mere religious book. One cannot compare Gita to any other religious book. Gita speaks about the values and life and not about religious practices. One cannot find references to religious practices in Gita. Whereas, Bible says that to be a Christian, one has to believe in Bible. Gita has no such comments,” the minister told media persons in Mangaluru. 

He said that all students irrespective of their religion, learn about great personalities such as Jesus, Swami Vivekananda and others as a part of the curriculum. However, if religious classes such as catechism are conducted in the schools, it is against the regulations of KEA.

The educational institutions do have their freedom in administration but not in making changes in the curriculum when they are registered under Karnataka Education Act. They have to comply with the KEA regulations, irrespective of the fact that they are minority institutions or not.

In the aftermath of complaints received against institutions which have made it compulsory to carry the Bible for school prayers, the Block Education Officers have been asked to look into it. Biblical education cannot be imposed on the students. In fact, the website of an institution has clearly stated that only those who believe in Bible are welcome to their school.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday did not commit to cutting sales tax on fuel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chided Opposition-ruled states over high petrol prices.

“We will see. We must see our economy also. Based on that we will decide,” Bommai told reporters when asked if Karnataka will go for another cut in fuel tax.

Currently, a litre of petrol costs Rs 111.09 and diesel costs Rs 94.79 in Bengaluru.

“The PM gave an example citing Karnataka. Last November, after the Centre cut excise duty, some states followed suit and it benefited citizens in a cooperative federal set up. It will help if other states reduce tax so that neighbouring states aren’t affected,” Bommai said.

At a video conference earlier in the day, PM Modi specifically named Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jharkhand for not cutting fuel tax since last November. 

“If Karnataka had not cut tax, it would have mopped a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore in these six months. Similarly, if Gujarat hadn’t cut tax, it would have earned an additional Rs 3,500-4,000 crore,” Modi said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 29,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the issue of extending help to the families of the persons arrested for indulging in large-scale violence in Hubballi.

Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He has also stated that he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C T Ravi took exception to it and stated that the Congress's role repeatedly comes into the open on such occasions. "After the violence at DJ Halli-KG Halli and Padarayanapura, where agitators torched the police station and the sitting MLA's house, the Congress played a similar role in helping the accused families," he said. The party gives monetary support and legal help through advocates, he added.

Congress MLA Zameer's name had also came to the front then also. Now also his name has come out for similar reasons. "He is the one pinching the baby and he is the one who is comforting the baby also," Ravi said.

"Congress wants to cause communal clashes to strengthen its vote bank. There were rumours of Congress supporting the hijab controversy from behind. They stood for the hijab and extended legal help. The advocates who argued for hijab charge Rs 50 lakh and they were in close touch with the Congress party. If we observe these developments, the role of the Congress is clear in the hijab crisis and the series of incidents of communal violence in the state," he claimed.

Khan stated that he will pray to Allah and ask him to punish the guilty as well as guide them on the right path during the sacred month of Ramzan. "Help will be extended to the families whose earning members have been jailed. This should not be misunderstood. Those who are guilty let them be punished," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the issue of Khan distributing food kits and cash to the families of the arrested persons. Siddaramaiah maintained that he wouldn't react on the issue. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.