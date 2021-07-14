Rain fury in Dakshina Kannada: River Kumaradhara in spate, bathing ghat of Kukke temple inundated

Mangaluru /Madikeri, Jul 14: With heavy rains lashing the catchment area of River Kumaradhara in Karnataka, the inflow of water to the river increased and the bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was inundated on Wednesday.

The intermittent rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and in the catchment area of the river had increased the water level. The river is in spate.

With the increase in water level and submerging of the bathing ghat, the devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple were allowed to carry out ‘theerthasnana’ on the bank of the river itself.

A vented dam near the bathing ghat in Subrahmanya too has been inundated. Home Guards and police personnel have been stationed at the bathing ghat to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In the meantime, intermittent rain continued to lash the district. Since April 1, 3,694 electricity poles and 194 transformers have been damaged in the district.

About 50.45-km road and five culverts too have been damaged following rain since April in the district. A total of 62 houses were fully damaged and 332 houses have been partially damaged in the district since April.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert with heavy rains expected during the next two days. The rains lashing out since last two days with normal life affected.

With previous three years of experience the district administration already taken all precautionary measures across the district besides NDRF team deployed at sensitive places particularly in hilly regions.