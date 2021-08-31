  1. Home
  2. Nalin Kateel in bats for public ‘ganeshotsav’ across Karnataka amid covid 

Nalin Kateel in bats for public ‘ganeshotsav’ across Karnataka amid covid 

News Network
August 31, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 31: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that he is in favour of allowing ganeshotsav in public in spite of the covid-19 threats. 

"This is my personal opinion, and the government would take a suitable decision on this issue shortly,” said Kateel, who is also the MP of Dakshina Kannada. 

“Along with following the tradition, protecting lives by checking the spread of covid-19 is also important. The government is collecting the opinion of experts in this regard," he added.

Darshan at temples is already allowed, but Ganeshotsav celebrations in public have several aspects. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to take a decision on public Ganeshotsav within a couple of days.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 28,2021

oman.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 28: Two NRIs from Mangaluru drowned in the sea at Al Kaluf beach at Mavut Duqm, a mega industrial area in Oman on Friday, August 27. The body of one of them was found by evening while search is on for the other.

The deceased have been identified as Rizwan, (24) hailing from Alekala near Ullal in Mangaluru taluk and Zameer, (25) hailing from Kotepura near Ullal in Mangaluru taluk.  Zameer's body was recovered while the search is underway for Rizwan's body.

August 27 happened to be the first Friday after the lockdown was lifted in Oman. About 18 employees of a company had together visited the beach area in a vehicle. Out of those who entered the sea to swim, four were swept away by the waves. Two among them were rescued. Both Rizwan and Zameer Kotepura were good swimmers but because of unexpected depth at sea, they lost their lives, eyewitnesses explained.

Zameer's younger brother's marriage had taken place two days back. The family which was in a mood for celebration now finds itself covered in an abyss of grief.

A team of Social Forum Oman which rushed to the spot talked to the personal relations officer of the company. It has been coordinating with the company owners for putting together documents required and extending cooperation in the matter.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In the wake of Mangaluru International Airport’s tie up with Apollo Diagnostics to offer rapid RT-PCR tests to passengers, the UAE Civil Aviation Authority has cleared the starting of flights from the airport.

According to sources, the first flight will be starting from August 18 by Air India Express. The flight will be a big boon to the Gulf bound passengers who were waiting for flights to commence from the MIA.

As per the health requirements for passengers to the Gulf, each of them must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport four hours prior to boarding the flight. 

MIA tied up with Apollo to help passengers to Middle-East and beyond. Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment and stringent quality processes to hold the rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport. The tests would be done in a safe and sterile environment with all COVID-19 SOPs protocols in place. Passengers are advised to travel well in advance so that all of them can be tested in time. 

The MIA has undertaken safety measures and implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures, laid down by the government to safeguard the well-being of passengers, the release said.

The Rapid RT PCR facility was set up in MIA with active support from the district health department authorities and the district collector's office. The encouragement from the government of Karnataka and District Collector to start the Rapid RT PCR facility helped MIA to start the service.

Comments

Azam Arabi
 - 
Thursday, 19 Aug 2021

Even remote African airports has this facility in place . its a shame being in vicinity of so called medical hub Mangalore this facility is now implemented . Mangalore airport authorities should be pro active and smart enough to be in tune with the developments around the world . people of Mangalore are less aggressive when demanding their rights , wake up or else even your bus stands would be managed by gujjus !!!!

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2021

Mysuru, Aug 28: The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill.

Police arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu. The accused also includes a 17-year-old boy.

The gang had raped the girl on August 24 after assaulting her male friend.

The police arrested them based on technical evidence.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) said that all the accused were labourers, including an electrician and a driver.

The officer said the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the students before raping her.

"There is no question whether it was accidental or planned. Rape is rape," he said, adding that Mysuru is the safest city even today. 

The police did not get any information from the girl as she still needs to fully recover. 

As per the primary investigation, the accused have not blackmailed the victims.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.