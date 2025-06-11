  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru’s Ananya Rao commissioned as Sub-Lieutenant in Indian Navy

News Network
June 11, 2025

Mangaluru, June 11: Ananya Rao, a young woman from Land Links in Mangaluru, has been commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in the Indian Navy, marking a proud moment for her family and the city. 

The daughter of retired telecom employee Satish Rao and Veena Rao, Ananya earned her commission at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala following months of intensive training.

The commissioning ceremony took place on May 31 at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, where she officially joined the ranks as a naval officer following the successful completion of her training.

She completed her schooling and pre-university education in Mangaluru, and went on to pursue a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

During her academic journey, she actively participated in NCC (National Cadet Corps), which played a crucial role in shaping her path toward the armed forces. From her early years, she displayed a deep commitment to serving the nation, a passion that grew stronger over time.

After graduating, Ananya cleared the highly competitive armed forces selection process and underwent 10 months of rigorous training at the Naval Academy. Her dedication, discipline, and perseverance earned her the commission as a Sub-Lieutenant.

Her achievement is a source of pride for Mangaluru and serves as an inspiration for young aspirants—especially women—who dream of a career in the defence forces.

News Network
June 2,2025

Mangaluru, June 2: Several shops were relocated on Monday to the newly constructed Kadri–Mallikatte Market, marking a major step in operationalizing the long-awaited facility. These shops were earlier operating from the temporary market, which will now be demolished.

The foundation stone for the new market was laid in 2018, and the work order was issued on March 5, 2019. 

After a six-year wait, the ₹10.75 crore project has finally opened to the public. 

Despite the completion of construction, the market building had remained unused for the past year due to technical delays.

The modern market complex consists of:

•    Lower basement: 1,090.23 sq.m

•    Upper basement: 924.29 sq.m

•    Lower ground floor: 957.17 sq.m

•    Upper ground floor: 989.54 sq.m

•    First floor: 986.77 sq.m

•    Second floor: 986.82 sq.m

•    Third floor: 987.23 sq.m

The basements are designated for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Shops are located on the lower and upper ground floors, while the first, second, and third floors are slated to be allotted to offices.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 3,2025

Mangaluru, June 3: K M Shareef, a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and a widely respected figure in religious, social, and educational circles in Mangaluru, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, evening at a private hospital in the city following a brief illness. He was 85.

He was the first chairman of the Sanmarga Publications Trust, and one of the driving forces behind Sanmarga Kannada Weekly, an Islamic publication launched in 1978 with humble beginnings. The religious tabloid was started with a group of close friends who each contributed ₹500—a modest sum at the time, but with a vision. 

As the founding president of Shanti Educational Trust, he played a vital role in the establishment of Hira Girls’ High School and Hira Women’s College in Babbukatte, institutions dedicated to empowering women through education. These institutions continue to uplift hundreds of students, especially from underserved communities, fostering dignity and opportunity through learning.

He served as the president of Mangaluru unit of JIH for over 20 years, offering active involvement in community-building initiatives. He also served as an advisory committee member of Karnataka and Goa unit of JIH. He was a founding member of Islamia Arabic College Mansoora in Hassan. 

Despite his many achievements, he remained remarkably humble—an embodiment of quiet strength and sincerity. Those who knew him recall a man of few words, but with profound wisdom. His simplicity and dedication to educational and moral reform endeared him to all.

Born and raised in the Kandak area of Mangaluru, Shareef Sahib was a man of vision and conviction. He is survived by his wife, five sons, one daughter, and a wide circle of relatives, colleagues, and admirers. He was the elder brother of the late Ibrahim Saeed, the founding editor of Sanmarga Weekly.

News Network
June 11,2025

Mangaluru: A man has reportedly lost ₹37.5 lakh after falling victim to an elaborate online stock market scam operated via WhatsApp.

According to the complaint, the victim received a voice call on WhatsApp from a woman identifying herself as Divya Sha, who claimed to be a representative of a company named "Interactive Brookers." 

She offered enticing investment opportunities in the stock market and promised substantial returns. She further informed the victim that a senior official named Mayank Sinha would provide investment training through a WhatsApp group titled Vijay Path Club 231.

Soon after, the victim’s number was added to the group, where training sessions were conducted three times a day, allegedly to teach members how to profit from stock market trades.

Initially investing just ₹1,000, the victim was gradually coaxed into making larger payments. Between April 18 and May 29, a total of ₹37.5 lakh was transferred by the victim to multiple bank accounts shared by the scammers, using RTGS and IMPS transactions. The investment app used by the fraudsters showed inflated returns, displaying a balance of ₹1.29 crore, including fake profits.

However, when the victim attempted to withdraw the funds, the scammers demanded an additional 20% "tax" payment and further investment—raising suspicions. Realizing something was amiss, the victim approached the authorities.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

