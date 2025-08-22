Mosquitoes and Dogs put Mangaluru on Health Alert: Dengue, Rabies Cases Climb

Mangaluru: Two everyday creatures—mosquitoes and dogs—have put Mangaluru on a public health alert, with dengue and rabies cases steadily climbing.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ravichandra Naik, speaking at a meeting on the Universal Immunisation Programme recently, warned that dengue, once seasonal, is now reported year-round. Intermittent rains are creating breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, driving up cases across the city.

He directed corporation teams to conduct intensive larval surveys, destroy breeding sites, and launch door-to-door awareness campaigns. Houses, apartments, and commercial buildings where larvae are found will face fines. Construction sites—both active and stalled—must also be closely monitored, as they are major mosquito hotspots.

Naik stressed the need for public participation, urging citizens to prevent water stagnation in coolers, refrigerators, ornamental pots, and plant trays, and to use mosquito nets at home. Awareness drives will also be extended to schools, colleges, and workplaces. Migrant labourers, who account for a significant share of recent cases, require special focus, he said.

Rabies Rising

Turning to rabies, the Commissioner noted that dog bite incidents have increased over the past three years—with more cases linked to pet dogs than strays. “Rabies is a fatal viral disease spread by infected dogs and cats. Timely vaccination is the only protection,” he cautioned.

Free vaccines are available in government hospitals, while veterinary camps are being conducted in rural areas with the Animal Husbandry Department. Naik urged pet owners to vaccinate animals regularly and to avoid abandoning puppies, which worsens the stray population.

District Health Officer Dr H.R. Thimmaiah, RCH Officer Dr Rajesh, District Surveillance Officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal, District Health Education Officer Jyothi K. Ulepadi, and officials from various departments were present.