  2. Mangaluru: Youth held for attempting to climb perimeter wall of Bajpe Airport

July 6, 2021

Mangaluru, July 6: A north Indian youth, who was attempting to climb the perimeter wall of Bajpe Airport in Mangaluru, was nabbed by the CISF personnel on patrol duty. 

The 21-year-old was later handed over to jurisdictional Bajpe police station.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport confirmed that an intruder had attempted to scale the perimeter wall on Monday night at about 10.40 pm.

The youth identified himself as Rakesh of Murshidabad in West Bengal during the preliminary interrogation by Bajpe police. Rakesh claimed that he was working as a cleaner and the truck driver had abandoned him near Bajpe old airport. 

Not knowing what to do next, he had attempted to scale the wall and did not realise it was the perimeter of Mangalore Bajpe Airport.

Bajpe police based on the complaint from CISF Inspector Pramod Kumar registered a case under Section 448 of IPC and 3a(b) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. The accused was presented to the court on Tuesday.

June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka’s efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic are once again challenged by interstate travellers as the number of people infected with Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is rising in neighbouring states. 

During the first and second waves, infected interstate travelers from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu drove the outbreak in Karnataka. On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope disclosed the presence of 20 cases of the Delta Plus variant in that state, adding to the one case found there weeks before. 

Then, on Tuesday evening, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, which handles genomic sequencing for Tamil Nadu in addition to augmenting sequencing in Karnataka, had found that a sample sent from a Tamil Nadu native was positive for Delta Plus.

With a total of four official cases, Tamil Nadu now has the second highest number of Delta Plus infections in the country, after Maharashtra. While four cases may seem trivial, they represent 1% of all sequences from Tamil Nadu.

The development raises concerns about the possible proliferation of this new variant, now that 22 Karnataka districts have seen an easing of restrictions as part of Unlock 2.0.

One expert who did not want to be named said: "Short of halting all interstate movement, there is really no way to stop more cases of Delta Plus from popping up in Karnataka."

The state may have to consider increasing surveillance at border areas, added Dr Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner (Health). "Already we are screening interstate road travelers, but additional guidance may be introduced in subsequent days to improve surveillance,” he said.

Meanwhile, noted virologist and Chairman of the Genomics Surveillance Committee Dr V Ravi said there was nothing to panic about. "This mutation is a sublineage of the existing ‘Delta’ B.1.617.2 variant which is already present everywhere," he said. 

As per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the baseline “Delta” has been found in 27% of all 1,165 samples sequenced by Karnataka to date.

Dr Ravi stressed that it was not possible to contain the variant from the point of restrictive border controls. “The only solution is that more people have to get vaccinated and wear masks,” he said.

Another expert said that the appearance of these new mutants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may not harken a new surge of cases. “This mutant has come at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases have declined and so it may not matter,” he said.

However, any increase in the pace of infections now could potentially see the Delta Plus gain traction. “This is why Covid appropriate behaviours are important to follow now,” he added.

July 5,2021

Bengaluru, July 5: Despite warnings of strict action, disgruntled leaders have continued to embarrass the BJP and the government, with senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday reaffirming his stand that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should be replaced for the state and party to survive.

His comments come a day after party colleague and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Sunday spoke on the issue of leadership change in the state by linking the CM post to that of the elephant that carries the 'golden howdah' during Mysuru Dasara, which are replaced from time to time, depending on their ability.

"If the party and state have to survive, (CM) change should happen," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, in response to a question whether the new Chief Minister will hoist the flag on August 15, he said, "...why do you want to go as far as August 15? You want to give an opportunity to loot till then? If it continues, per day Rs 100 crore will be looted."

Stating that the leadership change will be decided by the central leadership, the Vijayapura City MLA said, it is natural that changes will happen from time to time due to reasons such as age, serious allegations, which the high command is considering, and "certainly good things will happen to the state soon".

To a question as to how long his fight for leadership change in the state will continue, he said, "it will end soon. I'm not astrologer to fix a time...if the party has to survive in Karnataka the change has to happen."

There are many alternative leaders to Yediyurappa in the party, the former union Minister said, adding, there is no such thing anymore that that he is the leader of Veerashaiva Lingayats. The "current administration is going on in such a way that the Lingayats have to bow their heads down", he said. "A few Swamijis as they have got dakshina (money as offerings) are saying that the party will get destroyed if he (Yediyurappa) is made to step down. Why are a few Mutts and Swamijis indulging in politics? Let them do their duty of showing right path to the society..or else remove "kaavi" (saffron robes) and wear "khadi" like us (politicians)," he said.

Yatnal, who visited Chamundeshwari temple here, said he had prayed to the goddess to free the state from Corona, end the evil elements and do good for Karnataka.

He said that he has prayed for the end of evil elements such as those who indulge in corruption and looting and has caused disrepute.

"The media is aware of who they are, they are both in ruling and opposition parties," he said and claimed that it is compromise and adjustment politics that is prevailing in the state and the opposition parties are "dead".

"Where is the opposition? What are they doing? They too are business partners."

Accusing Yediyurappa and team of targeting other leaders in the BJP who can pose a challenge to them, he alleged they had made Sriramulu and Ramesh Jarkiholi who are from Valmiki community "scapegoats". "They are not making good Lingayat leaders Ministers and a backward class leader like K S Eshwarappa is not being allowed to work freely," he said.

On the arrest of a man who is said to be the personal assistant of Minister Sriramulu by the Central Crime Branch following CM's son Vijayendra's complaint for allegedly misusing his name to cheat people, he said "there is a drawing room behind Cauvery (official residence of the CM).. the chambers there are good compared to Cauvery, all business relating to loot happens there, CCB has to raid there." Yatnal has been openly demanding Yediyurappa's replacement and has repeatedly set dates for his removal, despite the party clarifying that the CM will continue. He has also accused Yediyurappa and his family members, more specifically son Vijayendra, who is state BJP vice president, of corruption and interference in administration.

June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: Fuel price hikes continued as petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise and 26 paise respectively on Tuesday.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.63 and diesel at 95.72 a litre each, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.50 and diesel Rs 88.23 per litre. 

In Chennai, petrol is Rs 98.65 and diesel at Rs 92.83. While in Kolkata people now have to pay Rs 97.38 for a litre petrol and Rs 91.08 for each litre of diesel.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 100.76 in Bengaluru while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 93.54. 

Prices of fuels vary from state to state based on differing rates of sales tax and other state levies. 

