  1. Home
  2. Miscreants create fake FB account of Udupi DC for donation

Miscreants create fake FB account of Udupi DC for donation

News Network
May 27, 2021

Udupi, May 27: Some miscreants have created a fake Facebook account of Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh using his photo as the profile picture.

The miscreants who have opened the account have also sought donations from contacts in all probability to tarnish the image of the Deputy Commissioner.

A case has been registered under Section 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 21,2021

Bengaluru, May 21: Karnataka will remain locked down till June 7 to contain the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today. The announcement came three days before the current lockdown is scheduled to end on May 24. 

“Till 6 am on June 7, the stringent measures currently in force will continue,” Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with ministers and officials. He said the decision to extend the lockdown by two more weeks was based on experts’ advice. 

“These decisions are taken keeping the interest of citizens in mind. I request people to cooperate. The Covid-19 is spreading to villages and deaths are going up,” Yediyurappa said. 

According to him, the existing lockdown had yielded results, prompting the government to extend it by two more weeks. “Stringent measures were imposed across the state till May 24 and because people cooperated with the government, cases are coming under control with each passing day,” he said. 

There will not be any changes to the guidelines, Yediyurappa said. Citizens will be allowed to step out between 6 am and 10 am to buy essentials, including alcohol. 

“We have seen in Bengaluru and other cities, people coming out even at 10 am. This is causing a lot of problems. The police have been asked to check this. People should get back home at 9.45 am,” Yediyurappa said.

Comments

Gousoddin
 - 
Saturday, 22 May 2021

Sir my village nirna I'm crecketer I'm crecket terol givenge to Bangalore sir crecket terol give me

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 16,2021

sea.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, May 16: The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Malnad region.

“The cyclonic storm is currently centred over the east Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify and move further north. The storm is expected to reach Gujarat coast on May 18. Karnataka coast will experience heavy rain and a red alert has been sounded for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts for Sunday (May 16). The region is likely to receive about 200 mm of rain,” said C S Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The coast is witnessing squally wind speed reaching up to 70 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the rough sea for the next five days.

On Saturday, all three coastal districts saw storm surge with coast erosion at several parts of the district. It was more pronounced in Uttara Kannada, where the saline sea water has intruded into the farmland close to the coast. Vast tract of paddy land is under sea water at Haldipur in Honnavar taluk.

A fisherman died while salvaging his boat in the rough sea at Jalokhodi in Bhatkal. Lakshman Naik (60) was crushed between two fishing boats after a huge wave rammed the coast.

The invading sea has damaged more than 50 houses in Kumta, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks. More than 50 people are taking refuge at a shelter opened at Paavinakurva government school in Honnavar taluk.

The situation is no different in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada where roads, houses, a Hindu crematorium and scores of coconut trees have been damaged under the onslaught of waves. The administration has made arrangements to move the people in vulnerable areas into make-shift shelter homes opened across the twin districts.

The Malnad region and many parts of north and south Karnataka witnessed high intensity winds and widespread rain through the day on Saturday. The incessant showers in Malnad districts have spurred the water level in Tunga, Bhadra and Cauvery rivers. The dam authorities have sounded a warning for the people living on the banks of the rivers.

Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka and Vijayapura districts continued to receive summer rains with thunder and lightning.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 26,2021

CentralMarket.jpg

Mangaluru, May 26: Officials of Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) on Wednesday completed the demolition of the old central market here for the construction of a new building under the Smart City project.

The structure was demolished using excavators with police assistance.

Police have set up barricades in and around the old market for the work.

The MCC council had earlier passed a resolution to clear the old central market building and a proposal under the Smart City project was sent to the state government which was stayed by court, MCC commissioner Akshay Sridhar told reporters here.

The MCC received approval from the HC and the demolition began early Wednesday.

The area in the heart of the city will now be handed over to the officials of the Smart City project.

The construction of the new building will begin after clearing the debris, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.