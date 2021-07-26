  1. Home
  Oscar Fernandes' health condition stable after brain surgery

July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021

Mangaluru, July 27: The condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes is said to be stable after he underwent surgery late night on Monday, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

Mr Fernades who is undergoing treatment at the Yenepoya Hospital also underwent dialysis. Doctors said on Tuesday that his condition is now stable. It is said that the blood clot in his brain has now been removed after the surgery and his family and friends hope he will recover soon.

On Monday Fr Mathew Vas, Spiritual Director of Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh along with Bondel Church Priest Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Catholic Sabha Central Committee President Stany Lobo, Corporator Naveen D’Souza and others visited the hospital and spoke to Oscar’s wife Blossom Fernandes and other family members.

Doctors are keeping a close watch on the condition of the senior Congress leader who had to be hospitalised after he fell down while doing Yoga in his home.

July 19,2021
July 19,2021

Mangaluru, July 19: A purported audio clip of Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel talking of a new Karnataka chief minister and big changes in Cabinet has stirred the state's political cauldron.

The audio, which went viral on Sunday, has been dubbed as "fake" by Kateel.

In the clip, Kateel, speaking in his native Tulu language, is heard saying that the BJP central leadership had shortlisted three candidates for the chief minister's post.

The audio comes amid thick speculation that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is on his way out.

"There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM... No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint (someone) from Delhi," according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip is heard talking about big changes in the Cabinet: "Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A team team will be formed."

KS Eshwarappa is currently the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister whereas Jagadish Shettar, a former chief minister, is the Industries Minister.

Soon after the clip went viral, Kateel issued a statement calling it "fake" and urged Yediyurappa to investigate. "This has been done to cause damage to the party," he said.

Yediyurappa, 78, was in New Delhi last Friday and Saturday where the BJP top brass is said to have asked him to step down. Yediyurappa has convened the BJP legislature party meeting on July 26, when he completes two years in office. 

July 20,2021
July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 20: The Pegasus snooping row has now reached the Karnataka doorsteps with the latest revelations claiming that the then Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, as well as close aides of then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, were possible targets for surveillance just before the toppling of their government two years ago.

Their phone numbers are part of a leaked database accessed by the non-profit French media Forbidden Stories and shared with an international media consortium, which includes The Washington Post, The Guardian and The Wire, as part of what is called The Pegasus Project.

"The records indicate that the phone numbers of some of the key political players in Karnataka appear to have been selected around the time when an intense power struggle was taking place between the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress-led state government in 2019, after 17 ruling alliance’s legislators abruptly resigned to force a trust vote in the assembly," The Wire reported.

July 26,2021
July 26,2021

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down as the chief minister of Karnataka today, fired a salvo at the Centre as he described his tenure as ‘trial by fire’.

“It was an agniparikshe from day one,” he said. “As soon as I took charge as CM, the state witnessed unprecedented floods. But the Centre didn’t allow me to form my Cabinet. I had to handle the situation all by myself,” he said.

This was Yediyurappa’s fourth stint as chief minister, and the second since the Assembly election results were out in May 2018.

His first time as CM lasted nine days in 2007. His second tenure lasted from May 2008 to July 2011. His third innings lasted three days in May 2018 when he resigned because he lacked the numbers to prove majority in the Legislative Assembly. On July 26, 2019, Yediyurappa became the CM for the fourth time.

Yediyurappa, a Lingayat, was born February 27, 1943 at Bookanakere village in the KR Pet taluk of Mandya district. But politically, Yediyurappa belongs to the Shivamogga district where he started his work as a swayamsevak of the RSS in 1965. He was 29 when he first entered public office as the Shikaripura taluk president of the Janasangh.

Yediyurappa was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1983 and has since represented Shikaripura seven times. He also represented Shivamoga in Lok Sabha.

Along with the late Ananth Kumar, Yediyurappa is credited with building the BJP from scratch in Karnataka. The party went from just two members in the Legislative Assembly in the 1980s to 105 now, in which time Yediyurappa became the state BJP president thrice (1988-91, 1998-99 and April 2016 to now).

In 2013, Yediyurappa broke away from the BJP to head the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), which heavily dented the saffron party’s poll prospects by bagging nearly 10% vote share. He came back to the BJP in 2014, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

