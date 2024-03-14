  1. Home
Private bus owner dies after being hit by own bus in Udupi

News Network
March 14, 2024

Udupi: In a freak mishap, a 65-year-old man lost his life after being hit by his own bus which was being repaired at a garage at Athrady in Udupi district on Wednesday, March 13.

The deceased has been identified as Dayanand Shetty, the owner of a private bus.

It is learnt that the bus had been kept for repairs at the garage and Dayanand had gone there to inspect the repair works.

At this time, the mechanic started the engine and the bus moved ahead. Dayanand, who was standing in front of the bus, came under its wheels.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died without responding to the treatment. A case is registered at jurisdictional Manipal police station.

News Network
February 29,2024

Bengaluru, Feb 29: Karnataka Speaker U.T. Khader said in the Assembly on Wednesday that he will permit any kind of outburst and usage of words against Pakistan and its "sympathisers".

He made the statement when Congress MLAs objected to the alleged usage of objectionable words by BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal against whom he falsely accuses as "Pakistani sympathisers". 

Yatnal was speaking about incident of incident wherein BJP falsely accuses Congress workers of raising of pro-Pakistan slogans while celebrating Syed Naseer Hussain's Rajya Sabha election victory.

Basavaraj Rayareddi, Special Economic Advisor to the CM, Congress MLAs Asif Sait and P.M. Narendra Swami stood up, and objected to the alleged expletives used by Yatnal.

Speaker Khader intervened and said that "Yatnal has been addressing those who are with Pakistan and there is no need for them to get worked up".

"I allow any word and any outburst against Pakistan and sympathisers of Pakistan," said Khader and asked Yatnal to continue his speech.

Yatnal thanked him, saying his party's legislators always appreciated him for his patriotic stands towards the country.

"Few like you are patriotic," he stated.

Speaker Khader then said that "those elected to this house are all patriots".

Basavaraj Rayareddi stated that the Rule Book of the house does not permit use of certain objectionable words and if those words are permitted, "what is the rule book for"? To this, Khader said "the house cannot be run on the rule book".

"We will make you the Speaker... do try to run the house as per the rule book, and you will understand," he stated.

News Network
March 3,2024

Udupi, Mar 3: In a shocking incident, a home alone youth was mercilessly shot dead by unidentified miscreants under mysterious circumstances at Hanehalli near Barkur in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district. 

The victim has been identified as Krishna (36), who was living alone in his home at Hanehalli. 

It is learnt that on at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, March 2, firing sound was heard by the local residents. However, they reportedly thought it to be a sound from firecracker and chose to ignore. 

Today morning (March 3), when one of the local residents went to Krishna’s house the incident came to light. Krishna was found dead with a bullet wound. 

Krishna was working in Manipal. It is learnt that he was shot dead while having his dinner. 

Udupi Superintendent of police Dr Arun K and team conducted the spot investigation. 

News Network
March 13,2024

An LPG tanker overturned on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 on Wednesday morning. 

According to police, the tanker overturned at a curve near Double Turn, on Shiradi Ghat road, in Sakleshpur taluk, as the driver lost control.

As there was LPG leakage due to the mishap, the authorities have closed the highway for vehicular movement, as a precautionary measure.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel and police were rushed to the spot and taken precautionary measure to prevent any fire mishap.

Several vehicles have been stranded midway as the police have closed the road for traffic.

The police have been diverting vehicles plying between Bengaluru-Hassan-Mangaluru, Mangaluru-Hassan-Bengaluru on alternative routes.

According to Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama, the vehicular movement has been banned on NH-75, until Wednesday midnight.

The DC's order stated that the vehicle moving from Sakleshpur to Mangaluru will have to pass through Sakleshpur-Hanubalu-Mudigere to reach Mangaluru.

The vehicles from Bengaluru to Mangaluru will pass via Hassan-Bhuvanahalli Cross-Belur. The vehicles from Mangaluru to Bengaluru are diverted via Suliya-Sampaje route. 

