Mangaluru stabbing: Victim out of danger; cops hunt for attackers

October 14, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 14: Unidentified miscreants stabbed a man at Malemar in Kavoor police station jurisdiction on Wednesday late night.

The injured Rajesh (45) from Panjimogaru has suffered three stab injuries on his hip, waist and ribs, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. He is out of danger.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. The miscreants reportedly fled after the attack. 

The incident occurred when he was returning home after work from Kottara as per routine. The reason for the attack is not known. 

A case has been registered. Police have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants.

October 3,2021

Mysuru, Oct 3: Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said the Congress will split into two before the next assembly election as the party is divided over caste census report.

"People are watching the tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over caste census report. Before the next assembly elections, Congress will split into two. There is no doubt about it, jot it down," he told media here.

Both Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily have different views on caste census reports, he said.

"Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily had asked Congress leaders to exercise restraint until the report is made public," he said.

If Siddaramaiah was concerned about dalits and backward classes, he would have released the caste census report when he was the Chief Minister, the Minister said.

There is no point in Siddaramaiah blaming former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for not releasing the report, because in the capacity of coordination committee chairman of the JDS-Congress coalition government, he could have demanded withdrawal of support to the government, Eshwarappa said.

"Siddaramaiah wants to hang on to power and at the same time, does not want to speak about the matter when necessary. This will not work. The only aim of Siddaramaiah is to hang on to power, not more than that," he said.

He said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should tell people "why the Congress lost election in the state, though the party had a majority".

The party lost because top leaders like former deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah fought among themselves for the coveted post of chief minister, he said.

"Except fighting among themselves, Congress leaders did not do anything for Dalits and Backward Castes in the state," Eshwarappa said.

Now, Siddaramaiah is talking about launching a stir, asking the state government to release the caste census report, when people know that he did not say a word on it in the just concluded assembly session, he said.

Because of neglecting Backwards Castes and Dalits, Siddaramaiah did not win the last Chamundeshwari election and save his Chief Minister's seat, Eshwarappa said.

Even at the Centre the Congress is in tatters and under this circumstance, BJP is the only party which gives hope to the people of the country, he said.

"Group of 23 leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad have been requesting Sonia Gandhi to convene a meeting for overhauling the Congress party's structure, but it is not being heeded to. Why is the meeting not being called?

"In these circumstances, BJP is the only hope for the country, and people also have appreciated Modi's work. In the coming days, good work will be further continued," he added.

Replying to a question on Congress trying to woo 20 of the BJP MLAs, Eshwarappa said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should be shifted to mental asylum for dreaming big.

"Siddaramaiah has the craze of becoming Chief Minister. Shivakumar has the craze for buying out BJP MLAs. These two crazy leaders should be admitted to a mental asylum," he said.

Kannadiga
 - 
Monday, 4 Oct 2021

What about currency counting machine hope during rss bjp regime still counting going on.

October 12,2021

Udupi, Oct 12: A non-resident India entrepreneur, who was working in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for past 25 years, allegedly ended his life last evening at Shirva in Udupi district.

Simon D'Souza, resident of Nekkare village in Shirva, reportedly jumping into the well near his house. 

The Fire and Emergency Services officials from Udupi retrieved the body from the well. The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. 

D’Souza is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter.

He was also a known social worker in Shirva. He was the member of administrative committee of Pambur Manasa Rehabilitation Center. He was also the member of Arogya Raksha Committee at Community Health Center in Shirva.

A case is registered at Shirva police station. Investigations are on.

October 6,2021

Shivamogga, Oct 6: Reacting to JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's remark that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) trained over 4,000 bureaucrats in India who conform to its ideology, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel invited Kumaraswamy to visit RSS shakha and see its activities before criticising any organisation. 

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said, "Kumaraswamy must visit RSS shakha once and stay there for about a week to inspect the activities. RSS has been playing a key role in instilling patriotism among people for the past several years. RSS uses educational institutes in the country to achieve this target. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovi are also volunteers of RSS."

Taunting JD(S) leader, he said, there are volunteers of RSS in JD(S) and former minister PGR Sindhia is one among them and even Congress has many such volunteers. RSS aims to build a strong nation on the basis of patriotism and it does not run after political power.

Referring to the candidates for by-elections to Hanagal and Sindhagi assembly constituencies, the list of probable candidates has been sent to Central leadership and the candidates would be announced soon. He exuded confidence that BJP would win both the seats in the by-elections and the party workers are working on these lines. 

