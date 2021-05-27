Miscreants create fake FB account of Udupi DC for donation

Mangaluru/Udupi, May 16: The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Malnad region.

“The cyclonic storm is currently centred over the east Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify and move further north. The storm is expected to reach Gujarat coast on May 18. Karnataka coast will experience heavy rain and a red alert has been sounded for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts for Sunday (May 16). The region is likely to receive about 200 mm of rain,” said C S Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The coast is witnessing squally wind speed reaching up to 70 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the rough sea for the next five days.

On Saturday, all three coastal districts saw storm surge with coast erosion at several parts of the district. It was more pronounced in Uttara Kannada, where the saline sea water has intruded into the farmland close to the coast. Vast tract of paddy land is under sea water at Haldipur in Honnavar taluk.

A fisherman died while salvaging his boat in the rough sea at Jalokhodi in Bhatkal. Lakshman Naik (60) was crushed between two fishing boats after a huge wave rammed the coast.

The invading sea has damaged more than 50 houses in Kumta, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks. More than 50 people are taking refuge at a shelter opened at Paavinakurva government school in Honnavar taluk.

The situation is no different in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada where roads, houses, a Hindu crematorium and scores of coconut trees have been damaged under the onslaught of waves. The administration has made arrangements to move the people in vulnerable areas into make-shift shelter homes opened across the twin districts.

The Malnad region and many parts of north and south Karnataka witnessed high intensity winds and widespread rain through the day on Saturday. The incessant showers in Malnad districts have spurred the water level in Tunga, Bhadra and Cauvery rivers. The dam authorities have sounded a warning for the people living on the banks of the rivers.

Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka and Vijayapura districts continued to receive summer rains with thunder and lightning.