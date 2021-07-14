  1. Home
  2. Rain fury in Dakshina Kannada: River Kumaradhara in spate, bathing ghat of Kukke temple inundated

Rain fury in Dakshina Kannada: River Kumaradhara in spate, bathing ghat of Kukke temple inundated

coastaldigest.com news network
July 14, 2021

Mangaluru /Madikeri, Jul 14: With heavy rains lashing the catchment area of River Kumaradhara in Karnataka, the inflow of water to the river increased and the bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was inundated on Wednesday.

The intermittent rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and in the catchment area of the river had increased the water level. The river is in spate.

With the increase in water level and submerging of the bathing ghat, the devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple were allowed to carry out ‘theerthasnana’ on the bank of the river itself.

A vented dam near the bathing ghat in Subrahmanya too has been inundated. Home Guards and police personnel have been stationed at the bathing ghat to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In the meantime, intermittent rain continued to lash the district. Since April 1, 3,694 electricity poles and 194 transformers have been damaged in the district.

About 50.45-km road and five culverts too have been damaged following rain since April in the district. A total of 62 houses were fully damaged and 332 houses have been partially damaged in the district since April.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert with heavy rains expected during the next two days. The rains lashing out since last two days with normal life affected.

With previous three years of experience the district administration already taken all precautionary measures across the district besides NDRF team deployed at sensitive places particularly in hilly regions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 3,2021

Bengaluru, July 3: Mosques and churches are likely to be opened for devotees from July 5 along with temples in Karnataka. 

Announcing Unlock 3.0 earlier today, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government would allow places of worship to open from July 5.

"Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said, without mentioning about mosques and churches. 

While contacted, N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, clarified that the relaxation applies to mosques and churches too. 

The officer, however, clarified that all necessary guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, must be followed in mosques and churches.

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

RELIGIOUS PLACES IN INDIA
Equal protection under the law applies to people of all religions. No religion is superior and no religion is inferior, in the eyes of law all religions are equal and all humans are equal. People violating this legal principle be punished.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria BC CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Health Commissioner Dr KV Trilok Chandra has asked the deputy commissioners to intensify vector control measures across Karnataka on a war footing in the wake of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) being reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala. Border districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chamarajanagar have been asked to be more vigilant.

"The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector; for Zika Virus Disease.

Considering the prevalence of Aedes aegypti in Karnataka, which is a vector of Dengue, Chikungunya as well as Zika, the routine surveillance activity in rural areas by ASHAs and health assistants, and fortnightly surveillance activity in urban wards should be implemented on a war-footing with strict monitoring and supervision," said Chandra in his circular.

Effective disposal of solid waste should be given due importance to prevent Aedes breeding in domestic situations, he said. "Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, sea ports/ harbour and in villages/ wards in two km vicinity should be carried out," he added.

ZVD presents with symptoms like fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, and joint pain. "Travel history or visit of guests may also be considered for suspecting ZVD. The samples collected from suspected cases should be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru for testing," Chandra said.

During ultrasound scanning for pregnant women, due focus should be given for presence of Microcephaly. Data regarding deliveries at both private and government hospitals should be captured weekly. This includes deliveries at general hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and home deliveries.

Details of the babies born with Microcephaly have to be reported. Serum samples of both the mother and the newborn should be sent to NIV Bengaluru. "Ensure availability of logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels, up to village level," Chandra said.

Suggested measures:
— Vector surveillance both for adult and larvae
— Vector management through environmental modification/ manipulation
— Adopt personal protection measures
— Biological and chemical control at household, community and institutional level

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2021

Kasaragod, July 4: Three fishermen are missing after a fishing boat capsizes off Kasaragod coast at wee hours on Sunday.

Reports reaching here said the boat with seven fishermen on board capsized in the Arabian sea off Kizhoor coast near here.

However, four fishermen swam to the shore. Sources said the three men missing are Karthik, Ratgeesh and Sandeep.

The coast guard and fellow fisherfolks are searching for the missing, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.