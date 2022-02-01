NRI trio stranded in Saudi Arabia return home finally

Sivankutty Sreedharan Trivandrum, Mohanan Mahesh Ramakrishnan Nedumpara and Sudhakaran Suseela Sumesh Kollam, all are residents of Kerala were finally sent on final exit through the Indian Embassy with the help and facilitation of Adv. P.A.Hameed Padubidri, a social worker and lawyer from Udupi district based in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The trio were the marble workers arrived in Saudi Arabia few years ago from Trivandrum, Kerala. All were on the individual visa and were working in tiles and marbles companies in Riyadh.

Amongst the three, Sivankutty and Mohanan Mahesh were with good terms with their sponsor respectively. However, their sponsor refused to renew their residence permits (Iqama) during the Covid-19.

According to Sivankutty, he and Mohanan Mahesh even paid the fee amount to the sponsor for renewing their Iqamas, but he refused to do so. They were without valid Iqamas for more than a year and became jobless. The sponsor also filed an absconding case (Huroob) against them in the Passport Department (Jawazath).

The case of Sumesh Kollam is bit different. His sponsor endorsed a final exit visa before the employment contract completed for him to leave Saudi Arabia within two months as he didn't want him to be on his sponsorship. He landed in a tight spot and sought for helps from various persons and organization, but all went in vain.

Finally, all the three persons contacted Adv P A. Hameed Padubidri seeking his help to come out from their predicaments.

Adv. P.A.Hameed approached the Indian Embassy in Riyadh requesting the Embassy officials to repatriate them immediately to India to their home towns in Kerala. He also helped them to register their names in the repatriation list of the Embassy.

Finally, they were given final exits to leave Saudi Arabia for India by the Embassy after going through the required legal formalities. Sivankutty and Mohanan Mahesh left for Trivandrum from Riyadh last week and Sumesh left for India a few days ago respectively and reached their hometowns safely.

They expressed their immense thanks to the Embassy officials and gratitude to Adv. P.A.Hameed, who helped them a lot in enabling and facilitating them to exit from Saudi Arabia.