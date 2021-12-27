Mangaluru: State of the art Zara Convention Centre inaugurated at Ganjimatt

Zara Convention Centre, a state-of-the-art multipurpose convention centre located in the serene environs of Ganjimatt on the outskirts of Mangaluru, was formally inaugurated on Sunday, December 26.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad aka A P Ustad, the Grand Mufti of India and Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Dakshina Kannada led the inauguration ceremony in the presence of Mr Bajpe Zakria, chairman and MD of Al Muzain group, who envisaged the Zara Convention Centre and turned it into reality.

Speaking after the inauguration, the Grand Mufti appreciated the efforts of Mr Bajpe Zakria towards the development of the region.

Former minister and incumbent Mangaluru MLA U T Khader on the occasion released the booking profile, while MLC Manjunath Bhandary launched the logo of the convention centre.

A galaxy of dignitaries including Karnataka state wakf board president Shafi Sa’adi, former ministers B Ramanath Rai and K Abhayachandra Jain, former MLAs Mohiuddin Bawa and J R Lobo were present.

Mr Bajpe Zakria welcomed the guests and presided over the event. Recalling 35 year long journey of Al Muzain group, he said: “We are now taking the opportunity to evolve Zara Convention Centre in order to strengthen rural development and create an environment where young people can thrive and understand their contributions and self-worth within the company.”

About Zara Convention Centre

Being built with mesmerizing design and architecture that include well-planned layouts in aesthetically pleasing settings, Zara Convention Center is a perfect venue for spectacularly hosting both small and large events.

Zara Convention Center offers a wide range of banqueting services at a cost-effective price without compromising on the quality. This banquet hall at Ganjimatt is an ideal location to offer best hospitality to your guests, be it a wedding function, small parties, business events or meetings. With all the modern and luxurious facilities, it is ensured that you will experience a picture-perfect background for your ceremonies and a memorable time with your family, friends or colleagues.

Zara Convention Centre is located at proximity to Bajpe, Moodabidri, Surathkal, Karkala, Jokatte, Kaikamba, Belman, Vamanjoor, Shirva, B.C. Road, Nitte and Bantwal. Nestled in 2.5 acres land, spread across 100,000 sq. ft and adorned with scenic walkways, the Convention Centre offers four Mega Halls, three Mini Halls, and one Open Ground with 650 car parking. Automated Shades, Digital Sound Systems, LED Screens, High-Speed Elevators, Automated Sensor Doors, Centralized A/C, Recliner Seating, Decorative lights, Backdrops, and connectivity are among the latest amenities included in the hall.