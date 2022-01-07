  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Teenager arrested for sexually harassing Class 4 child

Mangaluru: Teenager arrested for sexually harassing Class 4 child

News Network
January 7, 2022

Mangaluru, Jan 7: A teenager has been arrested by the sleuths of Urwa police station in Mangaluru on charge of sexually harassing a minor girl. 

The arrested is Rithin alias Nithin (19). Police said that he had sexually harassed the minor girl, who is studying in class 4, in his house in Mangaluru on December 24.

After returning from the school, the child had gone to the house of the accused near her house at around 4.30 pm to watch TV. The child ran away from his house when he tried to sexually assault her.

Later, the youth even forcefully gained entry into the house and allegedly issued a death threat to the victim child. The police have booked a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act following the complaint by the victim's father. 

News Network
December 26,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 26: The government of Karnataka today decided to impose night curfew across the state from December 28 in amid fears of a rise in the number of Omicron cases.

The night curfew will be in force for 10 days from 10 pm to 5 am.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The high-level meeting was attended by ministers and technical experts to evaluate the Covid situation and decide on the containment measures to be taken over the rise in Omicron infection cases in the state.

Following the meeting, health minister Dr Sudhakar announced that the government has decided to resume night curfew.

The night curfew is further likely to dampen the New Year celebrations, which have already been restricted by the state government. 

News Network
December 30,2021

congwin.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 30: The Congress on Thursday emerged as the single largest party in the ULB polls as it raced past the ruling BJP after winning 501 seats out of 1,184 total seats in Karnataka.

The voting for 58 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) consisting of 1,184 seats went to polls on December 27 and the results were announced today.

BJP emerged as the second largest party by winning 433 seats, JDS 45 and others 205, the state election commission said.

Of the 166 City Municipal Council wards, Congress won 61, BJP 67, JDS 12 and others 26.

Of the 441 Town Municipal Council wards, Congress won 201, BJP 176 and JDS 21. Of the 588 wards of the Pattana Panchayats, Congress bagged 236, the BJP 194 and the JDS 12 while others won in 135 wards.

Commenting on the results, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has done well, but was expected to do better. "Our party has not been doing well in wards where minorities are the dominant community. Despite this, we have succeeded in making some improvement, but we were expecting better performance. Notwithstanding this, the government will take up development works in these wards without any discrimination," he said.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment that the BJP has lost footing in ULB elections, Bommai said, "The Congress is talking about its footing in the state. But, it does not have feets at all. Therefore, they are making such comments."

"Siddaramaiah should know that the BJP has won more seats in gram panchayats and town municipalities than before, and by winning three to four wards of the ULBs dominated by minorities, the Congress should not get elated," Bommai said.

Replying to Siddaramaiah's comment that his party will come to power in the next state election, he said it is a mere dream of the Congress and added that the BJP will return to power in 2023 and rule till 2028.

"That is the dream of the Congress. Let them dream. There is no tax on dreaming. Their dream will remain a dream. Looking at the ground realities, BJP is going to win the 2023 assembly elections and continue to rule till 2028," he said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said Congress winning more seats than the ruling BJP reflected its hopeless governance. "This is an indication of what we can expect in the eventual General Elections," he added.

People have rejected the money power of the BJP and taught a lesson to it for its corrupt image and anti-people policies, Siddaramaiah said. However, the results are not precursor for future elections, he clarified.

News Network
January 6,2022

wardcommittee.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 6: To strengthen civic participation and facilitate ward committee meetings with citizens in Mangaluru, Mangaluru City Corporation and Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy organised a Ward Committee training workshop for the newly appointed Ward Committee members on Thursday at Kundmul Rangarao Townhall.

Inaugurating the programme, Mangaluru Mayor Premanand Shetty said that Ward Committees act as link between the ward residents and Corporators who represent the Mangaluru City Corporation. 

“Mangaluru is the second city in the state to implement Ward Committees. The members have many responsibilities. They need to assess the facilities and infrastructure in the ward, ensure Solid Waste Management happens effectively, ensure timely collection of taxes, prepare and submit ward development scheme to the Corporation among others. Hence, it is important that Ward Committees meet every month to enhance transparency, accountability and smooth functioning,” the Mayor said.

“There are a few criteria for one to become a ward committee member. In some wards, we could not find eligible applicants. We will be taking steps in the future days to invite applicants in these wards and hence strengthen the ward committees to function in its full capacity,” the Mayor added.

“Ward Committees are a constitutional mandate. There were some challenges in forming Ward Committees in Mangaluru. But this was because we wanted to ensure it happens in a proper and transparent manner. We invited applications, objections and even assessed every objection we received. We worked with the Police Commissioner to verify the profiles of the Ward Committee applicants and then the final list was released. We are open to changes if any issues, even in the future. We want citizens to have confidence in this decentralized process,” said Mangaluru City Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

“To ensure Ward Committees function smoothly, we need to have a collaborative approach and not a conflict approach. Ward Committees need to work as a consulting body where problems can be discussed and solutions can be thought about and implemented,” Sridhar added.

Speaking on the commencement of Ward Committees, the dates and venues will be announced at the earliest, Sridhar said.

Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha, resource person for the Workshop, explained functions of Ward Committees, responsibilities of the Ward Committee members as well as the process on how Ward Committees meetings need to be held.

“Ward Committees are a starting point of governance that a citizen can engage with. It empowers citizens to vote on local decisions. Helps implement ''bottom-up" approach in planning and budgeting. Ward Committees play a key role in planning, prioritizing, supervising & validating civic works,” Sapna added.

Dr Shikaripura Krishnamurthy, Director, Abhiyanam, Organisation for Research and Training in HRD said that Ward Committees play a key role in deciding the development of the Ward. He said that every member needs to assess the facilities in the ward and grade the ward. Only then, one can get a clear idea on what the ward lacks and how it can be developed. Each ward member should inculcate a competitive spirit to make their ward the best, he added.

Ward Committee Training Workshop for Councillors and Nodal Officers

A Ward Committee Training Workshop was held for Councillors and Nodal Officers at MCC Council Hall on Wednesday.

The workshop was taken up by Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha and Dr Shikaripura Krishnamurthy, Director, Abhiyanam, Organisation for Research and Training in HRD.

workshop.jpg

About Janaagraha 

Janaagraha is a non-profit trust, working towards the mission of transforming the quality of life in India’s cities and towns. Founded in 2001 by Ramesh Ramanathan and Swati Ramanathan, it started as a movement to include people’s participation in public governance and has now evolved into a robust institution for citizenship and democracy. The core idea of Janaagraha’s work does not revolve around fixing problems but instead seeking to fix the system that can solve the problems. To achieve this objective, Janaagraha works with citizens to catalyse active citizenship in city neighbourhoods and with governments to institute reforms to city governance (what we call “City-Systems”). 

We believe that improved quality of life is directly linked to improved quality of infrastructure, services, and citizenship. Janaagraha hence works at intersections to fix the city systems across law, policy, institutions with a specific focus on sectors such as Climate Change, Gender Equality & Public Safety, Water and Sanitation, Education, and Public Health using tools and activities like Civic Participation, Municipal Finance, Advocacy and instilling 21st Century skills among youth to empower them to become active citizens. By strengthening urban capacities and resources, Janaagraha aims to achieve its mission of improving City Systems and Quality of life.

In January 2021, Janaagraha had organized participatory budgeting initiative MyCityMyBudget in Mangaluru. Over 1000 Mangaluru citizens submitted inputs how Mangaluru budget needs to be spent, which was later made into a report and submitted to the MCC.

