  1. Home
  2. Rain fury leaves a trail of misery in Dakshina Kannada

Rain fury leaves a trail of misery in Dakshina Kannada

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada witnessed heavy rains accompanied by a gusty wind that uprooted many trees and led to the falling of electricity poles in many places last night.

The power supply was disrupted in many parts of the district after many electricity poles were uprooted. 

Local residents assisted Mescom personnel in carrying out repair works and succeeded in restoring the power supply in a few areas by midnight. Six electricity poles came crashing down when a huge tree fell on them on Elyar-Newpadpu road.

The electricity poles were uprooted after a tree fell on them at Innoli. A few houses were damaged in Shambur, Madiwalapadpu and Mithakatta in Bantwal taluk after a tree fell on them.

Houses were partially damaged in Ullas Nagara, Malar, Tippu Nagara, Akshara Nagara and Arastana in Pavoor.

The asbestos sheets of rangamandira, toilets, and library of a school at Panelabarike in Pajeer were blown away by the gusty wind.

A mother and her daughter suffered injuries after lightning struck the house at Kavalapadoor in Bantwal taluk. The injured were identified as Geetha (29) and her daughter Rashmitha (10). Both were admitted to a hospital in Bantwal. 

Rain damages were also reported at Sajipamunnur, Shambur, Balthila, Kavalapadoor, Narikombu, Sajipanadu, Pudu, Badagabellur, Kodman and Naringan.

Losses due to the downpour are estimated to be Rs 15 lakh. Eighteen houses and a cowshed in Bantwal taluk were damaged. Horticultural crops too were damaged at four places.

A pump house was damaged after a tree crashed on it at Kempimajalu in Uppinangady. A portion of a house owned by Meenugadde Babu Naik was damaged after a huge tree fell on it at Kuchooru. As heavy rain is expected till April 14, a Yellow alert was sounded in coastal districts.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), 80 mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours between 8.30 am on April 11 to 8.30 am on April 12 in Mangaluru. KSNMDC’s forecast was light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Malnad and coastal districts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Nazeer Melangady.jpg

Dammam: Nazeer Hussain, aged about 55, residing in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, passed away on April 4 night due to short illness. He had been in Dammam since more than 20 years. He hails from Melangady at Padubidri in Udupi district. He was running a private business in Dammam. 

He was suffering from minor illness for past few days. On April 4th night at around 8pm (Saudi Time), his illness got aggravated and he was immediately taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He breathed his last on the way to Dammam hospital.

He had involved in socio-religious activities including Youngmen's Association Padubidri back at his home town in his early age. He was also active member of PANORAMA Dammam unit. He was friendly & soft spoken person. 

He is survived by his mother, wife and three children (including 2 school going), brothers, sisters, relatives and vast number of friends. 

Now the mortal remains are kept in the morgue of Dammam hospital awaiting legal formalities, which will be probably completed on April 6. Once it's complete, the tadfeen will be done at Dammam cemetery. 

PANORAMA Dammam and Riyadh units and other Mangalorean organizations and well-wishers, friends and Rakwan Co. Khobar, have deeply expressed their commiserations over his sad demise.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 7,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Two days after arresting a teenage boy for the coldblooded murder of a 12-year-old boy at K C Road on the outskirts of the city, the police on Tuesday arrested the father of the arrested boy too.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the boy's father tried to hide his son's blood-stained shirt and asked him to not speak about the incident or that he had met the deceased boy, identified as Mohammed Aakif.

Kumar said the teenage accused, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and since sent to an observation home, told them he returned home after the incident and confided in his father. That was when his father asked him to brush the incident under the carpet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 10,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 10: The night curfew imposed by Karnataka government in eight places to curb the spread of coronavirus will commence tonight and end on April 20. The curfew order calls for a halt of public movement between 10 pm and 5 am.

The 'Corona Curfew' will be observed in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town near Udupi.

What is allowed during the curfew

>> Essential services, movement of vehicles providing essential service, home delivery and e-commerce vehicles will be permitted.

>> Factories and firms operating in the night hours are permitted to function, given the employees reach work before 10 pm.

>> Passengers travelling to and from the airport, railway stations and bus stands can do so in auto-rickshaws and cabs by showing authentic tickets and boarding passes.

>> Patients and others availing medical treatment and also those requiring medical attention are allowed.

What's not allowed during the curfew

>> All public gatherings and meetings will be prohibited during the night curfew

>> All commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants and other shops, will remain shut.

>> The guidelines stated that those violating the curfew orders will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (2005) along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.