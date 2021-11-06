  1. Home
  2. Probe underway after recovery of 40-year-old grenades in Dakshina Kannada

Probe underway after recovery of 40-year-old grenades in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
November 7, 2021

grenade.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The Dakshina Kannada police have recovered five grenades found near a fence in Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk on Saturday evening.

The grenades were first found by a retired army man named Jayakumar Poojary (66) from the same village when he was walking towards his house from Uppinangady at around 6 pm.

He found one grenade inside a plastic cover while the other four grenades had fallen on the ground and took it to his residence safely and informed the police.

Jaya Kumar, a retired personnel in the Special Commissioned Officers (SCO) Indian Army took the grenades to a safer place as there were chances of wild or stray animals taking them to other places and causing danger to the public.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane told the media that the grenades are some 40 years old and further investigation is underway as to where these grenades came from.

Uppinangady police have registered a case under section 25(1B), 7 of the Arms Act based on a complaint filed by the ex-army man.

News Network
November 4,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 4: Diesel price in Karnataka will see a reduction of Rs 19.47 a litre, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office said Thursday. Similarly, the price of petrol will drop by Rs 13.30. However, petrol will still cost Rs 100.63.

 “Diesel prices reduced from Rs 104.50 to Rs 85.03, a reduction of Rs 19.47. Petrol prices reduced from Rs 113.93 to Rs 100.63, a reduction of Rs 13.30,” the chief minister’s office said in a note.

“Karnataka’s share of sales tax on petrol is reduced from 35% to 25.9% and that on diesel from 24% to 14.34%,” the CMO said after the Finance Department issued a notification to this effect on Thursday.

The rate of tax on aviation fuel has been revised to 28 per cent whereas it will be 5.5 per cent on piped natural gas (PNG).

“Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel,” Bommai’s office said.

News Network
November 6,2021

uppinangady.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 6: A newly married youth was found hanging under mysterious circumstances today at Kudradka near Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Nasir, a 27-year-old youth. He had entered the marital life last Sunday. 

Police sources said that his dead body was found near a stone quarry at Kudradka. 

Jurisdiction Punjalakatte police conducted the spot investigation and shifted the body for postmortem.

News Network
October 26,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka is mulling issuing fresh Covid-19 guidelines after the detection of AY.4.2 variants in Karnataka.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday (October 26) and consult CM Bommai on the same.

Around 20 samples of a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 called ‘AY.4.2’ have been identified from India, with the earliest sample having been collected in May this year.

AY.4.2 is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus. Delta continues to be the most dominant variant circulating in India. 

