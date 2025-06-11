Mangaluru’s Ananya Rao commissioned as Sub-Lieutenant in Indian Navy

Mangaluru, June 11: Ananya Rao, a young woman from Land Links in Mangaluru, has been commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in the Indian Navy, marking a proud moment for her family and the city.

The daughter of retired telecom employee Satish Rao and Veena Rao, Ananya earned her commission at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala following months of intensive training.

The commissioning ceremony took place on May 31 at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, where she officially joined the ranks as a naval officer following the successful completion of her training.

She completed her schooling and pre-university education in Mangaluru, and went on to pursue a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

During her academic journey, she actively participated in NCC (National Cadet Corps), which played a crucial role in shaping her path toward the armed forces. From her early years, she displayed a deep commitment to serving the nation, a passion that grew stronger over time.

After graduating, Ananya cleared the highly competitive armed forces selection process and underwent 10 months of rigorous training at the Naval Academy. Her dedication, discipline, and perseverance earned her the commission as a Sub-Lieutenant.

Her achievement is a source of pride for Mangaluru and serves as an inspiration for young aspirants—especially women—who dream of a career in the defence forces.