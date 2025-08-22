  1. Home
  2. Mosquitoes and Dogs put Mangaluru on Health Alert: Dengue, Rabies Cases Climb

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22, 2025

Mangaluru: Two everyday creatures—mosquitoes and dogs—have put Mangaluru on a public health alert, with dengue and rabies cases steadily climbing.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ravichandra Naik, speaking at a meeting on the Universal Immunisation Programme recently, warned that dengue, once seasonal, is now reported year-round. Intermittent rains are creating breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, driving up cases across the city.

He directed corporation teams to conduct intensive larval surveys, destroy breeding sites, and launch door-to-door awareness campaigns. Houses, apartments, and commercial buildings where larvae are found will face fines. Construction sites—both active and stalled—must also be closely monitored, as they are major mosquito hotspots.

Naik stressed the need for public participation, urging citizens to prevent water stagnation in coolers, refrigerators, ornamental pots, and plant trays, and to use mosquito nets at home. Awareness drives will also be extended to schools, colleges, and workplaces. Migrant labourers, who account for a significant share of recent cases, require special focus, he said.

Rabies Rising

Turning to rabies, the Commissioner noted that dog bite incidents have increased over the past three years—with more cases linked to pet dogs than strays. “Rabies is a fatal viral disease spread by infected dogs and cats. Timely vaccination is the only protection,” he cautioned.

Free vaccines are available in government hospitals, while veterinary camps are being conducted in rural areas with the Animal Husbandry Department. Naik urged pet owners to vaccinate animals regularly and to avoid abandoning puppies, which worsens the stray population.

District Health Officer Dr H.R. Thimmaiah, RCH Officer Dr Rajesh, District Surveillance Officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal, District Health Education Officer Jyothi K. Ulepadi, and officials from various departments were present.

News Network
August 22,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in multiple states as part of an alleged illegal betting-linked money laundering case against Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy', his brother and some others, official sources said.

Veerendra, 50, is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA on the ED action that came on the last day of the state assembly session.

At least 30 locations in Chitradurga district, Bengaluru and Hubballi in Karnataka, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Mumbai and Goa were covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Five casinos in Goa named Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy's Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino were also raided, they said.

The ED sources said the searches are being conducted in a case related to "illegal" online and offline betting.

Veerendra, according to the sources, is accused of running online betting sites like King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, Rathna Gaming etc. and his brother K C Thippeswamy is alleged to be "operating" three business entities from Dubai named Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9Technologies.

These entities are "related" to the call centre services and the gaming business of Veerendra.

The premises of a man named Anil Gowda, brother of Kusuma H (who unsuccessfully contested the Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly seat on a Congress ticket), in Bengaluru were also covered, according to the agency sources.

News Network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Police have booked two men from Katipalla, Surathkal, for allegedly running an illegal deposit scheme that cheated thousands of investors of over ₹10 crore.

The accused — identified as scheme proprietor M. Mohammed Ashraf and manager Haneef — operated under the banner New India Royal Scheme from a BMR building in Katipalla village. According to the complaint, they lured members with handbills promising high returns and flashy prizes.

The offer: pay ₹1,000 a month for 10 months (₹10,000 total) and receive ₹12,000 in cash upon maturity, with chances to win cars, bikes, and gold rings.

The complainant joined in July 2024, making the first payment in cash and the rest via Google Pay, completing the final instalment on April 21, 2025. However, when the scheme matured, payments were allegedly delayed under the pretext of “processing.”

Police say the organisers roped in more than 10,000 members, collecting crores without the required licence. Two months ago, Ashraf reportedly shut down the office and stopped responding to calls. Investors neither got their money back nor the promised prizes.

Officials have termed it an unauthorised deposit scheme under law. A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station, and the fraud is estimated to exceed ₹10 crore.

