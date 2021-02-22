  1. Home
NIA files chargesheet against Dr Sabeel Ahmed Bengaluru, Asadulla Khan in terror case

coastaldigest.com news network
February 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court here on Monday against two people allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit subversive activities and wage a war against India.

The NIA in a statement said that arrested men were also involved in the killing of key personalities of the Hindu community in the country.

The chargesheet was filed against Dr Sabeel Ahmed of Bengaluru and Asadulla Khan of Hyderabad under sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the country's premier investigation agency, the case, initially registered in August 2012 in Bengaluru, pertains to a conspiracy hatched by members of proscribed terror organisations LeT and Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HuJI) to "commit subversive activities and wage a war against the government of India".

"They had procured illegal arms and ammunition for targeted killings of important personalities of the Hindu community in Karnataka's Bengaluru and Hubli, Maharashtra's Nanded and Telangana's Hyderabad to disturb communal harmony and strike terror in the society," the NIA said.

The investigative agency re-registered the case in November 2012 and filed chargesheets against 17 accused.

Ahmed and Khan were involved in a criminal conspiracy, along with other accused, in supporting and furthering the cause of the terror outfit in Saudi Arabia's Dammam and Riyadh, the NIA said adding that they had actively participated in meetings, where terrorist activities like targeted killings of important personalities of the Hindu community in Bengaluru, Hubli in Karnataka and Nanded in Maharashtra were planned.

The special NIA court in Bengaluru convicted 13 accused in the case in September 2016 and sentenced them to five years of imprisonment for their involvement in offences under the UAPA, IPC, Arms Act and Official Secrets Act.

A trial is continuing against three accused who were named in an earlier chargesheet and further investigation against six absconding accused is underway.

News Network
February 13,2021

Image result for s tSomashekar

Mysuru, Feb 13: Karnataka Minister S T Somashekar on Saturday commented that several politicians are using the AHINDA issue to make their existence felt in the political sphere.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, Somashekar, without taking the name of Opposition leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, said the ones who are raising the AHINDA issue have been sidelined.

Somashekar added that he has maintained a good rapport with Siddaramaiah. "I worked with him for five years and I respect him."

He said those who raised the issue have been sidelined politically, many Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Dr H C Mahadevappa is only trying to make their presence felt.

Reacting to unscientific rise in petroleum product prices, he opined, the state government’s income has come down drastically and as a result, the cess on petrol and diesel has been hiked, this a normal procedure, when the petrol prices go up, the prices of essential commodities also go up, he added.

TRAVOZ STEVEN
 - 
Monday, 15 Feb 2021

Agencies
February 21,2021

Madikeri, Feb 21: A tiger which entered into a village in South Kodagu has claimed the life of a schoolboy yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Ayyappa, 16, son of Eravara Basava, a resident of Srimangala Kumaturu village in Ponnampete. He was a Class 8 student. 

It is learnt that the tiger attacked Ayyappa in the evening when he had stepped out of home to fetch water. 

The tiger pounced on the boy and killed him on the spot. The boy’s brain has come out of the scull in the attack. 

It could be recalled here that last year a tiger was captured by in South Kodagu after it killed several cattle.

News Network
February 17,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Days after alleging RSS was marking houses of those who did not donate for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he was not opposed to the construction of the shrine, but only wanted more transparency in the fund mobilisation. The government has a responsibility to check who was collecting funds for the Ram Temple, he told a press conference here.

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka also alleged that he had been "threatened" by people who had come to him for Ram temple donations. Mr Kumaraswamy, alleging lack of transparency and accountability in the temple donation drive, said: "I am also a victim".

He said a group had visited him 15 days ago to seek donations. "Three persons came to my house. They threatened...please hand over money. They asked, 'why are you not donating?' Who is she to ask," said the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader.

"I am neither opposed to the Ram Temple nor did I speak ill of any organisation or the collection of funds for Ram Temple. Even my party members have given money, but I want to know who has authorised those collecting money door-to-door? What's their background? Who gave them licences," he said. He said his objection was only to collection of funds for the temple construction without transparency and "loot and misuse" of funds in the name of Ram.

Kumarswamy had on Monday accused the RSS of marking houses of those who gave donations for Ram Temple in Ayodhya and those who did not and alleged it was similar to what the Nazis did in Germany.

The RSS dismissed the allegations, saying they do not qualify for any response while the state unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is among the organisations collecting funds for the temple, condemned Kumaraswamy for the charges. The JDS leader said the donations could be done through online transactions.

"We have opened so many Jan Dhan accounts, then why cannot we collect money online? Why collect on the street and mark the houses?" the JD(S) leader asked. He further alleged no one gave any account of the money collected in 1990 for the Ram Temple from across the country. Kumaraswamy said he came from a family which has faith in God, but never misused the name of God.

"We have commitment to the 130 crore people but we don't believe in breaking the society," the former Chief Minister said. The VHP Organising Secretary in Karnataka Basavaraj on Tuesday condemned Kumaraswamy's earlier statement against RSS. "It happens to be a highly irresponsible tweet coming in from former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan," (fund mobilisation), Basavaraj said in a statement.

Volunteers of various organisations, including the VHP, were reaching out to all sections of society. The latter were responding positively and contributing towards the construction of the grand temple at Ayodhya, he added. They did not even demand money from people and the outreach was merely to enable the whole country take part in the effort as "everyone believes strongly that Lord Ram is the identity of Bharat," he added.

"VHP takes serious note of baseless allegations made by an individual who held the highest office of the state.The VHP also condemns Kumaraswamy's statement for making unwarranted remarks on the patriotic organization RSS," Basavaraj said. The fund collection drive for the Ram Temple started from January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and will go on till February 27.

