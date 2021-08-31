Nalin Kateel in bats for public ‘ganeshotsav’ across Karnataka amid covid 

Mangaluru, Aug 31: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that he is in favour of allowing ganeshotsav in public in spite of the covid-19 threats.

"This is my personal opinion, and the government would take a suitable decision on this issue shortly,” said Kateel, who is also the MP of Dakshina Kannada.

“Along with following the tradition, protecting lives by checking the spread of covid-19 is also important. The government is collecting the opinion of experts in this regard," he added.

Darshan at temples is already allowed, but Ganeshotsav celebrations in public have several aspects. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to take a decision on public Ganeshotsav within a couple of days.