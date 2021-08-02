  1. Home
  2. Police lathicharge African protesters in Bengaluru after alleged custodial death

Police lathicharge African protesters in Bengaluru after alleged custodial death

News Network
August 2, 2021

africanprotesters.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Police on Monday said they had to lathicharge some African nationals staging a demonstration here following the alleged custodial death of one of their fellow countryman.

According to the police, the African was detained for possessing five gms of Ecstasy pills and while in custody he complained of chest pain and cold. 

The police said they took the foreigner, who was studying in college, to a hospital where he died of a suspected cardiac arrest.

They said it was not a case of custodial death.

After hearing this, a number of Africans staged the protest in front of the police station where their countryman was detained.

One of the protestors allegedly assaulted a policeman for the incident. This led to the lathicharge, said the police.

Police have said they launched a crackdown on African nationals across the city and raided 65 houses on July 15 before arresting 38 foreigners for overstaying.

Police said they had seized a huge quantity of narcotics from the foreigners.

News Network
July 26,2021

MediaAcademy.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 26: The government of Karnataka on Monday appointed Sadashiva Shenoy as the President of Karnataka Media Academy.

The appointed members are Gopal Singappaiah Yedager, Chief Reporter, Kannadaprabha, K.K.Murthy, Shivakumar Bellithatte, Shivananda Tagaduru, President, Karnataka Working Journalists Association President, senior reporters from Mysuru C.K. Mahendra, Koodli Gururaj, Jagannath Baala, Senior Reporter, Jayakirana Dainika, Mangaluru, Devedrappa Kapanuru, Editor, Buddhaloka, Kalaburagi and K.V. Shivakumar, Editor, Nammanadu, Shivamogga.

News Network
July 19,2021

Mangaluru, July 19: The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams began across the state on Monday, amid Covid-19 concerns. As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination.

This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Due to Covid-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day.

On Monday, students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.

The department this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials have said, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff have been deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

Special arrangements have been made for 23 students who have tested positive for Covid-19, to write the exams at the Covid Care Centres in their respective districts.

All the necessary arrangements have been made at the exam centres keeping the pandemic situation in mind, wherein only 12 students, one per bench, will be seated in a classroom and those with symptoms will be allowed to take the exam in a separate room, officials said.

All the staff involved in examination duty have received at least one dose of vaccination, the official added.

The exam will be in the form of multiple-choice questions and the students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them.

Wishing all the students appearing for SSLC exams good luck, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a tweet said, "I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar too in a tweet assured parents that the exam centres are safe for students and the government has taken all necessary measures to conduct the exams in a safe environment.

Dakshina Kannada

In Dakshina Kannada, the SSLC exams are being held in 179 examination centre this time. 

As many as 32,636 students have registered for the exam in the district. Of which, 441 students are from neighbouring Kasargod district, studying in various schools in Dakshina Kannada. The district administration had made arrangements to ferry students from the border areas. Nine Covid-19 positive students who had registered for the exam have been arranged to write exams in Covid Care Centres in the taluk headquarters.

As the students entered the school premises, the body temperature was checked and their hands were sanitised.

News Network
July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: The BJP Legislature Party (LP) meeting to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka will be held today evening at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place at The Capitol Hotel in Bengaluru, in which Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy will participate as central observers.

The LP meeting will pick a new leader of the ruling party as B S Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister on Monday, after participating in an event commemorating two years of BJP government in the state.

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai said that the process of appointing a new chief minister for Karnataka will be completed in three to four days. 

