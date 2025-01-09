‘Parenting Pathways’: A Free Workshop at Barakah International on January 16

  1. Home
News Network
January 10, 2025

Barakah International School and College is organizing a unique parenting workshop aimed at equipping parents with essential skills in various aspects of parenting. The event will take place at Barakah Auditorium, Ayar, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

This session will cover three crucial aspects of parenting:

Motivating Your Child to Excel in Academics: Presented by Sharfuddin B.S., Principal of Barakah International School and College and an internationally acclaimed motivational speaker.

Parenting in the Modern Age: Delivered by Mr. Saif Sultan, a renowned motivational speaker and Chairman of the Hope Foundation.

Parenting Skills to Instill Islamic Values: Led by Mohammad Haneef, Principal of the Islamic Department at Barakah International School and a well-known Khateeb.

The workshop will conclude with a Q&A session, providing participants the opportunity to gain deeper insights from the experts.

The program is free of cost and open to both parents, subject to prior registration. Maghrib and Isha prayer arrangements will be available, and refreshments will be served at the end.

Interested participants are encouraged to register at the earliest to secure their slots via the following Google Form:

https://forms.gle/mKxsr4A1UGrpo7DJ9

News Network
January 8,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 8: The serene beaches near Kulai Jetty under the limits of Surathkal police station turned into a scene of tragedy on Wednesday, January 8, as a group of four close friends saw their day of joy morph into heartbreak. 

Three young men lost their lives in the unforgiving waves, while one narrowly escaped death, saved by the heroic efforts of local fishermen.

The victims have been identified as: 

M. S. Manjunath (31), son of Shivlingappa, hailing from Upparigenahalli, Chitradurga district.

Shivakumar (30) from Shivamogga district.

Satyavelu (30) from JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

The sole survivor, Parameshwara (30), from Hangarga, Bidar district, now carries the weight of a harrowing ordeal and the devastating loss of his three closest friends.

These young men, all students of AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru, had embarked on a trip meant to create memories of joy and camaraderie. Driving overnight from Bengaluru, they reached Mangaluru on Wednesday morning. After breakfast at a local eatery, the group decided to visit the picturesque Kulai Jetty, seeking solace and adventure in the sea.

But their joyful outing took a tragic turn. While playing in the water, the four were caught in strong currents. Despite the swift intervention of local fishermen, only Parameshwara could be rescued in time. The lifeless bodies of Manjunath, Shivakumar, and Satyavelu were later found on the right side of the jetty, their dreams and futures cruelly cut short.

The Surathkal police, alerted to the incident, promptly arrived at the scene and began their investigation. The bodies were transported to AJ Hospital for post-mortem examinations, leaving their families and friends to grapple with the enormity of their loss.

A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the sea, urging visitors to prioritize safety above all else.

What was meant to be a day of joy has left a void that can never be filled, as three grieving families now face the unbearable pain of losing their loved ones.

News Network
January 9,2025

Udupi: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 38-year-old woman from Karkala in Udupi district, has reportedly lost Rs 24 lakh to a digital arrest scam. The victim, Preema Sheril D'Souza, fell prey to a fraudulent scheme orchestrated through fake calls and threats.

According to the complaint filed, the incident unfolded on Tuesday when Preema received a call at 12:30 pm from an individual claiming to represent the Delhi Telecom Department. The caller alleged that another SIM card had been purchased using her Aadhaar number and was being used for illegal activities in Uttar Pradesh, leading to multiple cases being registered against her.

To add credibility to the scam, the caller arranged a video call where a person dressed as a police officer introduced himself as a CBI official. This individual instructed her to cooperate with the "investigation" and warned her not to disclose the matter to anyone. The scammer also issued threats, claiming that harm would come to her husband and child if she failed to comply.

Under duress, Preema was coerced into sharing her bank account details and transferring a staggering Rs 24 lakh to accounts specified by the fraudsters. She transferred Rs 14 lakh to an account in Federal Bank and Rs 10 lakh to an account in Yes Bank via RTGS from her Fixed Deposit account. The threats of an arrest warrant further pressured her into complying with the scammers' demands.

Upon realizing the fraud, she reported the incident to the authorities. A case has since been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station, and investigations are underway.

This incident serves as a critical reminder to stay vigilant against such scams. Individuals are advised to verify the identity of callers and refrain from sharing sensitive information or transferring money without proper authentication. If you encounter similar fraudulent activities, report them immediately to the police or cybercrime cell.

News Network
January 7,2025

ausafmang.jpg

Mangaluru: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young medical store owner on Monday, January 6, near Tiblapadavu, Natekallu, located on the outskirts of the city.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Ausaf, was the proprietor of Hajira Medicals and the son of Jaleel, a resident of Derlakatte. 

The unfortunate incident unfolded as Ausaf was riding his bike from Derlakatte toward Tiblapadavu. Upon approaching a divider near Tiblapadavu, a lorry made a sudden turn, resulting in a collision between the motorbike and the rear of the lorry. Ausaf succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Having completed his education a few years ago, Ausaf had taken up the responsibility of managing Hajira Medicals at Derlakatte Junction. He was well-known in his community for his dedication and service.

Authorities at the Mangaluru South Traffic Police Station have registered a case, and CCTV footage capturing the incident is under review. The tragic loss has left the local community in shock, mourning the untimely demise of a promising young entrepreneur. 

