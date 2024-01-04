  1. Home
  2. Monsoon-like atmosphere in Mangaluru as Coastal Karnataka receives rainfall from low pressure, whirlwind

January 4, 2024

Mangaluru, Jan 4: The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received moderately good rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday, providing a brief respite from the sweltering heat.

People in the coastal city of Mangaluru experienced a monsoon-like atmosphere as the temperature dipped in the city overnight.

Weather department sources said the region received 5.5 mm rainfall, against the normal average rainfall of 0.11 mm during the period.

The low-pressure system at sea level led to the formation of a whirlwind at approximately 5.8 km above sea level, causing the widespread rainfall in the two districts, sources said.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks in DK, while other parts received light rains in Dakshina Kannada district.

A yellow alert has been issued for the coastal region on Thursday as moderate rains are anticipated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu districts.

January 4,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stated on Thursday in Bengaluru that the Congress Government would not let incidents like the Godhra carnage take place in the state.

Commenting on the controversial statement by Congress MLC, CBK Hariprasad that a Godhra-like incident was being planned in Karnataka and the government should ensure safety and security of those travelling to Ayodhya, Parameshwara stated, “The Home Ministry does not have any information in this regard. If any information is received, the department is capable of handling the situation.”

“If the need arises, let us call Hariprasad and ask him about the statement. Our department knows how to handle the situation. Hariprasad is a senior leader. If he is making a statement, he should have information in this regard,” Parameshwara added.

The Home Minister also announced that no notice would be issued to Hariprasad over his statement.

“There is no necessity to issue a notice to him for questioning. If notices are given to all those who make statements, where will it end?” he questioned.

“Since it is a sensitive matter, we will see it through. Our intelligence sources will look into it and if they gather information in this regard, action will be initiated,” he stated.

The Karnataka BJP has demanded the arrest of Hariprasad for his remarks.

Speaking to the media here, Hariprasad said on Wednesday as per information available to him from various states, a Godhra-like incident could take place in Karnataka.

"There should be high vigil in Karnataka state. The Godhra incident took place in Gujarat in similar circumstances. Attempts are being made to orchestrate a similar incident here so security must be tightened. We don’t wish to see a development similar to Godhra here. This is my personal statement and there is no connection with the Congress party in this regard,” he maintained. 

January 2,2024

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 2: A Dalit youth was assaulted by a group of upper castes for entering their locality in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Geramaradi village. The Dalit youth, identified as Maruthi, has been admitted to the Tarikere Taluk hospital following the assault.

Maruthi had gone to carry out some work with JCB in Gollara Keri locality of the village on Monday. The locals, who inquired about him, assaulted him as they came to know that he hailed from the Dalit community.

Dalit organisations are now preparing to go to the spot where the youth was assaulted and stage a protest in the locality against untouchability. They are also planning to lodge a police complaint with the jurisdictional Tarikere police station.

December 27,2023

Those testing positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka will have to undergo home quarantine for a week. Following a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday, December 26, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that said that 36 individuals have tested positive for the JN.1 variant of the virus in the state. Currently, there are 436 active Covid-19 cases, with those who tested positive placed under home isolation, closely monitored by health officials.

“Whoever gets Covid has to stay at home for a week. So, we have ordered that (any organisation) government or private should provide leave to a person if they are found to be having Covid-19 and unable to reach the office because of the same,” he said.

Despite the overall rise in Covid-19 cases, minister Rao reported that only seven deaths occurred due to the infection in the state. Among those, three were confirmed cases of the JN.1 variant.

The minister said that out of 60 samples sent for genome sequencing, 34 were identified as the JN.1 variant, along with another variant, JN.1.1. The health minister reassured public, stating that while the variant is new, there is no need for panic. “The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a variant of interest, and there are no advisories suggesting it is dangerous,” he said.

During the meeting, acknowledging the severity of the situation, chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah advised caution and ordered an inspection of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state. Oxygen supply and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been notified to be equipped in the state to prevent oxygen deficiencies.

Currently, out of the 436 positive cases, approximately 400 individuals are in home isolation, and seven are in ICUs. “We keep track of these 400 odd patients who are on home isolation. Similarly, for those who are hospitalised, we will check on them. The data will be used for further precautionary measures,” he said.

Minister Rao said that the state government is securing additional resources. “Four oxygen containers will be procured to support both hospital and home settings. Those eligible have received both doses of the vaccine, and 30,000 additional precautionary vaccines have been requested from the central government. “The precautionary vaccine are corbett vaccines, The others, Covaxin and Covishield are currently not available. We have asked the union government requesting for the stock of these vaccines,” he said.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, 74 new Covid-19 cases were reported, accompanied by two deaths with comorbidities. Both deceased individuals hailed from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Karnataka detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, with Bengaluru city reporting 20 cases, Mysuru four, Mandya three, and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.

Despite the rise in cases, Minister Rao assured that there will be no restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. He advised the public to exercise necessary precautions in crowded places.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reacted to the Covid-19 situation in the state and said that there was no need for people to panic about the situation. “People do not have to panic about the Covid-19 situation. They just have to be careful. We have increased the Covid-19 testing and taking all precautions. There are no restrictions on business,” he said.

