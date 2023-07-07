  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Patient dies by suicide at Wenlock Hospital

News Network
July 8, 2023

Mangaluru, July 8: A patient admitted to Wenlock District Hospital allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself on Friday. 

The deceased is Diwakar, a resident of Kadaba taluk. Police said that Diwakar was admitted to the hospital on June 30, in connection with heavy consumption of alcohol. 

He committed suicide at the new building of the hospital, which is under construction.

A case has been registered by the Mangaluru South police, based on a complaint filed by Chandrashekhar, the brother of Diwakar.

News Network
June 26,2023

Mangaluru, June 26: Mustafa Kempi, a social worker, activist and community leader from Uppinangady, passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru after a brief illness. 

He was 49.

He was the president of the management committee of the Malik Deenar Juma Masjid in Uppinangady. He was part of several social and religious organizations and institutions.

He was also a successful businessman and a philanthropist. 

He is survived by his wife, five sons and two daughters.

News Network
July 3,2023



Bengaluru, July 3: Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik has been elected by Janata Dal (Secular) as its deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly.

Sharada will be deputy to JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. 

Considering suggestions by several senior leaders, the JD(S) has elected a woman as its deputy leader for the first time. Sharada is a two-time MLA. 

The regional party had earlier decided to elect Chikkanayakanahalli  MLA Suresh Babu as deputy leader. However, in the legislature party meeting held on Monday, Sharada was picked.

News Network
June 26,2023



Mangaluru, June 6: Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Okkoota has demanded compensation to the kin of two innocent Muslim men who were killed in alleged arbitrary police firing in Mangaluru during protest against CAA and NRC in Mangaluru in 2019. 

49-year-old Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Kanduka in Bundar area and 23-year-old Mohammad Nausheen, a resident of Kudroli were gunned down by the police while a few youths were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill. 

Both the victims were not part of protests, according to their family members. 

A delegation of the Okkoota accompanied by the aggrieved family members met Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and sought compensation from the government.  

Okkoota president K Ashraf said that the families are eligible for compensation from the government.

The delegation also demanded compensation for the family of Basheer, who was hacked to death after the murder of Deepak Rao, in Krishnapura in 2018. Basheer was running a fast food outlet at Kavoor. The murder was communal in nature and the family has not been given compensation so far.

Ashraf said he had recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had raised the issue of compensation to the families of those deceased in police firing and also, to the family of Basheer.

He thanked the state government for paying compensation to the families of Masood, Jaleel, Fazil and Deepak Rao, who were hacked to death by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada. The previous BJP government had done injustice to the families by failing to release any compensation, he said.

