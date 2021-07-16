  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Train services affected after landslide near Kulshekhar - Padil railway tunnel

coastaldigest.com news network
July 16, 2021

Mangaluru, Jul 16: The incessant rains lashing the coastal region since the past few days has resulted in a major landslide near the Kulshekhar-Padil railway tunnel route belonging to the Southern Railway on Friday.

Though the Railways had constructed a retaining wall in the area, the landslide led to huge mounds of soil on the railway track.

The Railways has said that all train services on the route will be affected due to the landslide.

Presently, works are underway to clear the track.

News Network
July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Karnataka has reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, the Health Department said on Thursday.

The day saw 3,188 people getting discharged thereby continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries till date is 28,10,121.

Out of the 1,977 new cases, 462 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city saw 501 being discharged and 10 dead. The total number of active cases in the State is 32,383.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.

Of the 48 deaths, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3) followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada recorded 224, Mysuru 197, Hassan 158, Udupi 110 and Chikkamagaluru 109. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases at 12,20,960 followed by Mysuru 1,70,559 and Tumakuru 1,16,680.

Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban again topped with 1,192,664 and then came Mysuru with 1,65,832 and Tumakuru with 1,14,164. Cumulatively, 3,64,31,379 samples have been tested in the State so far. Of these, 1,38,274 were tested today.

News Network
July 3,2021

Bengaluru, July 3: Public transport, including metro, will begin operations with full seating capacity, malls will reopen and offices will be allowed to function at full working strength from Monday. 

Announcing Unlock 3.0 on Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government decided to further relax the existing Covid-19 restrictions based on expert recommendations. 

These relaxations will be in effect from July 5 to July 19, he said. While the night curfew will continue on weekdays between 9 pm and 5 am, the weekend curfew has been lifted. Until now, the government had imposed a curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. 

Relaxing the existing restrictions imposed on weddings and other family functions, the government has allowed up to 100 guests for these events. There was a limit of 40 guests until now. For cremation, up to 20 people can gather, Yediyurappa said. 

The government has also allowed places of worship to open from Monday. "Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said. Sports complexes, stadia and swimming pools will be open only for training purposes. 

However, theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed. All education institutions will remain closed too, until further directions. "We will hold a separate meeting to discuss this issue," Yediyurappa said. 

The DCs will have the prerogative to impose any restriction as they deem fit depending on the situation in their respective districts, the Chief Minister added.

The government will review all the relaxations after a fortnight. If the public does not cooperate and if Covid precautions are not followed in public places, the government will roll back the relaxations and impose restrictions again, Yediyurappa said, urging people in the state to cooperate. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 14,2021

Mangaluru /Madikeri, Jul 14: With heavy rains lashing the catchment area of River Kumaradhara in Karnataka, the inflow of water to the river increased and the bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was inundated on Wednesday.

The intermittent rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and in the catchment area of the river had increased the water level. The river is in spate.

With the increase in water level and submerging of the bathing ghat, the devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple were allowed to carry out ‘theerthasnana’ on the bank of the river itself.

A vented dam near the bathing ghat in Subrahmanya too has been inundated. Home Guards and police personnel have been stationed at the bathing ghat to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In the meantime, intermittent rain continued to lash the district. Since April 1, 3,694 electricity poles and 194 transformers have been damaged in the district.

About 50.45-km road and five culverts too have been damaged following rain since April in the district. A total of 62 houses were fully damaged and 332 houses have been partially damaged in the district since April.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert with heavy rains expected during the next two days. The rains lashing out since last two days with normal life affected.

With previous three years of experience the district administration already taken all precautionary measures across the district besides NDRF team deployed at sensitive places particularly in hilly regions.

