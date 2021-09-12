  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Youth held on charge of harassing 5-year-old girl

Mangaluru: Youth held on charge of harassing 5-year-old girl

News Network
September 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 13: A 30-year old man was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a five-year old girl near Natekal in Konaje police station limits in Mangaluru.

The accused has been identified as Arif Pasha, a daily wage worker hailing from Kalasipalya in Bengaluru. He is charged under the POCSO Act, police sources said.

The man allegedly lured the child to an isolated area under the pretext of giving her snacks on Sunday. But the girl ran out of fear from the place and cried for help. Hearing the cries, one of the passers-by reached her and got to know the reason.

The man, with the help of local people, later caught the accused from the area and handed him over to police, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 5,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 5: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, which shares its border with Kerala, has recorded 130 fatalities in August, making it the district with highest number of deaths in the state for the said month.

Bengaluru Urban registered 101 Covid deaths in August. 

One in every five Covid deaths in Karnataka has occurred in Dakshina Kannada in August. The district, in its defence, said 29 of those deaths were of patients from other districts, which if taken into account, the coastal district would still tie with the state capital on the districts with most number of deaths for the month.

According to the officials, 59 per cent of the active cases are in Mangaluru city. Also, 66 per cent of the total active cases are in home isolation. The district administration is mulling over filing FIRs against primary contacts who breach quarantine. 

Dr Ashok H, Covid nodal officer for Dakshina Kannada district, said that the positivity rate over the past seven days in the district has dropped to 2.04 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.43 per cent.

"Out of 2,248 active cases, 1,486 (66.1 per cent), are in home isolation, 544 (24.2 per cent) in hospitals and 218 (9.7 per cent) in Covid Care Centres. The reason for higher hospitalisation rate compared to other districts is that we are admitting nursing and paramedical students, who are testing positive, who don't have severe symptoms, to hospitals so that they compulsorily remain isolated," he said.

"We have 32 paramedical and eight medical colleges. We got clusters from there when we screened 7,000-odd students. Sullia also had 8 per cent positivity rate previously for one month but now has only 145 active cases," he added.

Now the focus is on Beltangady taluk which has the next highest active cases with 296.

"Deaths are high because medical colleges like Yenepoya are getting referrals from other districts under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka. Earlier we would send them back to their districts but now with the centralised bed management system, deaths of patients from other districts occurring in Mangaluru are being recorded as Dakshina Kannada district's deaths," Dr Ashok said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 1,2021

Managluru, Sept 1: Former minster and Mangaluru city MLA U T Khader has alleged that sand is being illegally transported from Mangaluru to Kerala despite strict surveillance on the border.

The illegal transportation of sand is carried out unabated, he told media persons and questioned the district administration for failing to act against illegal sand transporters.

“We have an ‘out of order’ and ‘not reachable’ government,” he said.

On one hand, the government has made RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory for those arriving from Kerala, on the other hand illegal transportation of sand is allowed, he alleged.

He urged the government to frame foolproof Covid-19 guidelines which can be implemented effectively.

The district administrations and health departments of Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts should convene a coordination meeting, Khader demanded.

Stating that there is shortage of staff especially nurses and ambulance drivers in the district, he said that the service of 108 ambulance has been affected in the district.

Though the government has launched mobile applications for the convenience of accredited social health activists (ASHA), they have not been provided with smartphones, Khader said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 6,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 6: Undergoing covid-19 test is now mandatory for all staff of hotels and restaurants under the limits of Mangaluru City Corporation.

The MCC took this decision in the wake of surge in covid-19 cases in the coastal city which shares its borders with Kerala.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that for public convenience, all the Urban Healthcare Centres in MCC limits have been conducting Covid-19 tests in the evening. 

The general public, including staff of hotels and restaurants can make use of the Covid testing facilities. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.