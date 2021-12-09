Pejawar swami opposes serving eggs in midday meals

  1. Home
December 9, 2021

Udupi, Dec 9: Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, on Thursday, condemned the government’s decision to provide eggs to schoolchildren as part of the mid-day meals programme.

“It is an attempt to change the food culture. Every individual has a right to food.” 

“Children are innocent and don’t know fully about what they eat. It is better if the government pays the cost of eggs, instead of forcibly changing their food habits. It should refrain from taking decisions which might lead to communal feelings among children,” he said.  

He also sought stricter action against alleged forced religious conversions.

December 2,2021

BDAchef.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 2: The Karnataka Police have served notice to 10 persons, including Congress leader Gopalakrishna, in connection with a case of conspiring to kill three-time BJP MLA and BDA chief SR Vishwanath on Thursday.

Vishwanath is said to be close to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted on the issue before flying off to New Delhi and said that the "matter is seized with the police now and after the investigation, a call will be taken to whether the case should be handed over to higher investigative agencies".

A three-minute video clip containing a conversation between Congress leader Gopalakrishna and his associates about 'killing MLA Vishwanath when he goes to farm house', has gone viral. Based on this, Vishwanath gave a complaint to the Rajanukunte police.

Gopalakrishna had lost the Assembly elections to Vishwanath in the Yelahanka constituency.

Preliminary inquiries have suggested that the video was made six months ago. One Kulla Devaraj, an associate of Gopalakrishna is said to have recorded the video and handed it over to Vishwanath. The police are also questioning him.

The police have issued a notice to MLA Vishwanath to provide them with evidence in connection with the case.

Vishwanath has mentioned that Gopalakrishna, who suffered defeat against him twice and came third in the last elections, wanted to eliminate him.

Gopalakrishna has maintained that it is a conspiracy by his former associate Kulla Devaraj to fix him. He also maintained that the video is fake and he would lodge a police complaint in this regard.

December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport has taken all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in India. 

This follows the WHO’s (World Health Organization) announcement that Omicron has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern.

The immigration department is keeping an eye on passengers arriving from the 11 high-risk countries. Around 50 passengers have reportedly arrived from the categorized high-risk countries in past two weeks.

A statement said that MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registrations counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by. 

The waiting area is equipped with adequate wash-rooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available to assist passengers, it said. 

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will soon be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The statement also said that MIA will soon activate online booking of RTPCR test.

December 7,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 7: The recent incident of assault on those who tried to prevent cattle trafficking in Shivamogga and video clip of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra slamming the police for being corrupt have proved that cattle theft and illegal transportation have increased during the BJP-rule in Karnataka, said former minister U T Khader.

Addressing media persons, the Mangaluru MLA sought to know whether Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 was introduced just for publicity? 

When there are so many factories exporting beef in the state, then it is natural to transport cattle. Why did the government fail to close it down, he asked. 

