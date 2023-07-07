Mangaluru: Patient dies by suicide at Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru, July 8: A patient admitted to Wenlock District Hospital allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself on Friday.

The deceased is Diwakar, a resident of Kadaba taluk. Police said that Diwakar was admitted to the hospital on June 30, in connection with heavy consumption of alcohol.

He committed suicide at the new building of the hospital, which is under construction.

A case has been registered by the Mangaluru South police, based on a complaint filed by Chandrashekhar, the brother of Diwakar.