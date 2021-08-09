  1. Home
  No confusion on portfolios; everything will be resolved: Karnataka CM

August 9, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there is no confusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation and that he would talk to all those who have issues and will resolve it.

Amid simmering discontent within the party with several Ministerial aspirants not making it to the cabinet and some of those who have made it, being unhappy over the portfolios allocated to them, the Chief Minister pointed out that the cabinet exercise has been carried in a "special circumstance".

"There are no confusions (regarding portfolio allocation)...Anand Singh (disgruntled Minister) had come yesterday, I have spoken to him, I have told him several matters, he is satisfied. I will call him in a couple of days and speak to him once again. There is no confusion in any way," Bommai said.

To a question on "native" BJP leaders like S A Ramadas from the district being unhappy over not being part of the Ministry, he said, "He is a good friend, I was in touch with him during the cabinet process. I will talk to him. He too is aware of several matters and how it (cabinet exercise) was done."

"As a senior politician he has understood that the cabinet expansion has taken place is a special circumstance. I will speak to him, everything will be resolved," he added.

The Chief Minister had last week expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers and had allocated portfolios to them on Saturday.

At least two Ministers- Anand Singh and M T B Nagaraj- have openly expressed displeasure about their portfolios, while there are several legislators who are sulking on not being inducted into the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Bommai said he has accepted his predecessor B S Yediyurappa's request to withdraw the government's order granting him Cabinet-rank minister status.

"I have accepted it, he (Yediyurappa) has sent a letter yesterday. He has said that he doesn't want a position equivalent to a Cabinet Minister. We have accepted it and will provide him facilities that should be given to immediate past chief ministers," he said.

The government on Saturday had issued an order providing Yediyurappa all facilities on par with Cabinet-rank ministers and had said that it will be applicable until Bommai is in office as the Chief Minister.

Expressing confidence about getting approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, the Chief Minister in response to a question said he will be visiting Delhi to discuss the project with the union Minister concerned and inform about the facts and Supreme Court orders.

He said he will also hold a meeting with the state's legal team along with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol regarding the legal steps to be taken to exercise the state's right over excess water in the Cauvery basin.

"We have already submitted the DPR to the central government, to the Central Water Commission (CWC) and they have said that they will give approval to it soon. There are certain process, once that is completed I'm confident about getting the approval," he said, adding that state will take all the necessary steps to start the project.

Accusing Tamil Nadu of playing politics on the water issue, Bommai said there are parties there, who have gained power on the issue of Cauvery water.

"They always continue to play politics on the issue, but it should be kept in mind that the river is for the benefit of the people and farmers and not for politics," he added.

Mekedatu is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Tamil Nadu is against the project and is of the opinion that it is against its interests.

The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

July 30,2021

madhubangarappa.jpg

Hubballi, July 30: Former MLA and JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa joined the Congress in a grand ceremony in Hubballi today.

"A New Beginning, A New Start…. Yet the same old legacy continues… Our tall leader, Late Sh. S. Bangarappa……TO Our young & dynamic, Madhu Bangarappa [email protected] is proud to have you! Welcome to the Family!!," Randeep Surjewala tweeted. 

Madhu is the son of former chief minister the late S Bangarappa and he was elected as legislator from Sorab once. He worked for the development of Sorab during his tenure as MLA. His presence in Congress will prove beneficial for the party.

Madhu and his brother Kumar have changed parties over the years. Madhu started off with the BJP while Kumar was with the Congress. Madhu then went to the Samajwadi Party and then JD(S) whereas Kumar shifted to the BJP.

Madhu defeated his brother Kumar in the 2013 assembly election in the Soraba constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Madhu was the Congress-JD(S) candidate from Shimoga and lost to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra. After this defeat, Madhu was made the JD(S) working president. He also served as the JD(S) youth wing president. 

August 7,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 7: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to his team of 29 ministers, retaining K Sudhakar as the person in charge of the health and medical education sectors. 

The list of portfolios also has some surprises: Debutant minister V Sunil Kumar has been given the plum energy portfolio, along with Kannada & Culture. 

Another first-time Cabinet member Araga Jnanendra is the home minister. 

With the BBMP elections coming up, it was widely expected that Bengaluru would get a dedicated minister. But, Bommai has kept the plum Bengaluru City Development Portfolio with himself. 

While most ministers have retained the portfolios they held in the previous government, the major changes include Govind Karjol getting water resources, C C Patil with public works, B Sriramulu with transport & ST welfare, Murugesh Nirani getting industries and so on. 

Shashikala Jolle, the lone woman in the Cabinet, is now minister for Muzrai, Wakf & Haj. Earlier, she was the women & child development minister and faces corruption allegations. Now, Halappa Achar is the women & child development minister. 

“I must be the luckiest CM because no minister mounted pressure for a particular portfolio,” Bommai said.

August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said only those who have done wrong will be raided by central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, while defending his predecessor BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra.

Bommai was responding to the Congress’ charge that the ED raids on former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were politically motivated. 

“Congressmen have become experts on IT and ED because they have much experience,” Bommai said. “Those who have done illegal things will be raided. Can everybody be raided,” he asked. “That the raids are politically-motivated is the Congress’ slogan to hide their mistakes. They’ve said this before. Whatever is retrieved during the raids will have to be scrutinized before the court,” he said. 

Bommai also questioned the Congress’ locus standi in demanding why BJP leaders were not being raided, such as Vijayendra. “Who are they to ask? IT and ED conduct raids based on their own information and not because someone has made an allegation,” he said. 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP following the ED raids on Khan, his loyalist. “ED raid on Khan is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED, IT etc,” Siddaramaiah said.

